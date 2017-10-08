Younger's Dan Amboyer comes out as Gay and marries boyfriend.
Younger star Dan Amboyer comes out as gay - and reveals he's married:https://t.co/acYdNTOw5T pic.twitter.com/NZsLnMzwE2— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 8, 2017
- He came out in an interview with People Mag.
- He also married long time boyfriend this weekend. They met online and have been together for a decade.
- “I want to live my life moving forward with integrity and pride. We might start a family one day and I would feel so strangely if I didn’t celebrate that with all of my family and friends and share that with the fans. This is just the beginning of a wonderful future.” he said.
- Nico Tortorella inspired him to come out after he came out as gender fluid.
Source
ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
I'd consider it
Edited at 2017-10-08 05:30 pm (UTC)
but seriously don't be a hater
ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
edit: wow i'm such a master of putting pictures in posts ugh
Edited at 2017-10-08 05:44 pm (UTC)
Re: ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
Ashley Hamilton at least used to follow me on Twitter but he's a Republican.
I dated a musician that I met online (and we hooked up when he came to town & since his mom lives nearby, we spent several months together every day,) but it ended badly. He wasn't famous-famous but his father & his brother are.
A local Houston rapper tried to slide into my DMs once upon a time but he's a "False flag" conspiracy theorist which... no.
Re: ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
Re: ONTD, which celeb have you met online that you could marry?
Philip Schofield follows me on Twitter, but... he has a penis so that wouldn’t work for me.