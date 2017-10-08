Box Office Mojo: Blade Runner 2049 flops

All that hype and flop remind me of Suicide Squad.

I mean even the trailer for Blade Runner didn't look good, but lots of ads and promo everywhere I almost convinced myself it's something I should go and see. Glad I didn't. Reply

Thread

Link

suicide squad wasn't a flop financially, just critically



whereas blade runner is flopping financially but not critically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're not comparable, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol judging this movie on it's financial success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol even this comment is so damn tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not flopping bc it's bad, it's flopping bc it's blade runner lol. the original flopped too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc this entire comment is ridiculous lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you only watch box office successes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you were born in 83, you're too old to make this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comment is terribly embarassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprised because 89% fresh on RT, 82 on Metacritic, plus Ford+Gosling would seem box office draw. IIRC the original was a sleeper as well. It didn't do so well at the box office, but it became a cult fave, so perhaps this will go the same route. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme @ this dog pile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme @ all the replies to this comment... I see no lies. I don't intend to see Blade Runner because I can't be bothered wasting time and money going to see yet another sci-fi White Man Adventure when that's basically what all sci-fi is anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The stans are so defensive about their flop, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's pretty hilarious tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to a bunch of London Film Festival showings! So far I've seen Dolores, Adriana's Pact, and A Moment in the Reeds. I think I'm gonna see A Moment again on Monday, tbh, I loved it so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm at the festival too! Maybe I should watch A Moment if it's that good. What time is the viewing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I quite liked it but I have seen some people on twitter say it's way too slow and it does have a pretty sad ending, so just be warned. It's on at 6:15 at Rich Mix! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keeping tradition with the original. Reply

Thread

Link

This weekend I stayed at home and started playing Final Fantasy IX. Reply

Thread

Link

First time or replay?



My best words for FFIX was that the dragon rat-lady had a badass theme song, and that Chocobo Hot and Cold was perhaps the most addictive side-game of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Replay, but it might as well be my first time. I haven’t played it since I was a kid and honestly don’t remember any of it. I’m at the Evil Forest now and legit going through the intro to get there was like a new experience. None of it was familiar. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Best FF game <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i rewatched old seasons of Supernatural

they use flip phones in the first season! that's how long this show has been on, lol Reply

Thread

Link

It's really weird watching media from even a few years ago because technology has changed so much. I remember getting nostalgic re-watching Lost in Translation cause the laptops were so clunky and they were using faxes to send each other quick messages instead of texting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started watching old seasons of Smallville and I'm surprised I still like it lol. Lana is annoying af though. Her voice alone ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smallville has held up shockingly well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh I couldn't stand Lana. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's how I feel watching reruns of Friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god i started watching the office a while back and i'm almost done but the fact that some of the characters STILL USE FLIPS PHONES IN THE LATER SEASONS BAFFLE ME?!!? i'm pretty sure they filmed the last 2 seasons in 2011/2012 too. the earlier seasons were fine with the outdated mid 00's tech BUT STILL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were s'cute in the first season :'( i've rewatched the first couple seasons a few times (i stop when the angels happen lol) and the 1st and 2nd seasons are rly fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually watched Coffee Prince a few months ago & was hit with nostalgia when I saw them all using flip phones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's what they deserve for those annoying ass commercials with jared leto Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait to watch Blade Runner next week. There are a lot of things I still want to see actually.



This weekend I went to a festival and saw:

Wonderstruck

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Heartstone

Your Name

God's Own Country

Woodshock

You Were Never Really Here

A Ghost Story

Reply

Thread

Link

ooh dang you made some good choices! pls tell me you loved God's Own Country as much as I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it too! One of the best things I've seen this year for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woow what a lineup! Your Name is so great. <3



I really want to see God's Own Country. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i saw Blade Runner 2049 last night and absolutely loved it, can't stop thinking about it Reply

Thread

Link

I saw blade runner and loved it, I want to see it again Reply

Thread

Link

The Guardian gave it a 5 star review, and all the others I've read seem to be very positive too. I hate Ryan Gosling but I still want to see this. Reply

Thread

Link





I did a double feature of Joanna Hogg's Unrelated and Kat Coiro's And While We Were Here which feel really, really similar to the point where I'm sure that Coiro based her film on Hogg's. They are both about married women going to Italy and having improper attractions to teenage boys.



I liked them both but Hogg's is better (and I wrote a mini review on my tumblr:



I also binge watched The Good Place which I enjoy but with some reservations. Am I the only one who thinks [ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's so dumb that hell constructed this huge plan just to torture 4 people. Doesn't seem worth the effort. I wish the reveal had shown that more than just the core four were humans suffering.



