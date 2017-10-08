Mai Murakami Finally Wins Her Well-Deserved World Championship Gold!!!!!

Congrats!! She was one of my faves it the Olympics Reply

grats for her! she deserved it so much



also kudos for my brazilian gal thais fidelis who got a 4th place in solo in her first world championship!!!! i'm so proud of her



and i hope that ferrari is okay, that injury was sad to watch :( Reply

Good for her. Reply

This has been such a depressing worlds so I was really glad it ended with Mai finally getting her medal. Reply

Yaaaaay! I really wanted her to win both the AA and floor and was sad about her fall on beam in AA, but super happy about her floor win!!! This worlds was super crazy. All the injuries were devastating, but I ended up being pretty happy about the podiums. Reply

