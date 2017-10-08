Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer coming TOMORROW

There better be a Luke/Leia reunion in the trailer. I’m not here for any of these new characters.



So bitter we will never get a Han/Luke/Leia reunion 😭 Reply

same i don't care for these new people and i'm STILL shooked over Han Reply

my heart is broken anew every time I remember she's not with us anymore Reply

especially since i feel like the third would have been her film the way the first was han's and second seems to be luke's. i wanted get her moment to truly shine and get the public appreciation she always deserved. i hope the original script somehow leaks so we can imagine. :( Reply

Just let Luke live and we are good. Reply

hoping for some finn/poe content to appease the gays Reply

People using that gif as evidence for stormpilot always makes me laugh because Oscar was talking about BB8. Reply

let me live Reply

I'll never forgot when one of the very first prompts on the kink meme was Poe/BB8 preg fic. Reply

*Karen and/or Georgia voice* ♫ OH SHIIIIIT ♫



no ty @ the game, though; I'll just wait like 45 more seconds until Tumblr people have giffed it. <3 Reply

I just wanna know when I can buy tickets! Reply

AMC emailed me saying tickets go on sale tomorrow. Reply

I should have checked me email this morning since I also got an email from Cinemark. Got a little too excited. Reply

I'm lowkey not ready for it but I'll watch it anyway, lmao. Reply

I'm hoping for Luke/Leia scenes but I know that's a long shot. ;_; Reply

I will cry like a little girl if they just have any sort of interaction (through the Force or whatever). It's become so hard for me to see Luke/Leia separate from Mark/Carrie after his touching speech about her. Reply

i'm dying @ tumblr people being so angry about not getting a trailer until now....bitch just wait for the damn movie, december isn't far away lmao Reply

i like it because it makes the wait feel less painful Reply

my body is ready tbh Reply

I wonder if tickets will go on presale.



Didn't that happen with TFA? Football game trailer and then presale?



I just remember my friend freaking out and throwing her laptop at her husband and running to the desktop since the website wasn't working lol Reply

Yeah, I remember Fandango doing down, lol. Reply

I was just thinking about this, that the film comes out in dec and still no trailer. Also can someone point me to the mods? Lol i have no idea who the mods are on here. I need to send them a message. Reply

lol. I think you're a mod right? i think i remember your avi/icon. I'll send you the message. Reply

yassssssss! I'm so excited for this movie. Reply

I want a Jurassic world 2 trailer already! Just give me a teaser at least Reply

not that I want winter to come but I want this movie NOW. Reply

Same. Give us something good please, it's high time. Reply

