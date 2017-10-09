PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN | Final Trailer

Wow, so this is what watching a mental breakdown firsthand is like Reply

i mean irl they were in a polygamous relationship... Reply

iirc, even after his death they were together. Reply

this movie looks all sort of weird and male gaze-y Reply

It's directed by a woman. Reply

I know, and by a woc, my opinion still stands Reply

That doesn’t matter Reply

a man created a comic book and occasionally had a threesome? Reply

Not occasionally. They were all in a long-term relationship. Olive was their partner and she continued to live and be in a relationship with Elizabeth after his death. Reply

by "occasionally" i meant not every single day. Reply

Olive was only Marston's partner. Reply

I want to support women loving women but the male main character/other part of the relationship in this makes me uneasy and uninterested.



also three person relationships just seem they would take more energy than I have to devote to a relationship. Like I've been in three people friendships and you gotta be real careful that one person doesn't wind up feeling like they're left out sometimes. Reply

the director is a woman, rebecca hall is in it & it depicts a f/f/m poly relationship? sign me tf up Reply

mte Reply

it’s nice to see luke evans getting work! Reply

I see we're already getting 'male gaze' comments about a film directed by a lesbian. :/



I like that Elizabeth Holloway Marston not only stayed together with Olive the rest of their lives after William Marston died but named her biological daughter after her and legally adopted Olive's sons. I love that they were such cool women in their own right. Reply

all of this information makes me 100x more interested in this film tbh. Reply

They were so interesting. Olive Byrne's aunt is Margaret Sangster, and her mother helped open Planned Parenthood clinics.



Elizabeth Marston had a degree in law, lived to 100 and was a co-inventor of a polygraph predecessor. Reply

Right? I knew nothing about this before Reply

That’s awesome Reply

what she/he said ^ Reply

have you read the book? the way the relationship started was when marston gave his first wife an ultimatum, either let his assistant/mistress live with them or he’d leave. from what i gathered the two women weren’t really sexual with each other and just kind of grew to appreciate each other. Reply

I'm reading Secret History of Wonder Woman, and boy did I not like Marston. That said, the book didn't touch upon whether there was a sexual relationship between Olive and Elizabeth. I'd assume there wasn't just based off of the way Marston viewed women and his relationships with them. Reply

Ohh *adds book to list* Reply

Yeah, I'm almost certain this film is based off of the novel. Reply

he was a pos and i hope that the movie shows it Reply

Adding this book to my list as well. Thanks for the rec, bb. Reply

I want to see this Reply

The background score does not suit this promo. Trying to stir up too much intensity and drama. Still not convinced by the movie. It's getting OKish reviews which is surprising because I thought people liked it at TIFF. Waiting for more reviews to make up my mind. Reply

oh boy @ this post, i'm bracing myself



but anyways i'd probably wait for reviews on this before watching it just bc i don't know enough about anyone involved including wonder woman to judge based on this summary whether this movie would be good or not Reply

marston was a classic case of liberal man who thinks he’s a feminist but is actually a misogynist Reply

And ofc ontd loves that lmao. Reply

Why? And don't say is because he was into BDSM, please. Reply

He thought he was a leader of the feminist movement but objectified almost all of the women around him.

He forced his wife into polygamous relationships, first with Majorie Wilkes, and then Olive Bryne.

Would routinely take credit for any work done by his wife and Byrne.

Dismissed the work/opinions of women unless if fit into his narrow idea of sexuality (where women gain power by submitting themselves to men lmao!)

Was kinda scammy, had a lot of failed businesses he wouldn't take responsibly for.

Couldn't hold a job and expected his wife to take care of their family of 8.

Fucked up a murder trial that led to a black man going to prison for a decade, and then lied about what happened.



He was a fucking mess. Reply

Yep! I was surprised by how well he'd fit in with today's liberal men.

Thought he had the right to fuck three women (where's Wilkes in this?), saddle them with all his work, and then get mad if they weren't okay with the arrangement. Reply

Yeah, this is pretty accurate.



Like from what I gather his whole philosophy was that women are inherently gentle creatures who have to seduce (literally and metaphorically) the naturally violent man into being submissive to them. Reply

Ughhh Reply

These people are so interesting. Reply

I had no idea this even existed 'til I was looking through films that were playing @ TIFF via their tag for films directed by female directors. I'll check this out. I'm curious. Reply