Also the second season is creeping dangerously close to become a work place comedy. I guess Mike Schur can't help it. I watched SO MUCH this past week.I did a double feature of Joanna Hogg's Unrelated and Kat Coiro's And While We Were Here which feel really, really similar to the point where I'm sure that Coiro based her film on Hogg's. They are both about married women going to Italy and having improper attractions to teenage boys.I liked them both but Hogg's is better (and I wrote a mini review on my tumblr: http://fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors.tumblr.com/post/166150963001/unrelated-dir-joanna-hogg-2007 ) One thing that really impressed me about both of them though is the way neither one sexualizes the guys in creepy ways. I've seen tons and tons of movies with age gap romances and the ones by women really show how gross men are about fetishizing women's bodies because they absolutely DON'T do that to the young guys at the centre of their stories. I mean even when the moral of the story is "that girl is too young, don't fuck her" like in American Beauty the directors sure do love to include lots of nudity or semi-nudity and lots of panning shots of the girls in question.I also binge watched The Good Place which I enjoy but with some reservations. Am I the only one who thinksAlso the second season is creeping dangerously close to become a work place comedy. I guess Mike Schur can't help it. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I liked the twist because it was weird AF seeing Ted Danson play a perfect godly man, it was giving ME a stomach ache. I hate reset buttons though so I might wait for the second season to finish before binging it too. I don't know how long the premise of the show can be sustained either... I also finished binge watching The Good Place this afternoon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also the second season is creeping dangerously close to become a work place comedy.



You're right, good point.



And I liked Real Eleanor a lot in season 1, but now she's one-note and annoying.



I hope they feature Maribeth Monroe more often. I miss my queen Alice Murphy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recommend seeing blade runner in IMAX otherwise there is no point to seeing it at all. Reply

Thread

Link

I would but we don't have any fucking IMAX in Sweden, it's bullshit! AMC just bought our movie theaters so I'm hoping that changes.



I bitch all the time about the shitty movie theaters here and while I was home in the US for two months I didn't go see one fucking movie, I'm still mad at myself for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man I can understand. My country only has one & am just lucky enough to be living near it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for the rec. that changes where i'll go see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive seen it both in imax and regular and gotta agree imax makes a huge difference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it on superior digital and I thought it looked amazing, I want to re-see it tonight tho, so I think i will go to the imax and see how much better it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched 2.5 episodes of The 100, and I have to ask: Does it ever get good? Not "better." Good. And if so, when does that happen? Do the characters ever become likable? Right now, I hate all of them, except Raven who was in, like, one scene.



I'm feeling like I need to give up and watch something else. Pretty much anything else. Reply

Thread

Link

i only watched the first 2 seasons but it wasn't that good. i think season 3 got a ton of backlash as well (or at least jason rothenberg did) for how he handled certain situations in the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It gets great starting the middle/end of Episode 4. It starts going to shit around season 3. But it was truly good for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the first two seasons. Honestly the fact that it's so shitty and stupid was one of the reasons I liked it. Easy to watch, low stress, didn't care about the outcome. It's just ridiculous. I guess I hate watch it? Is that still a thing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, no. i only watch it for bob morley's face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you imagine trying to take your kid to a My Little Pony movie and the theater is full of fucking bronies?



Seeing Blade Runner today, I can't wait!!



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was literally just thinking that. I'd be a mean mom and make them wait until the DVD came out, there's no way I would take them into a theater with those freaks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm taking my daughter tomorrow at noon. I talked her out of going this weekend to lower the chances of grown-ass men being there by themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so disturbing that you'd have to even think about that as a parent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats exactly what i thought when i heard there was gonna be a MLP movie. i was like welp, watch bronies ruin this for all of the little kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There'd probably be mass, coordinated jerkoffs like in Times Square "theaters" back in the day. 😲 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to look up what a brony was, and at first I was like um nothing wrong with being an adult male fan of My little Pony, it was my fave growing up along with Carebears and Fraggle Rock but then it says they started on 4CHAN and anyone from that site is definitely bad news. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol they're not just fans some of them think the cartoon ponies are their girlfriends and shit. Do a google image search it'll scar you for life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when the show was first gaining traction on there and was reading someone's writeup about it on one of the LJ clone sites and it was actually kind of sad. The OP mentioned seeing some of these proto-bronies post about how they liked interacting with other bronies because the exchanges were so much nicer and kinder; the kindness was also part of the show's appeal to them. It just really stuck out to me how much they'd been conditioned to accept aggressive interactions in the name of masculinity.



I doubt that questioning toxic masculinity ever actually occurred to these proto-bronies but I like to believe that maybe somewhere it did.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I don't even watch the show or have a kid but I checked listings this weekend and already cringed for parents and kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link