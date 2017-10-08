Variety's 10 Actors to Watch List

I like Kiersey a lot. Reply

She has such a sexy voice. Reply

same. she has range and i love her face. Reply

no chloe grace moretz? Reply

I was thinking of her and Zoe Kravitz lmao Reply

I can't believe they're forgetting Elle Fanning and Kiernan Shipka. Reply

justice for amandla Reply

elle is already an indie darling/staple so i don't feel like she qualifies for a list of people rising from more unknown to recognized. Reply

kate mara tho Reply

she's been over after the last 4 flop films Reply

Barry Keoghan straight up snatched Tye Sheridan's career Reply

i'm p sure tye has some big book adaptation coming out next year, they do look eerily similar though Reply

Yeah, Ready Player One from Spielberg. But for real, up until a couple of weeks ago I thought Tye was in Killing of a Sacred Deer, lol Reply

Shame Tye has no talent because that face is so unfortunate. Reply

omg they look so alike Reply

they have the same eyes/face its crazy Reply

Kiersey always looks so stoned on IG lol I love it. Reply

these lists are the kiss of death Reply

http://variety.com/2016/film/news/10-actors-to-watch-2016-john-legend-riz-ahmed-1201841165/



Riz Ahmed, recently on screens in “Jason Bourne” and HBO’s acclaimed drama “The Night Of,” soon to be seen in “Una” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”



Mahershala Ali, a “House of Cards” alum soon to be seen in the films “Moonlight,” “Kicks,” and “Hidden Figures,” and on the Netflix series “Luke Cage.”



Rachel Brosnahan, another “Cards” player, will appear in Woody Allen’s new Amazon series and in the 2016 films “Patriots Day” and “Boomtown.” She will also appear in the Off Broadway production of “Othello” opposite Daniel Craig.



Ana de Armas, now on screens in “War Dogs,” is starring in “Hands of Stone,” opening this week, and will appear in next year’s “Blade Runner.”



Alden Ehrenreich, recently named the new Han Solo, appearing in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply” and “The Yellow Birds” this year.



Lucas Hedges, the breakout star of “Manchester by the Sea” and appearing next year in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”



Aja Naomi King, a regular on ABC’s hit “How to Get Away With Murder,” soon to be seen in the Sundance sensation “The Birth of a Nation.”



Tavi Gevinson, founder of Rookie Magazine, recently seen on Broadway in “The Crucible” and returning to the stage, appearing opposite Diane Lane in “The Cherry Orchard” this fall. Films include “Enough Said” and the upcoming “Human People.”



Kara Hayward, previously seen in “Moonrise Kingdom,” appearing in “Manchester by the Sea” and Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson” this year.



John Legend, an Oscar-winning songwriter, making his big-screen debut in “La La Land” opposite Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone this year.



ok, looking at last year's list, they got it right with the guys

the inclusion of john legend is so odd to me Reply

I loved Rachel Brosnahan in Manhattan Reply

MTE Reply

I thought Zoe Kravitz was always the queen of these lists. Reply

i feel like big little lies helped her finally graduate Reply

I feel like it was jay baruchel. Reply

Wow, four women and five poc! Reply

These lists are often career ending if your wind up listed Reply

Daniel has been an actor to watch for over 10 years. Reply

kumail is one to watch? hes been around forever Reply

this is a good list imo, i've seen most of these people give great performances this year and hong chau is basically the only part of downsizing i'm looking forward to



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:35 pm (UTC)

I loved Kumail Nanjiani's film The Big Sick. It was hilarious Reply

I just watched it last night and loved it. I was dying at the drive-thru scene! And cried real tears throughout. So so good. Reply

same lol i literally cried at least 3 times lmao oop Reply

The drive thru scene & the scene where she had to take a shit had my dying! It was the first 'romantic comedy' in a while (if u can call it that) that actually made me laugh out loud. Reply

ia, it was hilarious! Reply

EDIT: Enzo Cilenti, aka Childermass, has liked a few of my thirsty/flattering tweets; maybe I could get in there. My taste is so A-list tbh







These lists are always so weird to me because they combine people who are legit brand-new, like Danielle, to pretty well-established people like Kumail, or people with big careers in other mediums, like Daveed. But w/e, I like all of these people. <3 (Not sure I'd call Elio "bi-curious," but sure.) I thought the other two kids in Patti Cake$, Siddharth Dhananjay and Mamoudou Athie, were also both gr8.

omg I love him Reply

I didn't expect a Jonathan Strange gif :D Reply

did you watch patti cake$? if so, what did you think? Reply

Link

i'm glad that daniel and other skins alumni are doing well. i feel like antonia thomas and kathryn prescott had a decent year too. Reply

I'm still annoyed that Lauren Socha is still getting work to play her dumbass self tho. Reply

ugh is she? i thought she had a kid and maybe gave up acting Reply

i love that all of the talented ones are at least working regularly poor mitch hewer Reply

Freya Mavor is my favorite and was definitely one of the best actors on the show. She's had a very consistent and career in the U.K./France but I need ha to make it big in the US (don't think she wants it though). Reply

Wait is the girl in the pic the one from that indie where she's a rapper? Reply

