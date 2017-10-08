Marc Jacobs warns: Rising tide of political correctness is a 'dangerous' threat to creativity

Thank you for this golden prophecy, oh wise old Marc Jacobs. Reply

lol ikr Reply

stop Reply

Edited at 2017-10-08 08:20 pm (UTC) So glad I left a thanksgiving feast just in time to settle in here and hear from all the white people on what black people should be offended by, its just hair~!

happy thanksgiving babes Reply

Edited at 2017-10-08 08:23 pm (UTC) Thanks hun!!

lol I'm currently the opposite. I'm settling in as I cook and get ready to host Thanksgiving at 6pm. Reply

Mine's tomorrow but I have a ton of baking to do. I'm hoping there's no really good posts tonight. Reply

I just call that Thanksgiving with my white family



Happy thanksgiving bb! I've gotta bake tonight for thanksgiving with my gf tomorrow Reply

happy thanksgiving, bb <3 hope it was a good one! 😘 Reply

Happy Thanksgiving!



I just ate my weight in Mac & Cheese so I am ready for this post too. SO excited to read the mental gymnastics too!

so many Canadians in here i had no idea Reply

omg this adorable project runway gif Reply

I'm Canadian but don't really celebrate, happy Thanksgiving! <3 Reply

Happy thanksgiving!!! I'm at a huge dinner tonight, and then again tomorrow night. Reply

lmaooo fuck off........ If political correctness or lack of appropriation challenges your creativity, it means you're not that creative in the first place 🤷‍♀️



yes, white dude, stay in ur lane



Take your own advice Reply

Has there ever been a time Marc Jacobs didn't have flop opinions? Reply

if not using slurs or not using language or performing actions that negatively affects marginalized people hurts your creativity, you're not very creative. Reply

If you can't make art without being offensive you are not very creative. Reply

Seriously lol. Any dingbat can be offensive but not everyone can be creative 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

“If someone appropriates something, as long as they give credit where it's from and give the history of where it's from, I'm completely fine with it,”



lol the fashion world barely ever does that. They just steal and don't give a fuck. Reply

Work with people from those cultures. Hire them. Express credit to them in interviews and when they're talking about how said collection was inspired. At the very least they can do that. Most of the time they don't. Reply

Let your audience know? Tell them what inspired your creations? Don't try and give it a new name when you know damn well it already has one? When being interviewed dive deeper into the narrative of your collection?

It really isn't that hard, MJ acts like people are asking him to write a 100 page dissertation on the works of Langston Hughes. Reply

He didn't say that, the quote has been edited for the purpose of wank. Reply

I tried so hard to find this moment in the clip and couldn't, not without watching the whole thing. Which, no. Reply

i found it @ 0:25

lmfao Reply

what's happening here? Reply

lmfao this needs to be used more Reply

lmao i need a gif of this omg Reply

You're white. Stay in your corner. Reply

Sharing culture implies that both sides are participating. These designers are just taking and bastardizing.



Also, if they actually wanted to create a culturally inspired line, they should work together with people from the culture they're inspired by and let them participate in their runways, not use generic models. Reply

Exactly, they should want to work with the people from the culture. I don’t understand it, it’s not that hard. Reply

mte, idg why this is such a hard concept for designers to understand Reply

I think they understand on some level, but they don't want to give up any profits/credit/power. Reply

Exactly, why's it so hard to actually collaborate with other people on something and let them be a real part of it? I guess because then people like Marc wouldn't get ALL the credit. :/



Edited at 2017-10-08 08:52 pm (UTC)

Exactly. Like hire all black models if it's inspired on a particular African tribe. Or Latinas if they are taking indigenous embroidery motifs. It's not that hard to do something with class. Reply

hiring a majority of white models and then dressing them like this for example isn't the way to do go

"victorian chola"



"victorian chola"



It's obvious, but leave it to a white man to not have common sense. Reply

everyone steals



some ppl just pretend they dont Reply

This sounds like the headline of one of those shoplifting tumblrs. Reply

Holy shit, it does lol. Reply

omfg Reply

LOL that's a Beyonce quote, no joke Reply

yep Reply

