I've never staned so hard for a makeup line in my life as I did when Fenty beauty dropped, but in the end I ended up returning a bunch of stuff lol. I still love her foundation but my skin has to be perfect for me to use it. I've got a couple spots right now and it doesn't even kinda cover them up.

Aww, that sucks. I'll cross it off my list then.

Lmao i returned everything besides trophy wife and the gloss



Its a SOLID line but i have too much makeup as is and the rest of the stuff wasnt better than things i currently use. I think its a great option for ppl who dont have a ton of makeup already. And the foundation was too drying for me

I haven't tried anything from FB. I might pick up the foundation brush because I only use synthetic brushes but nothing else is calling to me. I don't like super matte foundations, especially with the cooler weather approaching. I don't contour, I have enough highlight to last me until I am dead, and I prefer cream blushes for the summer.

I picked up the new Chloe Morello x Ciaté palette tho.



I picked up the new Chloe Morello x Ciaté palette tho.

I definitely bought into the hype around this line (and usually I'm impervious to makeup marketing) but honestly, I don't think it's that great. the foundation looks cakey af on my skin and ages me, and the highlighters are way too glittery. the lipgloss is nice, if overpriced and the blotting powder works well enough, so it's not all bad but idk if I'll bother with any of the new stuff until I've seen some legitimate reviews.

I hate that the beauty industry is now every MUA or YouTuber getting free shit so they're all OMG ITS AMAZING for a couple of weeks and then you never see it again.

I sometimes watch Laura Lee or Tati do PR unboxings and it's just ridiculous

I got a sample of the foundation and wore it for the first time yesterday and not only was the shade a perfect match, but it looks like my skin but better. I applied it with a sponge and I already have pretty nice skin, so I can see how this wouldn't work for people with breakouts or dry skin. I have skin that is oily af but at the end of the day very little shine had come through, so I am probably going to buy it. It's probably the first foundation I've ever put on that didn't make me feel like I was wearing makeup.

I'm not a highlighter kind of girl but I thought they were beautiful when I swatched them. I am super pumped about the lipsticks coming out because I'm a ho for lip products!



I'm not a highlighter kind of girl but I thought they were beautiful when I swatched them. I am super pumped about the lipsticks coming out because I'm a ho for lip products!

I'm in the same boat where I have oily skin. I've been looking for something to help as my setting powder can only do so much.

i think the formula for the foundation caters to her personal skin type but i have dry skin and still love it lol

I'm oily af and the foundation was a miss for me which was disappointing. Her lightlighters are amazing though.

Following the hype I went ahead and bought the gloss and the Matching Stick Highlighter in Sinnamon. The gloss is very pretty and smells like rum lol so I love it. The stick disturbs my foundation so issa meh. I may use it on the eyes tho. My skin is super finnicky and I already have 3 different foundationssitting at home so I couldn't justify to buy the FB one.

The new collection seems cool but I won't buy anything.



The new collection seems cool but I won't buy anything.







Edited at 2017-10-08 03:30 pm (UTC)

The packaging is so dope

i wanted the lip gloss but it smells too strongly for me

the smell reminds me of lipgloss i used in middle school but i can't pinpoint what

The liquid liner seems like a cool idea.

omg that video is annoying. that lighting and those swatches...wherewastheefforthere.gif

Hmm...I think I may still try the foundation. IDK, I'm pretty happy with my current foundation but I like trying new things too.

I really wish there were more places to physically buy Fenty in London, I work nearby and there is a queue outside Harvey Nichols all times of the day for it and it doesn't seem to be getting any smaller.



I managed to visit the counter after queuing up for only 30 minutes but they colour matched me completely the wrong shade and I just don't think I'm gonna have the time to go back for another match anytime soon.



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:47 pm (UTC)

This! I'm nowhere near Harvey Nichols and have passed it a couple of times since the launch, but I didn't have time to queue.



I know I'll next be passing in December, but the line will probably be even longer with it being close to Xmas...

has anyone tried her blotting powder and is it any good?

The blotting powder is the only thing i bought from that line, and this is coming from someone who was very disappointed by everything else in Fenty Beauty. I think it really does a good job smoothing your skin's pores/flaws out

I was a 350/360 in her line and it didnt sit well with my skin tone

It left a white cast? That was the only thing i was considering getting.

I got her foundation but I returned it only because I already have enough foundations and I wasn't too impressed when I tried it out

I tried the foundation and it made me break out. Too bad, because it was a great color match.

I don't fuck with ignorant racists so no thanks

I was underwhelmed by her makeup line. I didnt care for the foundation or packaging, it looks cheap. The highlighters are generic except for Trophy Wife and that looks like shit on my NC20 skin lmao. The lipgloss was very meh/looked drugstoreish.

I really liked the blotting powder tho and thats the only thing I purchased from that line.



I really liked the blotting powder tho and thats the only thing I purchased from that line.

I don't like that it's heavily fragranced :\

Bummer

That's terrible for my sensitive skinn😩

The irony is Rihanna was interviewed about her skincare routine and she said her skin is sensitive. Then why add fragrance to your foundation??

my skin is extra sensitive and literally her makeup is the first i've bought in a while that hasn't irritated it even a little

Edited at 2017-10-08 05:27 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:27 pm (UTC)

