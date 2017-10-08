lana del witch

Fall 2017 Anime Lineup + Tokyo Ghoul: Re (2018) anime PV



[1) 3-gatsu no Lion 2 trailer]

[2) Black Clover trailer]

[3) Garo- Vanishing Line trailer]

[4) Hoozuki no Reitetsu trailer]

[5) Inuyashiki trailer]

[6) Kino no Tabi trailer]

[7) Mahoutsukai no Yome trailer]

[8) Osomatsu-san 2 trailer]

[9) Two Car trailer]

[10) Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou trailer]

[11) Ousama Game trailer]

[12) Just Because trailer]



[13) Imouto sae Ireba Ii trailer]

[14) Code: Realize - Sousei no Himegimi trailer]




+ Tokyo Ghoul: Re anime to debut in 2018



-Marvelous announced that the anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re manga will debut in 2018.

-Natsuki Hanae will return to star in the series as Ken Kaneki.

-A live-action film adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul had its wide theatrical release this year in Japan on July 29. Screening of the film in the United States will take place from October 16-22.



i finally got to watch the TG live action in theaters this week, which was surprisingly (imo) good for a live adaptation, so the new anime announcement was a very surprising bonus that i never saw coming.

also oblig: what have you been watching and what will you be potentially watching? feel free to talk anything manga-related here too
