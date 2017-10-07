Are You The One Season 6 Ep 3 & Bonus Clips

I would probably suck Keith and pass on everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

which one is keith Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok hes the one I was looking at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit just spent 15 minutes on his Instagram and Twitter.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. Malcolm too, but Keith and those legs would be my main event. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Chris Pratt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who is the one on the far right with the american flag beach wear and the one pretty much dead in the middle with the red ish shorts? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm confused did episode 3 air? I could have sworn it was on-demand and then disappeared for me.



Anywho, the only "couple" i'm invested in us Uche and her boo. The other black girl is a hater and needs to find a new dick to lust after. Collin (that's his name right?) seems content with Uche. If you have to convince a guy ur a better choice it's not worth it.



I hate the love triangle with the two latinas and the black guy. Mainly cause they could both do better and the fact that their fighting over him makes me sad.



I'm happy Geles and Anthony were no match. They were obnoxious.



NGL, the rest of the ppl blend into me so I'm not quite sure whose with who...



Reply

Thread

Link

So yeah, Keith could definitely violate me in numerous ways and I’d be okay with it. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never watched this show. But do they just cast the dumbest people possible so that no one figures out the pairs through basic logic puzzle math? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically. The casts have gotten progressively dumber every year lmaooo.



Last season's cast was the first one since the show first premiered (5 seasons so far at that point) to not win the cash in the end. And with how stupid the folks this season have come off so far, I wouldn't be shocked if they lost too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The one guy I know on this show went to a top 25 university and is from a wonderful, normal family of super smart engineers. I'd guess he knows very well what he's doing and is playing up a role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair, they aren't allowed pens or paper or computers or anything, so the thought of sitting down and having to work it all out aloud or in your head is probably too much for them. they usually wait until like week 8 to start using strategies and working shit out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

malcolm isn't even cute so idk why those two girls are embarrassing themselves over him



Reply

Thread

Link

Clinton and Keith are the only 2 dudes this season who are fine enough to warrant this love triangle drama that dumbass Malcolm has been envolved in.



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Geles and Malcolm are probs a match. Michael is cute to me. It ain’t much but at least he told jada to check on Keyana. Reply

Thread

Link

i defended keyana to my friend before this episode and had to text him after to be like "okay you were right. she's cray" Reply

Thread

Link

I have a theory they will get the matches before the 10th sit down since they didn’t have a match up first episode. They would either be adding an episode or they’ll get it on the 9th try. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried watching the first so of season 1 and gave up.



Do they only cast Hetero folks?



I need a drama filled bi season then I’ll check it out. Reply

Thread

Link

Shelia's relative??? loooooool.



Man, the murderers and Skylar all came from only child families. Sucks for the parents.



Edited at 2017-10-08 04:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooo I knew Keyana was cray and thirsty from the first episode



I’ll echo everyone else that I’d totes hook up with Keith.



Alexis is freaking hilarious tho lol. I also think Ethan is charming. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Keyana



"You love traveling and good food? Omg no way me too!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo omg I cringed smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Omg I follow you on Instagram! You're soooo hot!"



Her interviews are embarrassing talking about their "connection" like it's something other than her unquenchable thirst for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i love people who think that a common interest in "travel," "good food," and/or "working out" are hobbies that make them interesting/compatible with others lmao



u might as well put down "pooping" and "breathing air" in your hobbies and get excited when someone else does those too, i swear 2 the lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad that i'm secretely living for that hilbilly trailer trash queen Alexis, cause i'm sure she visits Trump rallies on the weeknds and is problematic af Reply

Thread

Link

Omg wtf one of the guys is my good friend's brother lmfao!! I had no idea. Their family is too good for this I stg



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad this season's ugliest dude dm'd me Reply

Thread

Link

i dont even watch this show but im v intrigued to know who is definitively the ugliest lmao



is it joe??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Nope this guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahhahahhaahhhahha what'd he say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link