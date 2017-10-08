Dove Apologizes for 'Racist' Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White
Is @Dove soap’s marketing strategy— Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) October 8, 2017
Before - black & dirty
After - Caucasian & clean
Also *who* is approving these ads? pic.twitter.com/l5tq5ZcAJs
Dove apologized and pulled down an online ad for an online soap ad in which a black woman pulled up her shirt to reveal a white redheaded woman underneath.
You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have been for years. Do better here.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 8, 2017
sad that it's so common that i can't even remember the specifics
unilever is a global giant conglomerate and i don't personally think they're trying to say black=dirty vs white=clean because that hurts their bottom line to be seen that way, especially for dove which is a marquee product out of the hundreds they produce.
i think (just speculating) that they're trying to show, look how many different types of people use our products, etc. but it is the WORST MARKETING TEAM EVER who doesn't -literally- see the issue with these ads, plus a public affairs team which doesn't realize america expects more words for an apology.
The native Americans taught them how to bathe!
sadly, i've been using dove for 20+ years. nothing else works on my skin without drying it out or making me break out :/ nothing cheap, anyway.