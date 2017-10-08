Variety's 10 Actors to Watch List
See who's made Variety's 10 Actors to Watch list https://t.co/WthFbA5mSA pic.twitter.com/pVvF7Q4sWM— Variety (@Variety) October 8, 2017
-Variety listed 10 Actors to watch.
Highlights:
Timothee Chalamet
Kiersey Clemons
Daveed Diggs
Daniel Kaluuya
Kumail Nanjiani
Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/916936203714334720
http://variety.com/2016/film/news/10-actors-to-watch-2016-john-legend-riz-ahmed-1201841165/
Riz Ahmed, recently on screens in “Jason Bourne” and HBO’s acclaimed drama “The Night Of,” soon to be seen in “Una” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Mahershala Ali, a “House of Cards” alum soon to be seen in the films “Moonlight,” “Kicks,” and “Hidden Figures,” and on the Netflix series “Luke Cage.”
Rachel Brosnahan, another “Cards” player, will appear in Woody Allen’s new Amazon series and in the 2016 films “Patriots Day” and “Boomtown.” She will also appear in the Off Broadway production of “Othello” opposite Daniel Craig.
Ana de Armas, now on screens in “War Dogs,” is starring in “Hands of Stone,” opening this week, and will appear in next year’s “Blade Runner.”
Alden Ehrenreich, recently named the new Han Solo, appearing in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply” and “The Yellow Birds” this year.
Lucas Hedges, the breakout star of “Manchester by the Sea” and appearing next year in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Aja Naomi King, a regular on ABC’s hit “How to Get Away With Murder,” soon to be seen in the Sundance sensation “The Birth of a Nation.”
Tavi Gevinson, founder of Rookie Magazine, recently seen on Broadway in “The Crucible” and returning to the stage, appearing opposite Diane Lane in “The Cherry Orchard” this fall. Films include “Enough Said” and the upcoming “Human People.”
Kara Hayward, previously seen in “Moonrise Kingdom,” appearing in “Manchester by the Sea” and Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson” this year.
John Legend, an Oscar-winning songwriter, making his big-screen debut in “La La Land” opposite Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone this year.
