October 8th, 2017, 02:53 pm mabsoluta Listen to Demi's bonus tracks from Tell Me You Love Me Source: 1 and 2 Tagged: demi lovato Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3737 comments Add comment
have a great day
Plus her music, her look, and her attitude/demeanour are all very fresh and not messy like they have been in the past. No Twitter drama this time, for example. She seems happier and more sure of herself and that's always nice to see
That poster is being a bit dramatic lol
Waiting till the demons come
Wait for us to see them run in our direction
Now they're staring at us through the trees
Got us falling to our knees to teach us a lesson
Still, it's absolutely gorgeous and her vocals are ON!
It will be interesting to hear the duet version since Demi said that we will get that one (along with 2 other tracks for sure) in the upcoming months. I wonder who the duet partner will be.
Edited at 2017-10-08 09:12 pm (UTC)
I happen to think "Cry Baby" is fucking amazing and I find it completely insane that anyone else doesn't think the same. But hey, to each their own, right?
https://soundcloud.com/user-49983060/trade-list-please-repost
https://soundcloud.com/user-49983060/trade-bad-chick-demi-lovato