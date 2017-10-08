I appreciated how much time they dedicated to going through Gordon's belongings. It was so accurate - and spending time going through someone's stuff feels like little waves of grief when you're reminded of memories. My grandmother lived in her house for over 35 years and it reminded me so much of going through her old records, putting things in garbage bags, etc. Also the Goodwill scene was kind of accurate for me bc when I dropped off some my grandmother's stuff to donate they were kind of rude lol. I'll really miss how this show wrote relationships - especially between Donna and Cameron. Their entire arc was written so well even when they weren't on good terms.



Edited at 2017-10-08 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't think the whole episode would be about that one day but i really appreciate it. most shows would put emphasis on the death itself, and hacf has been dealing well with mourning so far. i've been waiting for donna/cameron reunion and i was not disappointed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LEEEEEEEEEE PAAAAACE ❤❤❤ Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching this after the second season but I was mainly just watching because I think Lee Pace is great. I'm still sad about what happened to Pushing Daisies. :( Reply

Thread

Link

do you mind asking why did you stop after s2? joe's development in s3/4 is great and lee is killing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season is surprisingly good tho. I miss Pushing Daisies. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to ask what the hell is this show actually about?



I know that something something computers but beyond that what is actually going on?



I only ask bc all of a sudden people keep telling me to watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

it is actually about this close knitted group of people, about their relationships across a decade. it's really well written. computer thing is not a main focus. these people are very normal people (to a degree), with their hopes, dreams and struggles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'M NOT READY I'M NOT READY I'M NOT READY I'M NOT READY I'M NOT READY I'M NOT READY!



The acting, the writing, the cinematography – the entire show is incredible. I'm sad it's ending, but I'm glad it's getting a proper send off.



People slept on this show! And I'll leave this little snippet of an interview with Mackenzie here, lol

If the Christophers end up sticking the landing with the fourth season, I really think that it’s going to be one of those shows that people find over the course of the next few years and binge through, and be like “How did I never watch this when it was on the air?”

DAVIS: Well, they’re not invited to come into to the party, that’s only original fans.



Joe tearing up at the end got me. He's struggling (they all are, really). And I love that Boz was right there to bring them all together with his chili. I thought the polaroids Cameron found were sweet and I'm glad she took them. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mackenzie =*



i loved that while most seemingly moved on (as much as they can move on at this point) or had someone else to support them, it wasn't everyone's path. katie and joe T_T which brings me to the promo where it's surprising to see joe v haley when he just struggled through failing her in retrieving the sweater



i'm so happy karyn kusama is there to direct 4x10, it's going to be glorious regardless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who watches this aside from Lee Pace's stans? Reply

Thread

Link

people with taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am pretty sure it is only Lee's stans mostly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lee Pace's face annoys the shit out of me (really delayed me starting this series)



but i really love this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did start this because of Lee Pace but got invested into other characters too so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this show has become one of my top 10 favorites of all time, tbh.



The character development is SO freakin' beautiful. And last night's episode was so emotional and accurate to the grieving process. From Donna & Cameron's conversations, to Haley & Joanie's sister moments, to Lee Pace's singular scenes—and even Katie's monologue about wanting "all of Gordon".



And Boz coming in at the end with that single pot of chili and the grand-dad conversation.



I legit cried at some parts. Reply

Thread

Link

The latest episode was so depressing and I'm expecting a pretty sad finale as well. Cam will obviously break up with Joe and I can't tell if she and Donna might start working together again, but I wouldn't be surprised if it all ends with each of them alone doing their own thing :( Reply

Thread

Link