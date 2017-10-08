Fall 2017 Anime Lineup + Tokyo Ghoul: Re (2018) anime PV

I’m soooooooo excited for Mahoutsukai no Yome it looks beautiful. I still need to watch the first ep. And I’m eternally waiting for s2 of One Punch Man. Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched Made by Abyss yesterday.I haven't bawled like that at an animated show since Grave Of The Fireflies . Reply

Thread

Link

i dislike the chibi sort of art style but i'm glad i watched Made In Abyss on a whim. this show was another case of "do not judge a show by its poster", i had no idea it was gonna be so intense and horrifying. the soundtrack is beautiful too. i've been obsessed with this song, i wish this was the opening song because it's so beautifully haunting









Edited at 2017-10-08 03:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The soundtrack is GODLY.Tomorrow and Pathway have been on repeat all day for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im so ready for Tokyo ghoul re:



I need to finish the manga tho 🙈 Reply

Thread

Link

probably just going to watch gintama. i haven't been able to get into new animes for awhile. i've tried quite a few but none of them have really grabbed me. anything with a similar vibe to natsume yuujinchou that's come out in the past year or so ? doesn't need a similar plot, just a calming type of anime. Reply

Thread

Link

sangatsu no lion may be up your alley. mellow and a bit depressing with some sweet moments to balance it out. its season 2 will be out in a few days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You might like ACCA: 13-ku kansatsu-ka. It's about auditing an inspection bureau and the entire thing is basically casual conversation surrounded by good food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched an anime since I finished the first half of Bungou Stray Dogs over a year ago. I didn't even watch Natsume Go or Roku and I looove Natsume :/ I just don't have the time... Anime this season that I'd most want to watch would be the Kekkai Sensen 2nd season, Shoukoku no Altair and Gintama (I'm not even sure when I stopped watching that...)



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

One day haikyuu s4 will come :'( Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. why u gotta remind me everytime ;_;



i'm still waiting for someone to translate the new ova. smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Until the producers take notice!!! I know it's cuz they're catching up to the manga real fast, but I'd be totally fine w a filler season



Omg there's a new ova???? Here I was looking up the wrong shit, I'm so happy now :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for Ancient Magus’ Bride and Kino’s Journey!!



It’s honestly been years since I’ve watched any new anime, let alone while they’re airing, so to have two series this year that I’m interested in is super exciting.



WHEN IS THE NEW CODE GEASS COMING OUT THO???????????)



also is anyone else stoked for the new eureka seven movies Reply

Thread

Link

They're making more Kino's Journey??? The first series was so beautiful and unique but this new one looks kind of generic. Why did they make Kino so pretty when she's supposed to be androgynous? Reply

Thread

Link





I'm less excited about Tokyo Ghoul Re mostly because I haven't even bothered watching the second season based off of all the negative reactions and reviews but I'll probably ending up seeing it because I'm curious with how they'll tackle it. But the TG manga has been a fucking roller coaster these past few chapters, this is the first time in a long time that I'm finding myself excited with what happens next [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I really wasn't expecting the whole "dragon" twist at all, I thought Kaneki was going to die a sad pathetic death lol I really want to see Ancient Magus Bride out of all the new shows this season, it looks really good.I'm less excited about Tokyo Ghoul Re mostly because I haven't even bothered watching the second season based off of all the negative reactions and reviews but I'll probably ending up seeing it because I'm curious with how they'll tackle it. But the TG manga has been a fucking roller coaster these past few chapters, this is the first time in a long time that I'm finding myself excited with what happens next Reply

Thread

Link





also re: your spoiler,

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







i'm gonna be so mad if ishida ever kills kaneki off for good and if touka and kaneki don't get a good ending... Apparently Re will take place 2 years after Root A, so yea better have that covered... i'm realllllyyyy curious how they are going tackle Re when they messed up the manga's main plot so badly with Root A.also re: your spoiler, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll probably pass. Might watch Code:realize but sometime next year. Maaaybe the slice of life ones too.



Every season I get disappointed I don't see Steins;Gate Zero. I feel like it was greenlit ages ago.



Edited at 2017-10-08 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

steins;gate zero will prob get released next year i think. there's been a new poster floating around in august. i would be surprised if it gets delayed beyond 2018 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! I hadn't seen the new poster! And yeah, I can totally see it being delayed for a good while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want some gay anime to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

(if you're not joking) i would recommend Doukyuusei. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mahoutsukai no Yome and Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou look most promising. I'm always looking for good romance, shojo, or slice-of-life.



