Harvey Weinstein officially fired from The Weinstein Company
Though he had recently been forced to take an indefinite leave of absence the board of directors voted today to fire him leaving the business in the hands of Harvey's brother Bob Weinstein.
Statement:
In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.
This comes on the heels of one third of the board members resigning on Friday and even more stories of sexual harassment leaking out over the weekend.
EDIT: I'm glad Harvey finally gets called out but I fear he gets a exit package with millions in the bank regardless.
She never cared before doesn’t care now
As long as she can maintain her lifestyle 🤷♀️
She knew what she was getting herself into and wanted the power and fame
I doubt they're really together, but he will be embarrassed if she files for divorce right now and is prob being super manipulative
The company is tainted from the top down tbh, I'm pretty sure there's no way all the people at the top DIDN'T know about it.
I don't know much about bob but read they dont get along, and bob was shocked about HArvey when the stories came out this week
I honestly cannot stand people like Kate Winslet and McGregor for their support of him. They have daughters and yet they still support him? I'd hate my parents for doing something so low.
pushing a kid out of your snatch doesn't automatically make you a decent person, unfortunately.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-swiss-polanski/swiss-probe-rape-allegation-against-roman-polanski-idUSKCN1C91GV
"So I know for a fact that one of those petition signers is NOT a Polanski fan. I directly asked him about it and it was very specifically a lot of the directors didn't even know Polanski in anyway but the group banded together to sign it because they felt the way it infringed on the international community of a film festival was extremely detrimental.
They made an analogy about Russia, China or Iran being able to grab a dissident filmmaker in a 3rd party country and how America would feel about that."
I think this logic is severely flawed and it's making excuses because political extradition and child rape are two very separate issues. So, some of that support might not be for Polanksi himself, just people being dumb as hell.
fuck that.
Bob will find get some good movies and it'll be a comeback story. That TWC is stronger than ever and it was disgusting pig brother who was holding the company back ~the whole time.