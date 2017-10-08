Kylie Jenner Is ‘Shopping Like Crazy’ for Her Baby Girl
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Shopping Like Crazy’ for Her Baby Girl: ‘She Is Very Excited’ https://t.co/OdtORWdLt9— People (@people) October 6, 2017
- Source says: “Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She is very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.”
- Source continues: “No one was thrilled about Kylie because she’s so young and naïve, but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby. They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom. And they’ll be there to help!”
- At the moment, Khloé is also pregnant with her first child and Kim is expecting her third, this time via surrogate. Khloé's and Kylie's pregnancies are still not officially confirmed.
source
I hope it’s not a girl
Edited at 2017-10-08 04:27 pm (UTC)
i would've speculated that kourtney is the most stable. i'm not even sure i believe she and scott are truly split up and wouldn't be surprised if their drama is only for show ratings and click bait purposes.
Edited at 2017-10-08 04:30 pm (UTC)
Khloe will always be the Tiffany Trump of that family.
At least she has the money.:/
She got all of that plastic surgery just to have a baby in her teens and her body is probably melting/doesn't know how to handle it.
They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom.
.....k
/coolstory