Are You The One Season 6 Ep 3 & Bonus Clips
After the first Match Up Ceremony ended with 3 perfect matches, last week's episode ended on a Truth Booth cliffhanger...
Are Anthony & Geles the first perfect match of the season?
In a disappointing & predictable Truth Booth reveal we learn that Anthony (who doesn't know how to spot a red flag in broad daylight) & Geles (who has cheated on every single one of her exes) are a NO MATCH. Womp!
Geles seems game to actually try and sets her sights on Ethan after he drops a clever rap about all the housemates. "Zoe could be my one thang but Geles could be my thing two!"
Michael is over Keyana's stalking and stirs the pot with Alivia and Kareem. Keyana remains oblivious. When the Second Chance Queen (Diandra) says let it go...girl, let it go!
This episode AYTO takes a page out of the HS Child Development class playbook. The challenge? Keep a giant egg from cracking while enjoying a leisurely BBQ party at the house. Shockingly these super responsible people don't last too long worrying about something other than sex and alcohol and the last couples standing are Malcolm & Nurys, Michael & Audrey, and Ethan & Geles. These challenges are really grasping at straws y'all. They're not even trying to make it hard anymore.
Malcolm claims to be new and improved- changed by love & Nurys' world rocking "love making".
We get another Truth Booth cliffhanger with Malcolm and Nurys and this week's match-up resulted in ONE beam. So basically everyone who obviously was not a perfect match now has confirmation that they're just playing with their parts.
Match Up Pairs
In other AYTO news:
Alexis is related to a murderer.
Looks like Dimitri is also trash, in this candid video he calls Tyler's hair nappy. Starts around 1:53:
Anywho, the only "couple" i'm invested in us Uche and her boo. The other black girl is a hater and needs to find a new dick to lust after. Collin (that's his name right?) seems content with Uche. If you have to convince a guy ur a better choice it's not worth it.
I hate the love triangle with the two latinas and the black guy. Mainly cause they could both do better and the fact that their fighting over him makes me sad.
I'm happy Geles and Anthony were no match. They were obnoxious.
NGL, the rest of the ppl blend into me so I'm not quite sure whose with who...
Last season's cast was the first one since the show first premiered (5 seasons so far at that point) to not win the cash in the end. And with how stupid the folks this season have come off so far, I wouldn't be shocked if they lost too.
Do they only cast Hetero folks?
I need a drama filled bi season then I’ll check it out.
Man, the murderers and Skylar all came from only child families. Sucks for the parents.
I’ll echo everyone else that I’d totes hook up with Keith.
Alexis is freaking hilarious tho lol. I also think Ethan is charming.
"You love traveling and good food? Omg no way me too!"
Her interviews are embarrassing talking about their "connection" like it's something other than her unquenchable thirst for him
u might as well put down "pooping" and "breathing air" in your hobbies and get excited when someone else does those too, i swear 2 the lord
Omg wtf one of the guys is my good friend's brother lmfao!! I had no idea. Their family is too good for this I stg
is it joe???