Harry Styles exclusively wears custom Gucci on his new tour

The new Gucci stuff is so ugly I wouldn’t even want to get paid to wear it Reply

the dream Reply

He rocks all of these, even the ugly ones. I especially love that yellow one. Reply

the radio city music hall & blue/purple suit are ones I'd love for myself Reply

i hated the first two floral ones because for custom suits, the pants fit like shit. Reply

Doesn't playing in a suit get super warm? Reply

he usually takes off the jacket. Reply

He'd be 5 times more attractive to me in jeans and a t-shirt but ok. Reply

i love the glitter one and the dark blue he wore for corden as well. the tailoring is kinda off on some of these but i'm just so grateful whenever there's a male celeb that's willing to experiment with fashion at least a little that i can't complain about it Reply

yeah the tailoring on some of them drive me insane, mostly the bellbottoms. i know they're supposed to be loose, but they shouldn't look like they're falling off when they're bespoke! Reply

ia, i think he looks better with tighter pants but if he insists on bellbottoms they should at least fit around his hips and thighs Reply

iawtc Reply

Were these suits inspired by 1970s couch upholstery? Reply

They're going for the mini Michael Jagger angle full stop Reply

yeah he even has a wired microphone to create the ~aesthetic~ like gtfo and use a wireless mic like you did for 7 years. Reply

it'll never quite work because mick didn't need to try so hard Reply

men's fashion is so boring in general Reply

I really like the suit in the tweet! If the shoulder area was a bit tighter, I think it'd look a little better. Reply

ugly Reply

He’s no Avan Jojia. Reply

