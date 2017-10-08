Younger's Dan Amboyer comes out as Gay and marries boyfriend.



- He came out in an interview with People Mag.
- He also married long time boyfriend this weekend. They met online and have been together for a decade.
- “I want to live my life moving forward with integrity and pride. We might start a family one day and I would feel so strangely if I didn’t celebrate that with all of my family and friends and share that with the fans. This is just the beginning of a wonderful future.” he said.
- Nico Tortorella inspired him to come out after he came out as gender fluid.

Source

ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
Tagged: , , , ,