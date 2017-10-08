hey just wondering, how long are you all gonna pretend it is a good album? Reply

as long as it remains good

have a great day

Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon tbh!!! xoxo Reply

lol mte Reply

praying for you Reply

no, thank you. Reply

I saw that she sold 70k with streams which is less than her last album but ppl on here saying it's finally her era I'm confused is she doing better than before or not Reply

i mean it is better than her previous ones but that's not saying much Reply

Yeah I liked it but you'd she selling 200k or smth with the way her fans r acting Reply

as a non-stan who is loving this album, imo this is just the (over)reaction of stans when their fave finally puts out an album worthy of their talents. Reply

She's got a top 10 hit, last era didn't, her sales decline isn't nearly as dramatic as many of her peers and seems in line with the general trend, but still not great, and so many Pop girls are just TANKING compared to before she looks great by comparison.



Plus her music, her look, and her attitude/demeanour are all very fresh and not messy like they have been in the past. No Twitter drama this time, for example. She seems happier and more sure of herself and that's always nice to see Reply

omg did cfts not make the top 10?! Reply

That poster is being a bit dramatic lol CFTS was #11 and SNS was #10 That poster is being a bit dramatic lol Reply

damn cfts is so good though, i thought it at least went top 5 Reply

IA I don’t even like her but that song is a jam Reply

Her stans were up and down in 5H shadyfacts/chartdata tweets calling them flops yet she sold those numbers with a top 20 hit and her decline was worse than 5H. I'm screaming. Reply

Nobody is selling well in 2017 unless youre beyonce/taylor/adele Reply

I can’t get over how good this album is. Reply

I love both songs. I wish "Ready For Ya" had been on the CD, definitely over "Games." This one really works for me. It's a lighter love song and just makes my heart sing. It's like a happier, sequel version to "Lightweight" (a song I adore). "Smoke & Mirrors" is beautiful, but I'm glad it's just a bonus track because it doesn't really fit the rest of the album because it doesn’t sound like the Demi of TMYLM. It honestly sounds like an Adele track, especially this verse:



Waiting till the demons come

Wait for us to see them run in our direction

Now they're staring at us through the trees

Got us falling to our knees to teach us a lesson



Still, it's absolutely gorgeous and her vocals are ON!



It will be interesting to hear the duet version since Demi said that we will get that one (along with 2 other tracks for sure) in the upcoming months. I wonder who the duet partner will be.



Edited at 2017-10-08 09:12 pm (UTC)

GIRL you gotta listen to Games again it goes OFF Reply

I've listened to the CD non-stop since its release and "Games," "Concentrate" and "Sexy, Dirty Love" were the only ones that weren't 'OMG, I love them' right away. SDL has moved to that category now and "Concentrate has moved into the 'Love it' category, "Games" is just not there and the fact that probably 50-100 listen-to's hasn't done it yet means it probably never will. Reply

God, I swear Lovatics have the worst taste in her music. "Games" is a fucking highlight of the album. Reply

Hey, don't judge all Lovatics, a lot of them like that song. For me, it just doesn't do it for me. Reply

I've seen so much "Games" slander and other questionable favorites within the standom. Sorry I called you out. It just makes my heart hurt. Reply

No! Games is fucking amazing! Reply

I don't dislike it, I like it, I just don't love it and I happen to love every other song on the album. And I'm not saying it shouldn't have been released, I'm just saying I would have preferred it as a bonus track.



I happen to think "Cry Baby" is fucking amazing and I find it completely insane that anyone else doesn't think the same. But hey, to each their own, right? Reply

Really like both of these songs! And the whole album Reply

Bad Chick (from the Unbroken era) is gonna leak soon I hope yalls bodies are ready. Reply

how do you know that???? Reply

https://soundcloud.com/user-49983060/trade-list-please-repost

https://soundcloud.com/user-49983060/trade-bad-chick-demi-lovato It's circulating between some people on SoundCloud, so I'm sure it won't be too long until one of them leaks. Reply

geez this trade thing is so dumb Reply

It's v annoying and every time people swear they're gonna stop they just keep doing it Reply

I hope it does, I want EVERYTHING she's done because I just love her voice singing anything. Reply

Same! Like I hate country except when Demi's covering The House That Built Me. Reply

debbie really delivered the chill autumn bops we deserve. bless Reply

Ruin the Friendship is my fav b/c of the horns Reply

