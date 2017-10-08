Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Harvey Weinstein officially fired from The Weinstein Company


Though he had recently been forced to take an indefinite leave of absence the board of directors voted today to fire him leaving the business in the hands of Harvey's brother Bob Weinstein.

Statement:
In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.

This comes on the heels of  one third of the board members resigning on Friday and even more stories of sexual harassment leaking out over the weekend.

source
Tagged: ,