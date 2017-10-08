Mai Murakami Finally Wins Her Well-Deserved World Championship Gold!!!!!
The first Japanese woman to win a gold medal since Keiko Tanaka Ikeda in 1954!
Your adorable AF pixie-haired Nihonjin queen of floor exercise was a perennial 4th placeholder, always just missing out on a medal. She held that title during the all-around final where a fall on beam prevented her from winning the competition outright and let's not get started on how she's been screwed by the judges in the past.
She was up first and earned a respectable, if a little low-balled, 14.233. Our benevolent empress thus had to wait for the seven other competitors, but was the first one to give a hug to the threats to her throne.
Jade Carey of the USA gets second place with a 14.2 and Claudia
However, this Worlds has been rife with injuries, moreso than normal, and it appropriately ended with Italy's Vanessa Ferarri badly injuring her ankle on her first pass and was unable to finish.
I have been a Mai stan since 2009 and I am so so so happy for her! AAAAAHHHHHHH! *flails wildly*
Video Source
also kudos for my brazilian gal thais fidelis who got a 4th place in solo in her first world championship!!!! i'm so proud of her
and i hope that ferrari is okay, that injury was sad to watch :(