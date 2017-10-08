The Apprentice Producer Alleges Tr**p Made Racist & Anti-Semitic Comments on Set

then why did they keep him around? and yeah he should feel guilty Reply

cowards. release the tapes.

i didn't know not having millions of dollars to cover the lawsuit you'd face and not wanting to become unemployable in your line of work because you busted an NDA made you a coward.



like.. everybody fucking knows this shit happens. how arrogant do you have to be to think that someone should risk everything for a week of news cycles that will ultimately amount to nothing lmao.



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:14 pm (UTC)

I'm sure there is a covert way to leak them... Reply

release them kim k snapchat style ! Reply

He could prob get into a huge lawsuit if he does. Its a lose-lose situation. Reply

this is probably the safest he can do without violating the NDA Reply

i think most of this lies at nbc's and mark burnett's feet. both of them have enough eff you money to not worry about trump suing them but there's nothing but silence from them. Reply

ikr, i thought i remembered somebody offering to pay the legal fees for violating nda if they were to be released. i mean, we knew this was true when the rumors started. then tom arnold (roseanne's ex-husband) confirmed it again on howard stern, basically saying - look, no one will actually care, and there's a lot to lose. he didn't personally have the tapes, so i think he was also saying his claim would just be seen as heresay and written off.



imo the nazis will relish it, but his approval is down to 67% amongst base; we need it down to 50% before the GOP will cut him loose. Reply

Even if they did, I doubt it's gonna help seeing as he still became President with his "Grab em by the p****" remarks. Reply

too little too late, rob Reply

lmao mte Reply

they've been talking about this for the last year, release the gd tapes or get lost. put up or shut up Reply

Yeah. We know. Reply

some rich democratic donor or celebrity should offer to pay for any violation of the ndas. cmon, george soros. Reply

This is the best solution IMO. At the same time tho, it might just be a waste of time/money/resources because with how much shit Trump has gotten away with, I doubt it would change anything. Reply

you're almost certainly right, sigh. anyone who is still sticking with trump will probably never leave him, sadly. Reply

They have, a lot of them went public with their offers to cover all potential legal costs, NDA penalties and financially support the whistleblower, after the AH tape. Reply

I swear I remember reading Mark Cuban offering to just this. Reply

it's too late to apologize, bitch Reply

I wish these would be leaked. I know it won't make a difference and everyone already know Tr*** is awful, but I want all the evidence out there. Reply

It's too late for this to make any sort of impact. Maybe during the elections, but not now. Reply

lol...shut the fuck up.



coming out after the fact does nothing. i am tired of people acting after shit goes down to make themselves feel better.



It's a good thing he waited until after the election or Trump would have won by a bigger margin.



The point being that Americans love a bigot.



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:16 pm (UTC)

this story was out way before the election and floating around either the same week as the pussy tapes or before it even. Reply

For the love of God leak the tapes!!

It prob won’t do anything but I live for him being embarrassed Reply

Who is surprised at this point Reply

it doesn't even matter if the tapes are released or not, his base will never stop supporting him, in fact the tapes would probably only strengthen his base. he and his ilk are literally pieces of shit and i just pray to god mueller sends them all to prison. Reply

This Reply

Prison or an equal/worse hellscape tbh Reply

True, they would cheer at hearing him spout this kind of crap. Reply

Yep. They'd call it a joke or say people were being too pc. They'd point out that Ivanka converted and he can't really be anti-Semitic. It'd be "locker room talk" all over again. Reply

I thought the pussy tapes would shut it down. But no. Nothing will. And impeachment will take too long and not undo all the bullshit that's been made the norm. Reply

mte he'd still be "telling it like it is" Reply

right, so long as the people who care are being paid to comply or are under complete control, this information does nothing.



whenever someone gets the gumption to take action tho, i think we should go right to ye olden punishment of beheading for treason. i feel it's appropriate considering the era this president and his cronies are living in. Reply

Mte Reply

i think his base is made up of two factions. true nazi white nationalists who would relish him being proven as racist as they are. and the ride or die republicans who are too arrogant or just don't love themselves to cut their ties. this second faction is continuing to erode. they aren't actually nazi white nationalist racists and while they may have subliminal micro-racism still left over from generations of cultural influence, they continue to find his behavior unseemly. his base support has dropped from 80-something% to 67% in mere months. for gop to drop him, and support mueller's findings for impeachment, it needs to drop to 50% (similar decline and bottoming out to nixon's back in the day). Reply

Yeeep Reply

