Halt and Catch Fire series finale promo
[Synopsis]Donna celebrates a milestone with her closest allies; Cameron contemplates saying goodbye; Joe confronts an uncertain future.
Don't be confused by "Next on ep.9", finale is a two hour episode. Are you ready to say goodbye to one of the best TV shows? T_T
I know that something something computers but beyond that what is actually going on?
I only ask bc all of a sudden people keep telling me to watch it.
The acting, the writing, the cinematography – the entire show is incredible. I'm sad it's ending, but I'm glad it's getting a proper send off.
People slept on this show! And I'll leave this little snippet of an interview with Mackenzie here, lol
If the Christophers end up sticking the landing with the fourth season, I really think that it’s going to be one of those shows that people find over the course of the next few years and binge through, and be like “How did I never watch this when it was on the air?”
DAVIS: Well, they’re not invited to come into to the party, that’s only original fans.
Joe tearing up at the end got me. He's struggling (they all are, really). And I love that Boz was right there to bring them all together with his chili. I thought the polaroids Cameron found were sweet and I'm glad she took them.
i loved that while most seemingly moved on (as much as they can move on at this point) or had someone else to support them, it wasn't everyone's path. katie and joe T_T which brings me to the promo where it's surprising to see joe v haley when he just struggled through failing her in retrieving the sweater
i'm so happy karyn kusama is there to direct 4x10, it's going to be glorious regardless
but i really love this show
The character development is SO freakin' beautiful. And last night's episode was so emotional and accurate to the grieving process. From Donna & Cameron's conversations, to Haley & Joanie's sister moments, to Lee Pace's singular scenes—and even Katie's monologue about wanting "all of Gordon".
And Boz coming in at the end with that single pot of chili and the grand-dad conversation.
I legit cried at some parts.