Shadowhunters Roundup - NYCC, Promo, Casting & Season 3 News

Javier Muñoz & Anna Hopkins Cast
Javier Muñoz, Anna Hopkins to guest on Shadowhunters https://t.co/CUXGv52Vkc— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 7, 2017
Thank you.@ShadowhuntersTV #LorenzoRey #ShadowhuntersSeason3 pic.twitter.com/nLXtFp27SX— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 8, 2017
-Anna Hopkins (Defiance) is cast as Season 3's main villain (Sebastian's 'mother'), Lilith.
-Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, in Hamilton) cast as Lorenzo Rey, a wicked Warlock rival and "major adversary" of Magnus Bane, come to cause trouble for him across multiple episodes. Whilst not treading the boards on Broadway, Javi is a longtime superfan of the show!
NYCC Shadowhunters Panel
General
-Next season picks up a few hours after the end of season 2
-Lots of bigger fights coming up, the cast do most of their own stunts apart from things too dangerous and train constantly for them, and the stunt team train them to do more each season.
-Lilith: major season villain but you feel for her, she’s someone who has been betrayed, and she’s coming for Jace -she’s pissed af about him killing Sebastian as her blood is in his veins so he’s the only ‘child’ she’s ever had
-Freeform announces an extra ten episodes to air next summer, so 20 episode order.
-Sister Cleophas is back!
-April 3rd the show returns
Isaiah/Luke
-Lots of applause for Isaiah and Luke – he’s going to have a hell of a hangover, and he’s very protective of the Shadow world against his partner’s meddling
-Isaiah is all Dad Luke and doesn’t think Clary should be dating – just concentrate on being a Shadowhunter!
- This season, Isaiah would tell Luke to get earmuffs cos he does not want to hear what’s going on in that Boat House... and to get the Health Department down to the Jade Wolf asap
-Will be seeing more of Luke’s backstory and his trials around Werewolf life; Luke will be featuring way more this season supposedly
Alisha/Maia, Saia
-Alisha hyped af to be season regular! She finds Maia very aspirational, as does Kat.
-Some Simon talk, no1curr. Apart from Alisha, who loves all Simon time.
-Kat and Alisha work together a bit this season, both very excited!
-This season, Alisha would tell Maia to heal and forgive.
Kat/Clary, Clace
-Whatever was going on with Jace at the end of Season 2 after being brought back from the dead by Clary using Raziel’s wish is directly related to that, and Kat says that it wasn’t a good thing to do – the fall out of that will impact all the other characters.
-There are consequences to Jace being brought back from the dead, Matt calls him an “undead sexy Shadowhunters”
-Kat on the Consequences of saving Jace: the Raziel wish was meant to be a last ditch failsafe to save the world if everything was going wrong, and Clary used it to save her boyfriend... welp.
-This season, Kat would tell Clary to trust her gut, don’t be afraid to take charge and take care of the people she loves, and don’t be afraid to do what she has to do.
Izzy
-She’s stronger than ever and the new Weapons Master of the Institute. She respects Mundanes more now and sees value in them thanks to the AA meetings and getting off Yin Fen.
-Simon/Izzy is coming (yawn) but they say “patience”
Malec
-Matt is wearing a hand painted Malec hat!
-Matt on Alec going into season 3: “what is happiness?” Right now Alec is pretty happy, but it’s just coming out of the back end of Season 2 so he’s pretty stressed, and he’s just going into the complex parts of his relationship with Magnus – he’s worried for Alec getting stressed out. But he’ll be ok in the end!
-We’ll see what it’s like to be a new normal couple, but also the complexity of the fact Magnus has immortality and Alec does not...
-Matt gives a fan his Malec hat and a hug because she got knocked over last year at NYCC and took stitches to the face – Isaiah tells everyone not to go out and get knocked out just to get hugs from Matthew
-Matt gives out a Malec t-shirt and hug to another fan about to have surgery a bit later on, and Kat and Alisha and Isaiah come down to hug her too, sweet cast is sweet
-This season, Matt would tell Alec to relax and thing thinks through... temper temper.
Cast Photoshoot at NYCC, by Hollywood Life
The gang having fun during photoshoot session— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 8, 2017
via @HollywoodLife #ShadowhuntersNYCC pic.twitter.com/pYMKUivK1N
.@Kat_McNamara picked her weapon of choice!— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 8, 2017
Via @HollywoodLife #shadowhuntersnycc pic.twitter.com/9ueRYksKcN
.@WainwrightAE has borrowed Captain America’s shield for the day— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 8, 2017
Via @HollywoodLife #shadowhuntersnycc pic.twitter.com/8tXcP3w3Ig
.@MatthewDaddario strikes a pose— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 8, 2017
Via @HollywoodLife #shadowhuntersnycc pic.twitter.com/S5twbzbMU2
.@isaiahmustafa channeling his inner Thor!— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 8, 2017
Via @HollywoodLife #shadowhuntersnycc pic.twitter.com/wlLo1Nfy93
Our boys are ready for @NY_Comic_Con. #ShadowhuntersNYCC— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) October 7, 2017
Photo via @EmilyLongeretta & @HollywoodLife. pic.twitter.com/OxFyaom0Pj
The gang! #ShadowhuntersNYCC— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
via @HollywoodLife pic.twitter.com/nLLCl6BHT0
Cute Cast Out & About at NYCC!
