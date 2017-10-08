raz

The Apprentice Producer Alleges Tr**p Made Racist & Anti-Semitic Comments on Set



After the “grab her by the pussy” tape was leaked, former Apprentice producer Rob LaPlante alleged on Twitter that there were tapes out there that are “far worse.” Because he signed an NDA, he can’t go into specifics, but he does say that he used “really unfathomably despicable words,” made racist and anti-Semitic remarks about contestants and decided who to eliminate based on those prejudices.

LaPlante says he feels guilty about contributing to his cult of personality that helped get him elected by presenting an inaccurate portrayal of Tr**p — he was not the successful businessman he claimed to be and that the show presented him as. When they filmed at the Taj Mahal, which would later go bankrupt, a letter in the neon sign was burnt out and the carpets were rotting.

