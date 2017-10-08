Kylie Jenner Is ‘Shopping Like Crazy’ for Her Baby Girl

Prayer circle for that baby



I hope it’s not a girl



Edited at 2017-10-08 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The only person in that family that has turned out poorly is the guy so.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kylie’s self-image issues tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen what she's done to her face? That is not the face of someone who has turned out well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all fucked up one way or another. Kourtney is probably the most sane because she's the eldest but she seems very emotionally detached, while the rest of them have their self-esteem directly tied to their looks. I don't think any of them are very balanced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't follow this family except occasionally perusing these ontd posts out of boredom....



i would've speculated that kourtney is the most stable. i'm not even sure i believe she and scott are truly split up and wouldn't be surprised if their drama is only for show ratings and click bait purposes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol is this a joke? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It says it’s a girl in the articles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor baby is gonna have lip injections by the age of 12 Reply

Thread

Link

only if she ends up w/ her lips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is sad, but good luck. Fetishization at its most extreme. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

a mom-to-be shopping for baby clothes is fetishization? is the baby supposed to buy its own shit?



Edited at 2017-10-08 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she definitely meant the clothes. Great catch Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh i just need her pregnancy photoshoot shot by steven klein already Reply

Thread

Link

dream big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's probably going to be shot by uncle Terry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's practically confirmed. People is a reliable source right? Reply

Thread

Link

Poor Khloe. Finally gets knocked up and on the way to providing grandma with another little Kash Kow and her barely legal sister goes and Teen Moms herself. Now Kylie's pregnancy will overshadow hers.



Khloe will always be the Tiffany Trump of that family. Reply

Thread

Link

I do feel bad for Kylie though. Having a kid at that age would be hard for anyone, much less someone who's lived in a bubble like hers.



At least she has the money.:/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's just that though, she has so much money. She will have nannies, maids, night nurses...she won't have to do jack shit except carry the baby to term. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ Tiffany Trump = accurate in every sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

21 is barely legal? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I doubt she cares tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe this is real lol Reply

Thread

Link

So this has been confirmed? Reply

Thread

Link

If People's reporting on it like this it's basically a confirmation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are so having some big semi-nude pregnancy shoot with her and Khloe for the People cover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm thinking Kim's surrogate will be on the floor with Kim's hand lovingly rested on her shoulder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s happening. Accept it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool story kris. Reply

Thread

Link

she lookin busted af Reply

Thread

Link

Yup.



She got all of that plastic surgery just to have a baby in her teens and her body is probably melting/doesn't know how to handle it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This poor child, both Kylie and baby.



Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They too young for this shit omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one was thrilled about Kylie because she’s so young and naïve,



They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom.





.....k Reply

Thread

Link

This is going to be a disaster. Reply

Thread

Link

Shopping for baby girl clothes is fun, I'll give her that. When I found out I was having a niece, shopping for her was the best. Now she's a freshman in high school and went to her first homecoming dance and I'm emo.



/coolstory Reply

Thread

Link

it's the best part, baby clothes are so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real, I've never been invested in babies or kids or anything but I love that my friends are getting pregnant because I love shopping for baby stuff. I could spend all day in one of those hipster, organic baby stores just rolling in soft stuffed animals lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love shopping for niece and nephew, but shopping for my niece is waaaaaaay more fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link