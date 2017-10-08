Box Office Mojo: Blade Runner 2049 flops

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$31,525,000
|-
|4,058
|-
|$7,769
|$31,525,000
|$150
|1
|2
|N
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$10,100,000
|-
|3,088
|-
|$3,271
|$10,100,000
|$35
|1
|3
|2
|It
|WB (NL)
|$9,655,000
|-42.9%
|3,605
|-312
|$2,678
|$304,933,478
|$35
|5
|4
|N
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$8,800,000
|-
|2,528
|-
|$3,481
|$8,800,000
|-
|1
|5
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$8,100,000
|-52.2%
|3,488
|-550
|$2,322
|$79,964,425
|$104
|3
|6
|3
|American Made
|Uni.
|$8,073,000
|-51.9%
|3,031
|+7
|$2,663
|$30,444,960
|$50
|2
|7
|4
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$6,750,000
|-42.0%
|3,611
|-436
|$1,869
|$43,823,663
|-
|3
|8
|11
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$4,142,000
|+279.2%
|732
|+655
|$5,658
|$5,958,394
|-
|3
|9
|5
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$3,800,000
|-42.2%
|2,552
|-
|$1,489
|$12,329,602
|$19
|2
|10
|6
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$2,400,000
|-29.8%
|1,822
|+609
|$1,317
|$7,677,575
|-
|3
|11
|7
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$1,375,000
|-58.5%
|1,656
|-1,364
|$830
|$34,436,277
|$33
|4
|12
|N
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$550,000
|-
|640
|-
|$859
|$550,000
|-
|1
|13
|12
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$435,000
|-57.6%
|608
|-53
|$715
|$1,770,256
|-
|2
|14
|10
|mother!
|Par.
|$360,000
|-75.2%
|481
|-1,359
|$748
|$17,269,536
|$30
|4
|15
|16
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$295,000
|-53.8%
|192
|-
|$1,536
|$1,166,989
|-
|2
|16
|21
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$275,000
|-24.8%
|304
|-115
|$905
|$262,624,370
|$80
|15
|17
|19
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$193,167
|-60.0%
|401
|-329
|$482
|$21,198,196
|-
|7
|18
|17
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$192,121
|-67.8%
|356
|-536
|$540
|$33,218,905
|$11
|10
|19
|15
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$175,000
|-74.2%
|314
|-805
|$557
|$75,026,672
|$30
|8
|20
|35
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$156,295
|+181.7%
|28
|+24
|$5,582
|$277,247
|-
|3
|21
|N
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$153,342
|-
|4
|-
|$38,336
|$153,342
|-
|1
|22
|36
|Cars 3
|BV
|$117,000
|+115.0%
|131
|+43
|$893
|$152,608,499
|-
|17
|23
|20
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$104,400
|-73.9%
|247
|-206
|$423
|$2,021,809
|-
|4
|24
|44
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$56,382
|+64.8%
|17
|+12
|$3,317
|$105,477
|-
|2
|25
|34
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$42,000
|-26.5%
|113
|-23
|$372
|$17,234,731
|-
|9
|26
|39
|Dolores
|PBS
|$41,635
|-20.4%
|27
|-
|$1,542
|$417,491
|-
|6
|27
|31
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$41,000
|-63.2%
|90
|-89
|$456
|$115,085,985
|$19
|12
|28
|N
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$29,807
|-
|5
|-
|$5,961
|$29,807
|-
|1
|29
|38
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$26,431
|-50.2%
|36
|-13
|$734
|$892,778
|-
|10
|30
|40
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$20,000
|-54.7%
|34
|-47
|$588
|$42,823,713
|-
|16
|31
|N
|Dina
|Orch.
|$8,035
|-
|1
|-
|$8,035
|$8,035
|-
|1
|32
|53
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$7,474
|-58.8%
|14
|-6
|$534
|$456,831
|-
|7
|33
|51
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$7,047
|-62.5%
|12
|-30
|$587
|$2,399,582
|-
|6
|34
|59
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$3,648
|-74.8%
|10
|-38
|$365
|$3,019,139
|-
|9
|35
|47
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$2,220
|-88.5%
|5
|-16
|$444
|$29,826
|-
|2
|36
|125
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$1,288
|+1,060.4%
|2
|+1
|$644
|$4,077,654
|-
|18
|37
|98
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$1,130
|-39.7%
|15
|-6
|$75
|$19,442
|-
|5
|TOTAL (37 MOVIES):
|$98,014,422
|+8.0%
|34,258
|-4,477
|$2,861
I mean even the trailer for Blade Runner didn't look good, but lots of ads and promo everywhere I almost convinced myself it's something I should go and see. Glad I didn't.
whereas blade runner is flopping financially but not critically
My best words for FFIX was that the dragon rat-lady had a badass theme song, and that Chocobo Hot and Cold was perhaps the most addictive side-game of all time.
they use flip phones in the first season! that's how long this show has been on, lol
This weekend I went to a festival and saw:
Wonderstruck
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Heartstone
Your Name
God's Own Country
Woodshock
You Were Never Really Here
A Ghost Story
I really want to see God's Own Country.
I did a double feature of Joanna Hogg's Unrelated and Kat Coiro's And While We Were Here which feel really, really similar to the point where I'm sure that Coiro based her film on Hogg's. They are both about married women going to Italy and having improper attractions to teenage boys.
I liked them both but Hogg's is better (and I wrote a mini review on my tumblr: http://fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors.tumblr.com/post/166150963001/unrelated-dir-joanna-hogg-2007) One thing that really impressed me about both of them though is the way neither one sexualizes the guys in creepy ways. I've seen tons and tons of movies with age gap romances and the ones by women really show how gross men are about fetishizing women's bodies because they absolutely DON'T do that to the young guys at the centre of their stories. I mean even when the moral of the story is "that girl is too young, don't fuck her" like in American Beauty the directors sure do love to include lots of nudity or semi-nudity and lots of panning shots of the girls in question.
I also binge watched The Good Place which I enjoy but with some reservations. Am I the only one who thinks [Spoiler (click to open)]it's so dumb that hell constructed this huge plan just to torture 4 people. Doesn't seem worth the effort. I wish the reveal had shown that more than just the core four were humans suffering.
Also the second season is creeping dangerously close to become a work place comedy. I guess Mike Schur can't help it.
You're right, good point.
And I liked Real Eleanor a lot in season 1, but now she's one-note and annoying.
I hope they feature Maribeth Monroe more often. I miss my queen Alice Murphy.
I bitch all the time about the shitty movie theaters here and while I was home in the US for two months I didn't go see one fucking movie, I'm still mad at myself for that.
I'm feeling like I need to give up and watch something else. Pretty much anything else.
Seeing Blade Runner today, I can't wait!!
Edited at 2017-10-08 03:26 pm (UTC)
I doubt that questioning toxic masculinity ever actually occurred to these proto-bronies but I like to believe that maybe somewhere it did.
I watched Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and a couple Ingrid Bergman movies this weekend.