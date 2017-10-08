Marc Jacobs warns: Rising tide of political correctness is a 'dangerous' threat to creativity
He Made the remarks at an Oxford Union where he addressed 400 students
“I think it's very dangerous to say: ‘You can't use this, you can't look at that, you can’t borrow from that, you can't be inspired by that’.
“You know, ‘stay in your own lane’. I don't really understand that mentality and I think it's a very dangerous way of thinking.”
“I don’t believe there should be a border patrol on what’s okay to look at or be inspired by, so I stand by that, but I did learn that a conversation requires listening to the other person talking.”
Edward Enninful, who is the first black and first male editor of British Vogue told students that he has no problem with appropriation: “If someone is inspired by something, then as long as they tell you where it’s from, acknowledge the history of where an idea came from, then I’m fine with it. We work in fashion, and it's a dream, but we should credit the source.”
yes, white dude, stay in ur lane
lol the fashion world barely ever does that. They just steal and don't give a fuck.
It really isn't that hard, MJ acts like people are asking him to write a 100 page dissertation on the works of Langston Hughes.
Also, if they actually wanted to create a culturally inspired line, they should work together with people from the culture they're inspired by and let them participate in their runways, not use generic models.
hiring a majority of white models and then dressing them like this for example isn't the way to do go
"victorian chola"
some ppl just pretend they dont
this is really something else