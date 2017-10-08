Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer coming TOMORROW
Get ready. Trailer tomorrow. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/iLEEnoihmt— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2017
ESPN announced today that the first full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere tomorrow night during the Monday Night Football game between the Vikings and the Bears. Disney is repeating what it did with The Force Awakens trailer 2 years ago with a MNF debut.
Source
So bitter we will never get a Han/Luke/Leia reunion 😭
no ty @ the game, though; I'll just wait like 45 more seconds until Tumblr people have giffed it. <3
Didn't that happen with TFA? Football game trailer and then presale?
I just remember my friend freaking out and throwing her laptop at her husband and running to the desktop since the website wasn't working lol