George Clooney to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
George Clooney will receive the AFI life achievement award https://t.co/RdEwpYlAKx pic.twitter.com/JtJMkBVaJp— Variety (@Variety) October 5, 2017
Clooney becomes the 46th recipient of the honor.
Sir Howard Stringer, chairman of the AFI board of trustees said: "George Clooney is America's leading man." "Director, producer, writer and actor — a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art's impact echoes beyond the screen."
source
Favorite Clooney performance ,ONTD?
~look at all the things we do for the blacks and gays
But wow the detail on her dress is gorgeous
good night and good luck is his best film by far.
never seen leatherheads.
the ides of march is underrrated
the monuments men is trash.
Is he really iconic tho??? (Srs question)
Edited at 2017-10-08 09:06 pm (UTC)
The Oceans trilogy
Michael Clayton
Syriana
Burn After Reading (both he and Pitt are great in it)
The Men Who Stare at Goats
From Dusk Til Dawn
Spy Kids
Three Kings (this is the one he punched David O Russell)
O Brother Where Art Thou
Up in the Air
The Descendants
Many more those just spring to mind
His filmography as actor is pretty decent not too many clunkers
As a producer also good list
Combined actor director producer film and tv yes iconic probably the biggest a lister out there and except for serial dating no personal scandals, well liked in the industry, and famously loyal to his lifelong bros
Edited at 2017-10-09 12:12 am (UTC)
He's the definition of an out of touch idiot who thinks he's so damn progressive.
Edited at 2017-10-08 09:09 pm (UTC)
One of my fav movies
Michelle :-D
(george is worse than beyonce tho)
Edited at 2017-10-08 09:29 pm (UTC)