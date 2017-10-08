Dove Apologizes for 'Racist' Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White

Imo their marketing scheme has always been hackneyed and disingenuous Reply

Thread

Link

ia, nothing they do appears to come from the heart like they attempt to convey it does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't they start with that "real women have curves" bullshit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, they're a Unilever company, the same company that owns Axe, it's all just shallow as hell marketing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. This isn't a first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this on twitter earlier. Dove is a repeat offender with calling black skin dirty and white skin clean. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't this ad old? I feel like I'm going crazy but Dove or another company has done this before, right? Reply

Thread

Link

I remember seeing the one on the right before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it was an ad not in the US but also dove or a dove subsidiary.



sad that it's so common that i can't even remember the specifics Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this sounds so familiar to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen an ad like this before but I think it was for washing powder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember one when a lady put a black man into a washing machine and he came out Asian I think? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it was a country in Asia ? I def remember now. She put him in the washing machine and he came out Asian 🤦🏻‍♀️ We had a post about it here a while ago I believe like a list of racist ads in the world. It’s def on YouTube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a pretty common theme that's used in soap ads honestly, I've seen a few different ads that do something like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't Nivea do this too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the one on the left is new. the one on the right is old, but has been brought back out as an example that why didn't they learn their lesson the first time.



unilever is a global giant conglomerate and i don't personally think they're trying to say black=dirty vs white=clean because that hurts their bottom line to be seen that way, especially for dove which is a marquee product out of the hundreds they produce.



i think (just speculating) that they're trying to show, look how many different types of people use our products, etc. but it is the WORST MARKETING TEAM EVER who doesn't -literally- see the issue with these ads, plus a public affairs team which doesn't realize america expects more words for an apology. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That "apology" is bull shit. They knew what they were implying with that ad, and they were okay with it being released.

Reply

Thread

Link

Also who really associates white with clean? Reply

Thread

Link

Whites lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of people tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao mte



The native Americans taught them how to bathe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Asians

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow wtf there is no way you can mistake what this meant by the creator of the ad. So no excuse for it being approved. I hope they fired all directly involved with this. Reply

Thread

Link

How does this shit get approved... hire more poc Reply

Thread

Link

That's what drives me nuts in situations like this. Like how many rounds did this go through? How many people sat around and was like "yup, this is great!" It's either, everyone in the office is an idiot or companies who fuck up like this do this on purpose to get people talking.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hell, I'm white and probably not particularly "woke" and I would have fired everyone involved with this whole concept the minute I saw it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dove stays having trash, faux-empowering, racist and sexist ads Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf who in their alt right mind came up with this...



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What............ the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm laughing because it's so absurd. I can't believe someone ok'd it in the first place. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like even the most dense, oblivious marketing employee in the world could see the red flags with this immediately but here we are



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this isn't the first time they've done this shit. at this point, it's on purpose.

sadly, i've been using dove for 20+ years. nothing else works on my skin without drying it out or making me break out :/ nothing cheap, anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

I switched to handmade soaps and I never looked back girl. Go to your local market and you'll find someone or multiple people making them, and once you find a good one just keep buying them to support your community 👍🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've tried that in the past, too. it's just dove or nothing tbh :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lever2000 works great for me. Their original scent is very refreshing too. Sadly, I don't find it in a lot of places, or even see any advertising for it anywhere. I've been using it FOR YEARS though, and so I've stayed loyal to it regardless of it being advertised in my face or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. I'm allergic to a lot of things, mainly fragrance, and Dove is the only thing that works. Even Aveeno makes my skin itch like crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link