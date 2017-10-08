Rihanna's Galaxy Collection Drops Friday
The 4am no sleep club. #GALAXYCOLLECTION drops #FridayThe13th. @rihanna pic.twitter.com/x6e1eSUqQc— Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) October 7, 2017
-Rihanna's new collection of makeup drops Friday
Have you tried Fenty Beauty?
Its a SOLID line but i have too much makeup as is and the rest of the stuff wasnt better than things i currently use. I think its a great option for ppl who dont have a ton of makeup already. And the foundation was too drying for me
I picked up the new Chloe Morello x Ciaté palette tho.
I'm not a highlighter kind of girl but I thought they were beautiful when I swatched them. I am super pumped about the lipsticks coming out because I'm a ho for lip products!
The new collection seems cool but I won't buy anything.
I managed to visit the counter after queuing up for only 30 minutes but they colour matched me completely the wrong shade and I just don't think I'm gonna have the time to go back for another match anytime soon.
I know I'll next be passing in December, but the line will probably be even longer with it being close to Xmas...
I really liked the blotting powder tho and thats the only thing I purchased from that line.
That’s terrible for my sensitive skinn😩
