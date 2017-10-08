Fall 2017 Anime Lineup + Tokyo Ghoul: Re (2018) anime PV
VIEW THE FULL LINEUP HERE.
This post only features 14 shows from the full lineup.
[1) 3-gatsu no Lion 2 trailer]
[2) Black Clover trailer]
[3) Garo- Vanishing Line trailer]
[4) Hoozuki no Reitetsu trailer]
[5) Inuyashiki trailer]
[6) Kino no Tabi trailer]
[7) Mahoutsukai no Yome trailer]
[8) Osomatsu-san 2 trailer]
[9) Two Car trailer]
[10) Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou trailer]
[11) Ousama Game trailer]
[12) Just Because trailer]
[13) Imouto sae Ireba Ii trailer]
[14) Code: Realize - Sousei no Himegimi trailer]
+ Tokyo Ghoul: Re anime to debut in 2018
-Marvelous announced that the anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re manga will debut in 2018.
-Natsuki Hanae will return to star in the series as Ken Kaneki.
-A live-action film adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul had its wide theatrical release this year in Japan on July 29. Screening of the film in the United States will take place from October 16-22.
SOURCES: ANN | Anichart | Marv | Tokyo Ghoul PV
Trailers' sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14
i finally got to watch the TG live action in theaters this week, which was surprisingly (imo) good for a live adaptation, so the new anime announcement was a very surprising bonus that i never saw coming.
also oblig: what have you been watching and what will you be potentially watching? feel free to talk anything manga-related here too
I’m soooooooo excited for Mahoutsukai no Yome it looks beautiful. I still need to watch the first ep.
And I’m eternally waiting for s2 of One Punch Man.
Edited at 2017-10-08 03:11 pm (UTC)
I need to finish the manga tho 🙈
[i was not expecting donald trump to make an appearance in it]
Edited at 2017-10-08 03:23 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-08 03:18 pm (UTC)
i'm still waiting for someone to translate the new ova. smh
Omg there's a new ova???? Here I was looking up the wrong shit, I'm so happy now :')
It’s honestly been years since I’ve watched any new anime, let alone while they’re airing, so to have two series this year that I’m interested in is super exciting.
WHEN IS THE NEW CODE GEASS COMING OUT THO???????????)
also is anyone else stoked for the new eureka seven movies
I'm less excited about Tokyo Ghoul Re mostly because I haven't even bothered watching the second season based off of all the negative reactions and reviews but I'll probably ending up seeing it because I'm curious with how they'll tackle it. But the TG manga has been a fucking roller coaster these past few chapters, this is the first time in a long time that I'm finding myself excited with what happens next [Spoiler (click to open)]I really wasn't expecting the whole "dragon" twist at all, I thought Kaneki was going to die a sad pathetic death lol.
also re: your spoiler,
[Spoiler (click to open)]i'm gonna be so mad if ishida ever kills kaneki off for good and if touka and kaneki don't get a good ending...
Every season I get disappointed I don't see Steins;Gate Zero. I feel like it was greenlit ages ago.
Edited at 2017-10-08 04:02 pm (UTC)
I know it's messy but I really enjoyed Scum's Wish. Also really liked Shirayukihime and Akatsuki no Yona, which I mention nearly every time there's an anime post. They really did Yona so wrong, how come there hasn't been a second season??
a lot of animes including a few considered classics. Binged Little Witch Academia on netflix (it was amazing!)
Watching Ballroom e Youkoso right now which is enjoyable and I know that it's technically a shonen but UGH sometimes. They had a plus size character whom they inexplicably sexualized and made fun of. Then made her drop all her weight and become "beautiful" for no reason 12 eps in. Also the women get treated like voicesless pawns and the men like the sole stars sometimes despite it being an anime about ballroom dancing which requires two people. /end rant
Although I haven't even read :re yet (I love to binge read/watch), so I'm not planning to see a third season any time soon.
I am also waiting for the animation inspired by HoneyWorks song(s), and the release of Free!'s 2 movies in dvd.
kekkai sensen was amazing, i absolutely missed this insane show and i'm so glad to have it back. the ep was the perfect thing to open the season with and i truly can't wait for the rest ♥. i tried black clover because i'm slowly going through the manga but i couldn't stand 5 mins of it thanks to asta so i'm dropping that; wish they kept the VAs from the OVA instead.
i picked up kino upon finding out VAs that i love are in it (yuki aoi and saito soma); never saw the first anime and i went in watching it blind but it was a pleasant surprise. watched juuni taisen as well, intense and i can't wait for more! i also have llss and tsukipro because i am trash and immensely enjoy my idols lol. also tried garo, and can't wait for inuyashiki this coming week.
i'll need to finish 3-gatsu s1 first before i dive into s2, ahaha.
the motorcycle one may be interesting tho, hmm
that show was messy but i personally found it entertaining
I was thinking of watching Black Lagoon since Noir is my favorite anime. But I understand Revy isn't the main character?...
never watched black lagoon, nor noir, so i can't really comment on that. sorry!
I honestly fell in love with it, it's a gorgeous late 19th century steampunk London setting with a mixture of famous characters/people (Abraham van Helsing, Arséne Lupin, Count of Saint-Germain, Viktor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane) and the plot is also really well-written. There are also none of the typical, shitty tropes in that game, the guys are all very gentlemanly towards the main character Cardia.
The animation quality of the anime could be better, since it's nowhere near the gorgeous art of the game:
Edited at 2017-10-08 07:12 pm (UTC)