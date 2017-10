My body is ready Reply

Damn. Duchovny looks rough. Reply

My first thought lol Reply

Still haven't seen S10. Is it worth it? Reply

Worth a watch just for Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster which is one of the best X-Files episodes ever. Reply

this is the only episode I remember. Reply

no. it was terrible. *the were-monster episode is funny though and worth a watch on its own.



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:56 pm (UTC)

the non-mythology episodes are worth it, but everything written by chris carter is trash. Reply

No worse than season 9. Better than the second movie. Reply

I liked 10x04 because it dealt with Scully's family and had a cool MOTW. But like everyone else said, overall, no bueno Reply

don't listen to them!



watch. it. Reply

It's bad, & I say this as a person with 2 X-Files posters on their door. Reply

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HHHHHHHHHHHKAJSDHAKLJHOLSDFHALSFNS,DFNSD JKG,FDGDGVB Reply

what is going on (asks the person who has only seen a handful of xf episodes 😂) Reply

ehhhhhhhh Reply

here's hoping it's better than last season Reply

well... at least mitch is looking good. Reply

I've been attracted to him since I watched this when it first aired as a preteen, which is promblematic in retrospect. I still want to do him now. The bald head, glasses, perpetual frown and beefy body still does it for me. Reply

same... i was kind of into him when i was younger and closeted but he's just gotten a lot hotter. Reply

I interviewed one of my new colleagues and he said he really liked Skinner. We ended up hiring him and I gave him a welcome gift of a signed Mitch Pileggi headshot from eBay. Granted, it was very cheap because it had someone else's name on it, but that made it better in a way Reply

jealous anyway tbh Reply

i'm currently watching x files for the first time and i'm on season 2. i had no idea it was still going on, im assuming they've addressed most of the big mysteries so what else is there Reply

The mysteries are addressed and then larger mysteries are created from it? Idk keep watching Reply

Pretty much, I wouldn't get too deep into the mythology since nothing is ever explained and gets utterly confusing. Just enjoy the wild ride that is most of the MOTW episodes. Reply

Yep. I've been watching since 1999 and can whole heartedly say that the mythology is crazy bull shit. Chris Carter created some wonderful characters but he can't write anything outside of long-winded monologues and confusing back story. David, Gillian and every other writer (except John Shiban) are what made the show work and become successful. Reply

Slow down!! I just started Season 5!! Reply

Will watch no matter how boring it is. Most exciting part was Langly popping up on a smartphone. Reply

i don't care how bad this is. i'll rewatch x files over and over again til i die. i don't care how bad this is. i'll rewatch x files over and over again til i die. Reply

I fucking came when scully slid under the table. Tbh don't care about aliens I care about mulder and scully banging Reply

This could have been so great if Fox had told Chris Carter he'd be a producer in name only and wouldn't get to write anything. His writing was never good and now it seems permanently stuck in the 90s. Reply

this'll probably be terrible but I'll watch anything X-Files tbh Reply

