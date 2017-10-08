People are freaking out over Szechuan sauce

Damn McDonalds, you go exploit people's nostalgia for your capitalistic gain I guess. Reply

all these people need to get a life. Reply

Lmao mte. Reply

lol mean...but true. Reply

lmao mte. All this craziness for some stupid sauce is ridiculous. Reply

There's nothing in your life that excites you so much that you'd put up with a bs line like this? I don't like McD's but so what. It's not like I had to stand in line. Reply

I wish these people used their time and energy in some community work. Reply

ia. It's a sauce Reply

Seriously. It's probably not even that good. Reply

anything to boost nugget sales @ the mcD even if it causes mad chaos lol Reply

the decline of western civilization Reply

I really planned to go out and get some, but sat on my ass and Netflix'd instead. Reply

You made the right choice imo Reply

This isn't my thing, but there are things that I've stood in lines like this for. I don't get the people making snotty remarks. OMG there are people who like things you don't rme Reply

I care more about Sichuan Takins.



Edited at 2017-10-08 07:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm sorry people are disappointed but lol at some of them. Especially that white couple with the sad selfie. Reply

I wonder what the sauce tastes like Reply

okay but what does it taste like? Reply

desperation Reply

Obesity Reply

Sugar and fructose syrup Reply

Mulan's grandmother's pussy Reply

omg Reply

Sigarettes Reply

their usual sauce just different packaging Reply

Neckbeards Reply

mac sauce with hot sauce Reply

neckbeard sweat Reply

Donald Trump’s cum. Reply

Diabeetus Reply

all of these comments are gold Reply

I'm not American so I don't get it. Pretty sure we didn't have the sauce in my country anyway. Reply

I am American and I don't get it. Reply

mcdonalds really tried it by giving 20 packs of sauce per store. Reply

"use by 11/26/17"





wtf at that expiration date. i guess that explains why they don't mass produce it. Reply

I hate Rick and Morty bro fans tbh Reply

me too Reply

Same, I am so over this show and I've never even watched a full episode. Reply

this Reply

i see so many young douchey teen boys into and its such a disconnect for me since the show is so smart Reply

I decided to watch it recently to see what the hype was for and...it's just fine? Like, it's fine. That's it, really. Bojack Horseman is leaps and bounds above it. Reply

Parent

I hate/love that they don't get THEY are the kind of people Rick and Morty are making fun of, basically...same with South Park (at times...but SP hasn't been good in a while) Reply

Me too Reply

Elon Musk is super into this show. That is all you need to know about it. Reply

They're fucking horrible LOL "intellectual" Rick & Morty fans are deluded Reply

They’re literally all cut from the same cloth lmao i’ve met way too many Reply

They suck fucks. Reply

Tweets featuring D-town on ONTD. Reply

what is "d-town?" Reply

Detroit



AKA world's greatest city Reply

This is really pathetic tbh. Reply

Do people realise Szechuan sauce isn't a McDonald's only product?



Also, it's just a sauce... chill the fuck out.



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:37 pm (UTC) Reply

szechuan sauce isn't even a real thing. Reply

What I meant is that the flavours in the cuisine, particularly Sichuan pepper (and what I'm assuming this sauce tastes like) isn't hard to get outside of McDonald's. Also you can get some of the stir-fry sauce, or at least, that's a thing where I'm from.



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

