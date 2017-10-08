Harvey Weinstein officially fired from The Weinstein Company

FUCK YES. Now call out the other power players too!



EDIT: I'm glad Harvey finally gets called out but I fear he gets a exit package with millions in the bank regardless.



Even if he doesn’t, he already has a billion dollars. Reply

Do people still think his wife is gonna stick around? Reply

none of what's coming out is new information to her and IMO they're marriage is more of a business arrangement than anything. if this doesn't demonstrably hurt her brand, she's not going anywhere. Reply

She never cared before doesn’t care now

As long as she can maintain her lifestyle 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Yeah but theres no incentive to keep a business arrangement anymore. She married him for money and power, both of which he's losing. Reply

No, they probably have a super strict pre nup and she won't get much if she stays.



She knew what she was getting herself into and wanted the power and fame



I doubt they're really together, but he will be embarrassed if she files for divorce right now and is prob being super manipulative Reply

Only if this hurts Marchesa's bottom line. Reply

Are celebs still going to wear Marchesa? I think that's what it'll boil down to. Reply

bob orchestrated this whole thing, didn't he? how kusner of him



Of course, and it's so fucking gross. Reply

i wonder what broke the camel's back. surely he's not stupid enough to think he/twc would survive this sort of scandal. Reply

It def seems that way. How did he not know his brother was doing these things when it was an open secret that everyone else seemed to know? Reply

what about Bob? pic.twitter.com/2qll2RjDcE — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017





The company is tainted from the top down tbh, I'm pretty sure there's no way all the people at the top DIDN'T know about it. Rose McGowan's take:The company is tainted from the top down tbh, I'm pretty sure there's no way all the people at the top DIDN'T know about it. Reply

They definitely knew and are complicit, they're just trying to save their sorry asses. Reply

I don't know much about bob but read they dont get along, and bob was shocked about HArvey when the stories came out this week Reply

Not getting along doesn't mean he couldn't have known. It's decades of charges. It's his brother and business partner in the same industry. It wasn't like he saw him once a year at Thanksgiving dinner. Reply

yeah the whole thing with the higher ups "not knowing" that all of this was going on was off to me, like there's no way esp when it's an open secret & has been talked about before but not on this level Reply

They all knew, help cover it up and even arranged it. Reply

Their board was all male. The sexual harassment was a perk of the job for them. All of them knew and all of them participated. Set it on fire tbh. Reply

They fucking knew this was all just a power play. Reply

she's seriously amazing in all this Reply

Wow I'm really glad...but why are Woody and Roman still so loved in Hollywood? I don't want to hear comments from any actors who support them about this case tbh Reply

They seem to say shit like "it's none of my business" or "it has nothing to do with his talent" etc.



I honestly cannot stand people like Kate Winslet and McGregor for their support of him. They have daughters and yet they still support him? I'd hate my parents for doing something so low. Reply

it's extremely disappointing. a lot of the woody and polanski supporters are no where near living hand to mouth, it's not like they need him to the pay the bills or anything. greed is a hell of a drug. Reply

See I don't get how anyone could stand by them, especially parents! Doesn't it make their skin crawl and blood boil to be anywhere near them? Reply

my mom recently told me i was basically complicit in my own sexual assault (perpetrated by my own brother in law) because i'd been drinking. never mind that he's got a foot and 2 inches and over 100lbs on me, getting in my face and pressuring me into drinking more and i finally agreed just to get him off my back.



pushing a kid out of your snatch doesn't automatically make you a decent person, unfortunately. Reply

i don't understand why people who're unable to empathize with others' struggle refuse to even project their own feelings and stories, but for some reason they think this situation cannot ever touch to them. my own dad is allen's fan, not b/c of his supposed talent, but b/c he relates to his rehashed portrayals of quirky, sarcastic hypochondriacs. and i often ask him: "did YOU have similar thoughts when i was a kid? do YOU like little girls, too? how do i know?" and ofc he laughs everything off and says that no, he doesn't support pedophiles, no, he doesn't give him money. but my questions are just a mere annoyance to him, he doesn't think twice about watching and rewatching his movies, ordering blu-rays for his collection. he loves me and would kill anyone who hurts me, but anyone else? an entirely different business, apparently, can't relate. Reply

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-swiss-polanski/swiss-probe-rape-allegation-against-roman-polanski-idUSKCN1C91GV re: Roman idk if there's been a post abt it or not, but he's being investigated by swiss authorities over a new rape allegation made by a german actress (again when she was a minor, back in the 70s). here's hoping that my adoptive country comes through!! Reply

I guess because he's a producer and not a filmmaker so people can't pretend they support his talent and ~vision. Reply

mte. there's no excuse anymore. why are we giving some predators a pass, but condemning others?



Edited at 2017-10-08 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Because actors and actresses think that working with Woody and Roman might get them an Oscar, basically. Reply

actors aren't thinking they'll be next when they work with woody and roman tbh Reply

Because they're "artists". Reply

Hollywood is f u l l of self-serving hypocrites. Nothing surprises me anymore. Reply

But they're ~*artists*~! It doesn't translate to their ~*work*~!



RME Reply

The victims of Polanski and Allen (that we know of) also aren't active in the film industry. Makes it that much easier to disregard them in such an insular community. Reply

Re: Polanski support - I read a comment on r/movies, so take it with a grain of salt:



"So I know for a fact that one of those petition signers is NOT a Polanski fan. I directly asked him about it and it was very specifically a lot of the directors didn't even know Polanski in anyway but the group banded together to sign it because they felt the way it infringed on the international community of a film festival was extremely detrimental.

They made an analogy about Russia, China or Iran being able to grab a dissident filmmaker in a 3rd party country and how America would feel about that."



I think this logic is severely flawed and it's making excuses because political extradition and child rape are two very separate issues. So, some of that support might not be for Polanksi himself, just people being dumb as hell. Reply

"new information"



fuck that. Reply

They all knew what was going on. Bob didn't say shit until $$$ was on the line. Fuck him Reply

i bet he has a severance package or something in place though which gives him millions anyway ugh Reply

I just blurted out a loud and obnoxious laugh, right before exclaiming, "Ho ho, he's been fired" to myself. I have no clue where the ho ho came from. Reply

this cracked me the fuck up Reply

Eh, they will wait till this simmers down. Then he will start to contribute form the background then in a hush-hush manner they will bring him back. Either that or he will continue to invest in movies through these obscure production companies that are fronted by some other asshole. He ain't going away. Reply

sadly i can see this happening, too Reply

yep, this is the truth. Reply

Might as well shut down the whole company and sell what's left. It's tainted forever. Reply

i thought they'd do what they did with miramax before they got around the firing harvey Reply

jlaw can take over! Reply

