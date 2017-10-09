FUCK YES I'M HERE FOR THIS Reply

Jane Levy hasn't done a lot since Suburgatory ended. Reply

It's a shame. Reply

damn. i was so happy about her getting famous, too. and it wasn't her. oop. at least she's not pretending to be ~native~

you can't blame me tho

Omg she could be adult Bev in It sequel! Reply

that's amy adam's role sorry boo! Reply

lol she's ten years too young tbh Reply

andré holland in a lead role is all i've ever wanted Reply

I'd watch basically anything with queen Jane Levy in it so I'll be watching this for sure. Reply

Omg yes I am so here for this show. And I absolutely adore André Holland. Reply

Ooh, hope this is good! Reply

This is the year of Stephan King. :O Reply

he's definitely getting his flowers Reply

looks interesting and andre is really talented. it's nice to see jane levy again.



wonder what the connection will be with shawshank at the end. Reply

Looks awesome! Reply

André Holland, Melanie Lynskey and Bill Skarsgard on the same show? Yes, please! Reply

Melanie is so underrated Reply

Here for it! Reply

r.i.p. the knick :( Reply

in mourning 4ever tbh

LOOOOOOVED The Knick. I lusted for Andre and Clive simultaneously for very different reasons. The music, the acting, the EVERYTHING... So so good. I'm actually kind of glad it ended so strong, vs shows that get run into the ground. Reply

iconic show, too good for cinemax, ahead of its time, etc Reply

I'd watch this just because it seems to open up more questions in regards to Stephen King's multiverse. Reply

i'm so here for this. also, ot but has anyone seen the first ep of ghost wars yet? it looks interesting... Reply

the only stephen king ive read are the shining and doctor sleep but i want to read more Reply

I'm guessing they were good?



I read The Gunslinger (first book in The Dark Tower) and hated it. It read like it was written by someone who had done drugs and couldn't string a coherent thought together. Reply

I hated it too. But I LOVE most of his other books so... Give them a try ^^ Reply

i'm a huge stephen king fan, and it took me a few tries to get through the dark tower series. Reply

Try The Stand. Reply

i'm not a huge fan of his writing but i thought Carrie was really good. it's a pretty short book & the narrative is basically a collection of newspaper clippings, magazine articles, letters, diary entries, etc. so it feels real and is pretty addictive to read. Reply

read pet sematary too! Reply

I liked The Long Walk and The Dead Zone. Reply

