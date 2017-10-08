People are freaking out over Szechuan sauce
Today McDonald's has decided to bring back a supposedly iconic sauce from the 90's, a limited addition comeback that was once a special offer as a promo for the Mulan movie in 1998. An episode of Rick and Morty referenced the sauce heavily and so this is part of ARTpop pop-culture now.
People all over the country are standing in queues that are blocks long for this.
Source123
People all over the country are standing in queues that are blocks long for this.
How y’all gonna bring the Szechuan sauce back in limited quantities, for a single day @McDonalds? Look at this. pic.twitter.com/xrL3vYsjUi— & (@zeLrsn) October 7, 2017
ERMAHGERD #BUTTERMILKCRISPYTENDERS POSTERS & SUPER-LIMITED SZECHUAN SAUCE TODAY!🤗 Sorry for shouting. Part. McD's: https://t.co/7WA3yuj7OO pic.twitter.com/IFt1Tj13r6— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017
The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan.— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017
One person did let me take a pic of their sauces tho pic.twitter.com/1dFLIFLcab— cris_tina🎃🎃🎃🎃 (@cc_cristina_aa) October 7, 2017
Source123
Edited at 2017-10-08 07:06 pm (UTC)
wtf at that expiration date. i guess that explains why they don't mass produce it.
Me too
AKA world's greatest city
Also, it's just a sauce... chill the fuck out.
Edited at 2017-10-08 06:37 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-08 06:52 pm (UTC)