I know it's messy but I really enjoyed Scum's Wish. Also really liked Shirayukihime and Akatsuki no Yona, which I mention nearly every time there's an anime post. They really did Yona so wrong, how come there hasn't been a second season?? Reply

Thread

Link

I have Scum's wish on my list to watch (after I finish Servamp), I wanted to watch it as it aired but... honestly, I'm so used to hear Zakki's lower voice as Haru that hearing him as Mugi just weirded me out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mahoutsukai no Yome looks right up my alley. I honestly haven't watched a lot of anime in a while other than Dragonball Super. Only manga I'm current following is One Piece. I should look for more sometime. Reply

Thread

Link

Just finished Virgin Soul and the last few eps and ending were a let down despite a stellar start. Started/dropped

a lot of animes including a few considered classics. Binged Little Witch Academia on netflix (it was amazing!)



Watching Ballroom e Youkoso right now which is enjoyable and I know that it's technically a shonen but UGH sometimes. They had a plus size character whom they inexplicably sexualized and made fun of. Then made her drop all her weight and become "beautiful" for no reason 12 eps in. Also the women get treated like voicesless pawns and the men like the sole stars sometimes despite it being an anime about ballroom dancing which requires two people. /end rant Reply

Thread

Link

virgin soul's ending was so messy. i don't even wanna think about it. it makes me sad because the first season was great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charioce shouldn't have even been alive in the end. And way to dim Nina's light with her blind(ha)love for him to the very end. So sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. i was actually hoping that Nina will be the one to deliver the final blow to Charioce but noooooooooo, they had to make Favaro the middleman whom convinced Nina that Charioce was not to be blamed for El's death and then that suddenly negated all the unnecessary evil Charioce has done like enslaving the demons to use them for forced labour, prostitution, experiments, making them fight each other to death for humans' entertainment, etc. I get that it was Charioce's way to make reassure mankind that they no longer need to fear the demons but i really dislike how the show handled Charioce's character. He really had potential to be an interesting character but they failed at that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally agree with everything here. The whole awakening Bahamut to kill him for revenge and so he can't awaken in the future to kill again was such a flimsy plot line once it was revealed. And surprise surprise, yet again Bahamut is still not dead so what was the point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. "And surprise surprise, yet again Bahamut is still not dead so what was the point." (!!!!!!) that after credit scene made me even so much angrier. sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the new TG:re anime based entirely on the manga or is it a continuation of the second anime season? I can't remember what happened in the anime, only that the manga is much better and I want a fresh start for the anime part of this franchise. Reply

Thread

Link

apparently :re will take place 2 years after Root A (the second season). i have absolutely no idea how they r going to make it work but i'm still gonna watch it even though it is potentially disastrous ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll watch it too but my expectations are lower now. :(



Although I haven't even read :re yet (I love to binge read/watch), so I'm not planning to see a third season any time soon.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching S3 of Shokugeki no Soma, I watched the first episode of Ousama Game and LOVED it, and for now I also checked Just Because and Black Clover (hopefully they will make Asta scream less, if not for the viewers' ears sake, for the vocal chord of his seiyuu).



I am also waiting for the animation inspired by HoneyWorks song(s), and the release of Free!'s 2 movies in dvd. Reply

Thread

Link

i still have a ton of things to finish watching from last season and beyond that lol but of course i got on with watching some of what has started airing this season.



kekkai sensen was amazing, i absolutely missed this insane show and i'm so glad to have it back. the ep was the perfect thing to open the season with and i truly can't wait for the rest ♥. i tried black clover because i'm slowly going through the manga but i couldn't stand 5 mins of it thanks to asta so i'm dropping that; wish they kept the VAs from the OVA instead.



i picked up kino upon finding out VAs that i love are in it (yuki aoi and saito soma); never saw the first anime and i went in watching it blind but it was a pleasant surprise. watched juuni taisen as well, intense and i can't wait for more! i also have llss and tsukipro because i am trash and immensely enjoy my idols lol. also tried garo, and can't wait for inuyashiki this coming week.



i'll need to finish 3-gatsu s1 first before i dive into s2, ahaha. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't watched anime in ages but Mahoutsukai no Yome and a couple others here sound really good. I've been looking for new stuff tho. Thank you for this post OP. ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

yw :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've only watched black cover until today. i sill have to finish some stuff from summer season Reply

Thread

Link

i always look at these posts to read the summaries of the anime and see if any are likely to be gay, then bounce because none are lol



the motorcycle one may be interesting tho, hmm Reply

Thread

Link

I want to see the one about the female gambler. I forget the name...I think it begins with a K Reply

Thread

Link

Kakegurui



that show was messy but i personally found it entertaining Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

messy? oh no :(



I was thinking of watching Black Lagoon since Noir is my favorite anime. But I understand Revy isn't the main character?... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who has not read the kakegurui manga, i just found the anime trying too hard to be edgy and the show is really formulaic to the point that it's so predictable. the characters were ridiculous to be adequately entertaining though (imo)



never watched black lagoon, nor noir, so i can't really comment on that. sorry! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahhhhh you need to watch Noir! Its from 2001 and looks like it was animated in 1996 but its good. The two leads are the best imo. Yuki Kaijura does the music. She's AWESOME. Better than Yoko Kanno in some aspects. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link