George Clooney to receive AFI Life Achievement Award




Clooney becomes the 46th recipient of the honor.

Sir Howard Stringer, chairman of the AFI board of trustees said: "George Clooney is America's leading man." "Director, producer, writer and actor — a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art's impact echoes beyond the screen."

source

Favorite Clooney performance ,ONTD?
Tagged: ,