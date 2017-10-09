October 9th, 2017, 02:00 am babarsuhail Teaser trailer for Stephen King and J.J. Abrams Hulu series "Castle Rock" Enter the chilling world of Castle Rock, the new Hulu Original drama series from Executive Producer J.J. Abrams and the mind of Stephen King.source Tagged: adaptations, books / authors, stephen king, television - hulu, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8686 comments Add comment
damn. i was so happy about her getting famous, too. and it wasn't her. oop. at least she's not pretending to be ~native~
you can't blame me tho
wonder what the connection will be with shawshank at the end.
in mourning 4ever tbh
I read The Gunslinger (first book in The Dark Tower) and hated it. It read like it was written by someone who had done drugs and couldn't string a coherent thought together.
some of his anthologies are incredible too - my favorites are nightmares and dreamscapes and the night shift.