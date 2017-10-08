Shadowhunters Roundup - NYCC, Promo, Casting & Season 3 News

OP I've been waiting for your post how excited did that trailer make you? I'm super interested in the new warlock and the Lilith chick. I don't care for Simon or the Queen, I even care less about Luke's partner who's name I can't even remember. But why the spring premiere? It such a long wait booooo Reply

no1curr apart from the cast and crew about Simon or the Queen!! OR about Luke's partner who's name I also always forget!



Iddkkkk why the spring premier but it's stressing me out HOW AM I MEANT TO WAIT THAT LONG?!?!!??!



But also if it's a spring premier and then 3B is summer, I guess at least the hiatus won't be too long. Small mercies. Really way too fucking long though. Reply

This season better be amazing for them to make us wait this long. I need to see how my boy Sebastian comes back to cause trouble. I feel like Izzy is such a background character even for the spoilers they said it's almost like she is a guest star. So wait is nothing going on wth the vampires I feel like they weren't mention?



I still haven't seen season 2.

But I saw a gif where Alec has a flexibility rune while having sex with Magnus, and that seems very useful lmao Reply

Flexibility rune 😄😄 Reply

Not least because of that flexibility rune.



Season 2 was a VAST improvement in all respects!Not least because of that flexibility rune.

I've never watched an episode of this show but I've watched lots of malec compilation vids on youtube, they're so beautiful /sigh Reply

I'm excited for Javi! I didn't know he was a fan of the show. Harry looks so good in that promo shot. Fuck me up, king! Reply

I remember last season he was idk a bit behind one week cos of Ham, and he was going off on people on twitter for spoiling it for him lollll Reply

Shadow hunters is based on Cassie Clare's book, right? I want more drama from her pls. Reply

It is, but CC isn't involved in the show in any respect. She sold the rights forever ago (for barely anything when she was broke) and whilst the showrunners are good at paying bare minimum amounts of lip service to keep book stans from going off on them on twitter, CC is often shady af about the show, takes credit for positively received changes that she was in no way consulted about, and then drags the show for changes she doesn't like. And has in the past incited her crazy stans to go after certain showrunners and writers to try and get them fired.



She remains messy and psycho af! And the more this show overshadows her flop books and changes things for the better, the more she SEETHES. It's delicious. Reply

Okay, your comments seriously made me giggle with glee. CC deserves all the mess. Reply

lmao, messy CC. She deserves nothing. Has she done anything recently that we could make a post about? She's my fave YA mess. I love how ONTD always gathers to remember her origins and expose her for her bullying ways. I really hope what you said about her selling it in the past so she makes no money off it now is true. Reply

I'm reading the Dark Artifices series rn. The whole thing about making parabatai forbidden from falling in love with each other is such a dumb gimmick that Cassie so obviously came up with in order to make her two mains star-crossed angsty lovers~



Also rme at her patting herself on the back for lgbtq rep except that the one f/f couple was shipped off to god knows where and is pretty much a nonentity. Reply

I was gonna make a joke that they cast LMM but I see this guy is really suppose to look like him. Reply

Javi is like a more handsome Lin, no shade of course to Lin! Reply

Here for Magnus' hair, he looks hot af! I hope we get to see Alec play with it prayercircle.gif

And yes please, give him another storyline other than just being there to save his friends' asses, I'm tired.



Alisha is the cutest, I hope they do right by her and Maia because I only want good things for my baby. Also, the video of her training girlllll go off!



Lots of applause for Isaiah and Luke it'swhatshedeserves.gif

No one cares about Luke's partner, give me deets on when we are getting Luke/Maryse. Reply

I just want episodes and episodes of Maia KICKING ASS and taking names!!! Her and Kat fighting together would be all of the things.



YES WHEN ARE WE GETTING LUKE/MARYSE. They've teased it enough! Reply

omggggg yes give me girls being warrior queens and i'm sold! Hope we see more Clary/Maia interactions, all I want is them and Izzy to support and love each other.



If we don't get Luke/Maryse I'm rioting, give the masses what they want!!!!! Reply

Tf ughhhh time.

So the fairy is back to being a child, odd. Reply

Honestly her switching back to the previous actress is what EVERYONE wanted.



Sarah Hyland is probs just busy filming or whatevs, but we all wanted this. Reply

javiii <3 he's such a sweetheart. Reply

It's so cute that he gets to now be on one of his fave shows!! What goals right? Reply

i know right! he totally deserves it. he's such an angel 😍 Reply

Kat is an angel I love her Reply

This true story! Reply

matthew daddario is so fine, thank goodness i've grown past the stage in my life where i'd consume terrible media bc of that Reply

I feel attacked Reply

And yet here you are on ONTD anyway. Reply

There's a lot of handsome people in this cast. Reply

It's basically the best looking cast on television.



Absolutely they're not about to win acting awards, but that's not what we need them for. They're staying in their unfairly beautiful lane and just having fun. Bless! Reply

Well done, OP.



Wait, did we not know S3 was 20 episodes? I thought it would be the same as this season.



Here for Lilith, even if I know nothing about her.



Trailer was promising enough.



Here for Magnus having a rival, i.e a storyline that isn't about Alec.



LOL at sister Cleophas, I feel like half the time the show/Luke didn't even remember she existed and didn't care she was captured. What about Dot though? Is she alive? Dead?



LOL at them promising us more Luke, sure, I'll believe it when I see it. Here for more of his backstory though.



I'm glad Clary will face some consequences for using her wish to save her boyfriend, rather than make sure the world is safe. Not saying I don't understand her/wouldn't do the same, but still, it's selfish.



Hope Izzy gets a good storyline this season, happy she's the weapons master at least.



I feel like we did know? Or maybe we just assumed? Even on the panel when the cast were told they were like "wait what?" lmao



I'd be shocked if Dot didn't return!!



I do think we'll have more Luke, cos they have to do this Luke/Maryse storyline.



I was cackling at Kat giving Clary the side eye for using her wish to save Jace lolllll Reply

I guess we all just collectively assumed it would be 20 episodes, lol.



Here for Luke/Maryse, especially since it would finally give him some screen time not about his many children.



Maybe every season they'll 'kill' Dot off, only for her to pop up again next season.



LOL, Kat giving Clary side eye for saving her boyfriend over the world is great. Reply

OP <3



wheres Will Tudor? Reply

bb! 💖



Will Tudor is back!!! Both in hallucination form and in the flesh (probs 3B for the latter? Idk idk)



Edited at 2017-10-08 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

yesssss

Yas @ Javi guest starring. I can't wait. Reply

He's such a stan lmao, when am I going to get to guest star?!?! Reply

