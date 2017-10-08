Sam Smith spotted wearing an R. Kelly shirt after SNL appearance
. @samsmithworld leaving the SNL after party last night wearing a R. Kelly tshirt...shameful. https://t.co/raOUIerctb pic.twitter.com/6ucT9T5zvJ— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2017
Sam Smith was the musical guest on last night's episode of SNL, and he was photographed wearing a shirt of """""""alleged""""""" pedophile rapist R. Kelly after the show.
Are you fucking kidding me.
Edited at 2017-10-08 10:05 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-08 09:26 pm (UTC)