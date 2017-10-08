George Clooney to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

eat a dick george Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This shit is FOUL

~look at all the things we do for the blacks and gays

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but he married a nonwhite woman and dissed trump so he's ~woke now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn nicole kidman's face used to be so ~free.

But wow the detail on her dress is gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shut the fuck up you pompous useless man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has he ever directed anything good? Reply

Thread

Link

good night and good luck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i forgot that i wanted to see that. ty!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

confessions of a dangerous mind is okay.



good night and good luck is his best film by far.



never seen leatherheads.



the ides of march is underrrated



the monuments men is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAH This was my first thought! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on point as always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jurj Clooners, though. Reply

Thread

Link

do u mean gerg cluunni ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that's a name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That show has made me love Aaron Paul a bit, OTT Pretty Bird marriage and all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So is he really running for 2020 huh lol Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm k Reply

Thread

Link

I have barely watched any Clooney movies. So i guess my fave is Hail Caeser





Is he really iconic tho??? (Srs question)



Edited at 2017-10-08 09:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He is the male Julia Roberts imo. Boring overrated trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is even his iconic role that have ppl salivating over him??? Is it just bc women thirsted over him or him being in tabloids?? idk idgi Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Out of Sight

The Oceans trilogy

Michael Clayton

Syriana

Burn After Reading (both he and Pitt are great in it)

The Men Who Stare at Goats

From Dusk Til Dawn

Spy Kids

Three Kings (this is the one he punched David O Russell)

O Brother Where Art Thou

Up in the Air

The Descendants

Many more those just spring to mind



His filmography as actor is pretty decent not too many clunkers

As a producer also good list



Combined actor director producer film and tv yes iconic probably the biggest a lister out there and except for serial dating no personal scandals, well liked in the industry, and famously loyal to his lifelong bros



Edited at 2017-10-09 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“I would say that we are a little bit out of touch in Hollywood . . . It’s probably a good thing. We were the ones talking about AIDS when it was just being whispered, and we talked about civil rights when it wasn’t popular and this group of people gave Hattie McDaniel an Oscar in 1939 when blacks were sitting in the backs of theaters.” Reply

Thread

Link

🙄 ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a self righteous piece of shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Hattie McDaniel thing is such a bullshit anecdote to add because they sat her in the back of the theater during the ceremony and after accepting the Oscar. During some of the premieres of the film, she wasn't even allowed to attend.



He's the definition of an out of touch idiot who thinks he's so damn progressive.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is truly so embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The most over-celebrated, overrated actor of all time.



Edited at 2017-10-08 09:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





One of my fav movies One of my fav movies Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michelle :-D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie is soooo iconic omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking love this movie! omg he's soooooo damn charming & charismatic in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie. It's one of my favorite rom coms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damnit you got to me cos I looooove this movie so much. It was my fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, he's a leading man, not an actor. nothing to criticize here, but nothing to praise either. Reply

Thread

Link

I never noticed his bobblehead and now it's everything I can see. Reply

Thread

Link

for what tho. seriously what iconic roles has he played. his pr game too strong when all his movies are wack Reply

Thread

Link

it's like beyonce. the industry and media worships them but the general public doesnt really give a fuck about them for the most part.



(george is worse than beyonce tho) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least beyonce contributed to destiny's child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bey sells out stadiums tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop beyonce has the stats to back it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his PR game is ridiculous. he's so thin skinned and image concious but tries to pretend he's above it all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wheres ides of march 2 tho Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-10-08 09:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link