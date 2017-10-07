Are You The One Season 6 Ep 3 & Bonus Clips

rainbow

Are You The One Season 6 Ep 3



After the first Match Up Ceremony ended with 3 perfect matches, last week's episode ended on a Truth Booth cliffhanger...



Are Anthony & Geles the first perfect match of the season?

In a disappointing & predictable Truth Booth reveal we learn that Anthony (who doesn't know how to spot a red flag in broad daylight) & Geles (who has cheated on every single one of her exes) are a NO MATCH. Womp!



Geles seems game to actually try and sets her sights on Ethan after he drops a clever rap about all the housemates. "Zoe could be my one thang but Geles could be my thing two!"




Michael is over Keyana's stalking and stirs the pot with Alivia and Kareem. Keyana remains oblivious. When the Second Chance Queen (Diandra) says let it go...girl, let it go!



This episode AYTO takes a page out of the HS Child Development class playbook. The challenge? Keep a giant egg from cracking while enjoying a leisurely BBQ party at the house. Shockingly these super responsible people don't last too long worrying about something other than sex and alcohol and the last couples standing are Malcolm & Nurys, Michael & Audrey, and Ethan & Geles. These challenges are really grasping at straws y'all. They're not even trying to make it hard anymore.

Malcolm claims to be new and improved- changed by love & Nurys' world rocking "love making".



We get another Truth Booth cliffhanger with Malcolm and Nurys and this week's match-up resulted in ONE beam. So basically everyone who obviously was not a perfect match now has confirmation that they're just playing with their parts.

Match Up Pairs



In other AYTO news:

Alexis is related to a murderer.



Looks like Dimitri is also trash, in this candid video he calls Tyler's hair nappy. Starts around 1:53:



