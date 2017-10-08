Jérémie Elkaïm, Stéphane Rideau

People are freaking out over Szechuan sauce

Today McDonald's has decided to bring back a supposedly iconic sauce from the 90's, a limited addition comeback that was once a special offer as a promo for the Mulan movie in 1998. An episode of Rick and Morty referenced the sauce heavily and so this is part of ARTpop pop-culture now.

People all over the country are standing in queues that are blocks long for this.














Source123
  • Current Mood: amused amused
Tagged: , ,