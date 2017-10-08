Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Box Office Mojo: Blade Runner 2049 flops




TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Blade Runner 2049 WB $31,525,000 - 4,058 - $7,769 $31,525,000 $150 1
2 N The Mountain Between Us Fox $10,100,000 - 3,088 - $3,271 $10,100,000 $35 1
3 2 It WB (NL) $9,655,000 -42.9% 3,605 -312 $2,678 $304,933,478 $35 5
4 N My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $8,800,000 - 2,528 - $3,481 $8,800,000 - 1
5 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $8,100,000 -52.2% 3,488 -550 $2,322 $79,964,425 $104 3
6 3 American Made Uni. $8,073,000 -51.9% 3,031 +7 $2,663 $30,444,960 $50 2
7 4 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $6,750,000 -42.0% 3,611 -436 $1,869 $43,823,663 - 3
8 11 Victoria and Abdul Focus $4,142,000 +279.2% 732 +655 $5,658 $5,958,394 - 3
9 5 Flatliners (2017) Sony $3,800,000 -42.2% 2,552 - $1,489 $12,329,602 $19 2
10 6 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $2,400,000 -29.8% 1,822 +609 $1,317 $7,677,575 - 3
11 7 American Assassin LGF $1,375,000 -58.5% 1,656 -1,364 $830 $34,436,277 $33 4
12 N The Stray Purd. $550,000 - 640 - $859 $550,000 - 1
13 12 A Question Of Faith PFR $435,000 -57.6% 608 -53 $715 $1,770,256 - 2
14 10 mother! Par. $360,000 -75.2% 481 -1,359 $748 $17,269,536 $30 4
15 16 Judwaa 2 FIP $295,000 -53.8% 192 - $1,536 $1,166,989 - 2
16 21 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $275,000 -24.8% 304 -115 $905 $262,624,370 $80 15
17 19 Leap! Wein. $193,167 -60.0% 401 -329 $482 $21,198,196 - 7
18 17 Wind River Wein. $192,121 -67.8% 356 -536 $540 $33,218,905 $11 10
19 15 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $175,000 -74.2% 314 -805 $557 $75,026,672 $30 8
20 35 Loving Vincent Good Deed $156,295 +181.7% 28 +24 $5,582 $277,247 - 3
21 N The Florida Project A24 $153,342 - 4 - $38,336 $153,342 - 1
22 36 Cars 3 BV $117,000 +115.0% 131 +43 $893 $152,608,499 - 17
23 20 Brad's Status Annapurna $104,400 -73.9% 247 -206 $423 $2,021,809 - 4
24 44 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $56,382 +64.8% 17 +12 $3,317 $105,477 - 2
25 34 The Glass Castle LGF $42,000 -26.5% 113 -23 $372 $17,234,731 - 9
26 39 Dolores PBS $41,635 -20.4% 27 - $1,542 $417,491 - 6
27 31 Girls Trip Uni. $41,000 -63.2% 90 -89 $456 $115,085,985 $19 12
28 N Faces Places Cohen $29,807 - 5 - $5,961 $29,807 - 1
29 38 Columbus INDEP $26,431 -50.2% 36 -13 $734 $892,778 - 10
30 40 The Big Sick LGF $20,000 -54.7% 34 -47 $588 $42,823,713 - 16
31 N Dina Orch. $8,035 - 1 - $8,035 $8,035 - 1
32 53 Beach Rats Neon $7,474 -58.8% 14 -6 $534 $456,831 - 7
33 51 Tulip Fever Wein. $7,047 -62.5% 12 -30 $587 $2,399,582 - 6
34 59 Ingrid Goes West Neon $3,648 -74.8% 10 -38 $365 $3,019,139 - 9
35 47 Super Dark Times Orch. $2,220 -88.5% 5 -16 $444 $29,826 - 2
36 125 The Hero Orch. $1,288 +1,060.4% 2 +1 $644 $4,077,654 - 18
37 98 Trophy Orch. $1,130 -39.7% 15 -6 $75 $19,442 - 5
TOTAL (37 MOVIES): $98,014,422 +8.0% 34,258 -4,477 $2,861
