Scifi and fantasy finally, slowly looking past Western mythology
Nnedi Okorafor's fantasy novels draw on Nigerian myths: “You’d be shocked by how much I don’t have to make up" https://t.co/IUf0gPXLeO— New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) October 7, 2017
- Author Nnedi Okorafor's 'Akata Warrior' came out this week (sequel in a series that's called "the Nigerian Harry Potter"), her repertoire is being viewed as groundbreaking in the genre
- Her novel 'Who Fears Death' has been optioned as a series by HBO, with George R. R. Martin signed on as an executive producer. [so I guess that's never happening, .red]
- N.K. Jemisin and Marlon James are others adding some necessary colour to the genre
Basically an excuse to talk about all the crazysexycool stories out there that aren't rooted in white, tbh. What are you reading right now, ONTD?
Reading
Every Heart a Doorway
Envy of Angels
And maybe Hex next, because that's the only new not-ebook I have right now.
Re: Reading
I checked out Hex from the library over the summer but never got to it lol. Around that time I saw some negative reviews of it (maybe by a couple of people here?). I'll still read it, I'm curious about it. You'll have to let me know what you think!
Re: Reading
Same with Hex, read here that it's pretty misogynistic. Reading it in the original language and heard things were changed for the English translation, so maybe it'll be less bad?
Re: Reading
Thanks for posting! I've been binging horror lately so it'll take a while to get to some of these titles. Just added Children of Blood and Bone to my TBR shelf!
Anyway, I can't wait. There are so many great stories and I hope they don't whitewash them.
Thanks for posting
Since this is a book post: Can anyone recommend good suspense/mystery/thriller books for October? Similar to Ruth Ware, Gillian Flynn, Tana French novels? Their stuff might not be 100% but they're captivating and mostly have female protagonists which I'm into.
Jennifer MacMahon's writing is solid! I've only read two books by her but I loved both of them. Burntown might fit October better than The Winter People (which I definitely recommend reading in the grips of winter!) :)
The Age of Miracles - Thompson Walker
Afraid - Killborn
Out - Kirino
Not all have a female protagonist and some edge into horror though
For quicker reads I liked The Winter People and The Night Sister by Jennifer McMahon.
A quarter into the first Expanse book, it's alright. Holden is so fucking dull though.
Meanwhile, I'm still reading The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen. I like some of the short stories but some of the others I'm having trouble connecting with.
Mostly reading books on politics, atheism or science. Currently reading The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker.
Really need to STOP! BUYING! BOOKS! until I finish some that are in my to-read pile.
I'm actually liking Ghost Road Blues, I know a few ppl on here didn't like it, but so far so good. The writing can be a little wordy - it was his first novel iirc - but otherwise I am enjoying the story.
I'm going to buddy read Pet Semetary with eveofrevolution next week, if anyone in the ONTD reading challenge group wants to join us, I posted the thread in the group :)
I don’t trust anyone who brings up the Broken Earth series without at least mentioning that. I get being into her other/earlier books but what she did with Alabaster set me off from her forever.