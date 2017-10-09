PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN | Final Trailer
In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940's. While Marston's feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her 'sexual perversity', he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research -- while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.
also three person relationships just seem they would take more energy than I have to devote to a relationship. Like I've been in three people friendships and you gotta be real careful that one person doesn't wind up feeling like they're left out sometimes.
I like that Elizabeth Holloway Marston not only stayed together with Olive the rest of their lives after William Marston died but named her biological daughter after her and legally adopted Olive's sons. I love that they were such cool women in their own right.
Elizabeth Marston had a degree in law, lived to 100 and was a co-inventor of a polygraph predecessor.
but anyways i'd probably wait for reviews on this before watching it just bc i don't know enough about anyone involved including wonder woman to judge based on this summary whether this movie would be good or not
He forced his wife into polygamous relationships, first with Majorie Wilkes, and then Olive Bryne.
Would routinely take credit for any work done by his wife and Byrne.
Dismissed the work/opinions of women unless if fit into his narrow idea of sexuality (where women gain power by submitting themselves to men lmao!)
Was kinda scammy, had a lot of failed businesses he wouldn't take responsibly for.
Couldn't hold a job and expected his wife to take care of their family of 8.
Fucked up a murder trial that led to a black man going to prison for a decade, and then lied about what happened.
He was a fucking mess.
Thought he had the right to fuck three women (where's Wilkes in this?), saddle them with all his work, and then get mad if they weren't okay with the arrangement.
Like from what I gather his whole philosophy was that women are inherently gentle creatures who have to seduce (literally and metaphorically) the naturally violent man into being submissive to them.