Wolfed down some Chinese food for lunch... 🐺💚Just the beginning of #ShadowhuntersNYCC @NY_Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/htpQVSVCkJ— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) October 5, 2017
Hope you put it on my tab, kiddo 🐺💚 #ShadowhuntersNYCC https://t.co/4lSbCwktmx— Isaiah Mustafa (@isaiahmustafa) October 6, 2017
Kat and Alisha having some fun with snapchat filters!— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
via @ShadowhuntersTV IG story pic.twitter.com/H7u6RfPAAD
Visiting the Jade Wolf on 11th & 37th at the @FreeformTV #NYCC takeover. 🐺 #ShadowhuntersNYCC pic.twitter.com/LOIwVCnc2J— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) October 7, 2017
Our amazing Shadowhunters cast were all smiles at the Jade Wolf and looking absolutely adorable! 😊 #ShadowhuntersNYCC pic.twitter.com/vRXeLcunZm— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
We had to stop in at our favorite NYC restaurant! #JadeWolf #ShadowhuntersNYCC pic.twitter.com/e2F4M0pnuX— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) October 7, 2017
Matt, Kat, Alisha and Isaiah before the panel #ShadowhuntersNYCC— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
Via @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/CsjffSoDpb
Selfie? Don't mind if we do. #ShadowhuntersNYCC #NYCC pic.twitter.com/SxrogwY1t0— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) October 7, 2017
Strike a pose! @MatthewDaddario before the #shadowhuntersnycc panel— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
Via Rex Images pic.twitter.com/ma4wiC64PM
.@WainwrightAE at her very first #NYCC pre-panel photocall #ShadowhuntersNYCC— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
Via Rex Images pic.twitter.com/2uh88Izqd5
Shadowhunters Cast during the NYCC interviews #ShadowhuntersNYCC— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
via @OtrosCinesTV pic.twitter.com/JMWSvJ0aHY
Alisha and Kat were holding hands during their interview with @SyfyWire!— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) October 7, 2017
via @ShadowhuntersTV Snapchat@WainwrightAE @Kat_McNamara #NYCC pic.twitter.com/WoCrAmaDLR
And that's a wrap on Day 3 of @NY_Comic_Con. Thanks @SyfyWire for an awesome interview. Until next time, #NYCC. ✌️#ShadowhuntersNYCC pic.twitter.com/TGBL4MXO9s— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) October 8, 2017
Season Three - Behind The Scenes
Are you not patient enough to wait until April 3rd, ShadowFam?
Iddkkkk why the spring premier but it's stressing me out HOW AM I MEANT TO WAIT THAT LONG?!?!!??!
But also if it's a spring premier and then 3B is summer, I guess at least the hiatus won't be too long. Small mercies. Really way too fucking long though.
But I saw a gif where Alec has a flexibility rune while having sex with Magnus, and that seems very useful lmao
Not least because of that flexibility rune.
She remains messy and psycho af! And the more this show overshadows her flop books and changes things for the better, the more she SEETHES. It's delicious.
Also rme at her patting herself on the back for lgbtq rep except that the one f/f couple was shipped off to god knows where and is pretty much a nonentity.
And yes please, give him another storyline other than just being there to save his friends' asses, I'm tired.
Alisha is the cutest, I hope they do right by her and Maia because I only want good things for my baby. Also, the video of her training girlllll go off!
Lots of applause for Isaiah and Luke it'swhatshedeserves.gif
No one cares about Luke's partner, give me deets on when we are getting Luke/Maryse.
YES WHEN ARE WE GETTING LUKE/MARYSE. They've teased it enough!
If we don't get Luke/Maryse I'm rioting, give the masses what they want!!!!!
So the fairy is back to being a child, odd.
Sarah Hyland is probs just busy filming or whatevs, but we all wanted this.
Absolutely they're not about to win acting awards, but that's not what we need them for. They're staying in their unfairly beautiful lane and just having fun. Bless!
Wait, did we not know S3 was 20 episodes? I thought it would be the same as this season.
Here for Lilith, even if I know nothing about her.
Trailer was promising enough.
Here for Magnus having a rival, i.e a storyline that isn't about Alec.
LOL at sister Cleophas, I feel like half the time the show/Luke didn't even remember she existed and didn't care she was captured. What about Dot though? Is she alive? Dead?
LOL at them promising us more Luke, sure, I'll believe it when I see it. Here for more of his backstory though.
I'm glad Clary will face some consequences for using her wish to save her boyfriend, rather than make sure the world is safe. Not saying I don't understand her/wouldn't do the same, but still, it's selfish.
Hope Izzy gets a good storyline this season, happy she's the weapons master at least.
I'd be shocked if Dot didn't return!!
I do think we'll have more Luke, cos they have to do this Luke/Maryse storyline.
I was cackling at Kat giving Clary the side eye for using her wish to save Jace lolllll
Here for Luke/Maryse, especially since it would finally give him some screen time not about his many children.
Maybe every season they'll 'kill' Dot off, only for her to pop up again next season.
LOL, Kat giving Clary side eye for saving her boyfriend over the world is great.
wheres Will Tudor?
Will Tudor is back!!! Both in hallucination form and in the flesh (probs 3B for the latter? Idk idk)
