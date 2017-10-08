The Apprentice Producer Alleges Tr**p Made Racist & Anti-Semitic Comments on Set
At times, a former Apprentice producer says, Trump used “despicable words” on set, a claim the White House denies. https://t.co/Wgq6EHrwr2— NPR (@NPR) October 6, 2017
After the “grab her by the pussy” tape was leaked, former Apprentice producer Rob LaPlante alleged on Twitter that there were tapes out there that are “far worse.” Because he signed an NDA, he can’t go into specifics, but he does say that he used “really unfathomably despicable words,” made racist and anti-Semitic remarks about contestants and decided who to eliminate based on those prejudices.
LaPlante says he feels guilty about contributing to his cult of personality that helped get him elected by presenting an inaccurate portrayal of Tr**p — he was not the successful businessman he claimed to be and that the show presented him as. When they filmed at the Taj Mahal, which would later go bankrupt, a letter in the neon sign was burnt out and the carpets were rotting.
Source
like.. everybody fucking knows this shit happens. how arrogant do you have to be to think that someone should risk everything for a week of news cycles that will ultimately amount to nothing lmao.
Edited at 2017-10-08 05:14 pm (UTC)
imo the nazis will relish it, but his approval is down to 67% amongst base; we need it down to 50% before the GOP will cut him loose.
coming out after the fact does nothing. i am tired of people acting after shit goes down to make themselves feel better.
The point being that Americans love a bigot.
Edited at 2017-10-08 05:16 pm (UTC)
It prob won’t do anything but I live for him being embarrassed
whenever someone gets the gumption to take action tho, i think we should go right to ye olden punishment of beheading for treason. i feel it's appropriate considering the era this president and his cronies are living in.