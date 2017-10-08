seb 1

Harry Styles exclusively wears custom Gucci on his new tour




Your first solo world tour is a big deal and no one can afford looking shoddy. Harry Styles however goes a step further exclusive wearing one-of-a-kind, custom made Gucci suits for every stop of his tour. Dig it?

















