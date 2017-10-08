Harry Styles exclusively wears custom Gucci on his new tour
Performing at NY’s Radio City Music Hall, @Harry_Styles wore a #Gucci custom metallic floral silk jacquard Monaco suit. pic.twitter.com/Qn8a2OPEnp— gucci (@gucci) October 6, 2017
Your first solo world tour is a big deal and no one can afford looking shoddy. Harry Styles however goes a step further exclusive wearing one-of-a-kind, custom made Gucci suits for every stop of his tour. Dig it?
Spotted: @Harry_Styles in a #Gucci custom floral printed velvet suit performing at The Masonic in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/M1OYe9o1EG— gucci (@gucci) October 6, 2017
