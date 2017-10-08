Scifi and fantasy finally, slowly looking past Western mythology

Library at Mount Char

Every Heart a Doorway

Envy of Angels



And maybe Hex next, because that's the only new not-ebook I have right now. Reply

How is Library at Mount Char?



I checked out Hex from the library over the summer but never got to it lol. Around that time I saw some negative reviews of it (maybe by a couple of people here?). I'll still read it, I'm curious about it. You'll have to let me know what you think! Reply

I'm half way in and like it (there's brutal stuff in there though), it just feels a bit fragmented tbh, I don't expect a satisfying roll up or - ugh, things will all only be set up for a sequel.



Same with Hex, read here that it's pretty misogynistic. Reading it in the original language and heard things were changed for the English translation, so maybe it'll be less bad? Reply

The Library At Mount Char is amazing and brutal and gaaaah!!! Reply

I basically just used this article to add a shit load of titles to my TR Reply

I've only read Who Fears Death - I really liked it! I'm excited to see how it'll translate onto screen. Hopefully they do actually get around to making it lol.



Thanks for posting! I've been binging horror lately so it'll take a while to get to some of these titles. Just added Children of Blood and Bone to my TBR shelf! Reply

Well, X-Files did use a lot of myths from around the world... not with the best results. lol!



Anyway, I can't wait. There are so many great stories and I hope they don't whitewash them. Reply

Their chubacapra ep was not so great Reply

oh god that was something, alright Reply

I’ve only read Octavia E. Butler but i’m looking to read more



Thanks for posting



Edited at 2017-10-08 02:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, she's mentioned as well. Still only read Kindred by her, should find more. Reply

I’ve read kindred and dawn and I’m currently reading parable of the sower Reply

I read Binti back in August and it was so good! I really loved the ending and I really need to get the sequel. Her writing was so beautiful I want to read everything by her. Reply

That sounds cool. Inject some new ideas into fantasy it's getting a bit stale.



Since this is a book post: Can anyone recommend good suspense/mystery/thriller books for October? Similar to Ruth Ware, Gillian Flynn, Tana French novels? Their stuff might not be 100% but they're captivating and mostly have female protagonists which I'm into. Reply

Lemme find a few. Don't read that genre often, so if I review it, means it's really good or awfully bad 😁 Reply

Ooh ok thanks! Reply

Hmm... It's Always the Husband by Michele Campbell? The characters are insufferable and it's not great but if you're looking for a thriller to cozy up with, I think it could work lol



Jennifer MacMahon's writing is solid! I've only read two books by her but I loved both of them. Burntown might fit October better than The Winter People (which I definitely recommend reading in the grips of winter!) :) Reply

Link

The Ice Twins - Tremayne

The Age of Miracles - Thompson Walker

Afraid - Killborn

Out - Kirino





Not all have a female protagonist and some edge into horror though Reply

Link

Behind Her Eyes was really good Reply

Have you read Night Film? I'm kind of obsessed. It's not really like the authors you mentioned though (a little more literary). Definitely a spooky thriller though.



For quicker reads I liked The Winter People and The Night Sister by Jennifer McMahon. Reply

I've dropped my current French reads, Les fourmis and 20 mille lieues sous les mers bc i'm just too tired while commuting, 5h on the train makes me too exhausted to concentrate on French.



A quarter into the first Expanse book, it's alright. Holden is so fucking dull though. Reply

That sounds super fascinating. I'm gonna have to look into her series.



Meanwhile, I'm still reading The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen. I like some of the short stories but some of the others I'm having trouble connecting with. Reply

I haven't read any fiction this year.



Mostly reading books on politics, atheism or science. Currently reading The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker.



I've just downloaded the last book in N.K. Jemisin's broken earth series but I have a pile about the length of my leg that i need to try and get through.



Really need to STOP! BUYING! BOOKS! until I finish some that are in my to-read pile. Reply

That sounds cool...I might delay reading A World Without Princes just to read Akata Witch Reply

Oh shit I ugly laughed out loud in a coffee shop at your George comment. Reply

My apologies, coffeeshop. Reply

This was a serious letdown of a comment to get in my inbox today. Reply

I'm actually liking Ghost Road Blues, I know a few ppl on here didn't like it, but so far so good. The writing can be a little wordy - it was his first novel iirc - but otherwise I am enjoying the story.



I'm actually liking Ghost Road Blues, I know a few ppl on here didn't like it, but so far so good. The writing can be a little wordy - it was his first novel iirc - but otherwise I am enjoying the story.

I'm going to buddy read Pet Semetary with eveofrevolution next week, if anyone in the ONTD reading challenge group wants to join us, I posted the thread in the group :) Reply

:( It's not available on either Overdrive I use Reply

The Fifth Season by Jemisin was so violently homophobic, it was devastating to read and so irresponsible to write. I’ve never seen a gay male character in any story, much less a fantasy story get treated as shitty as Alabaster did.



I don’t trust anyone who brings up the Broken Earth series without at least mentioning that. I get being into her other/earlier books but what she did with Alabaster set me off from her forever. Reply

aw really? that's so disappointing to hear because i loved her dreamblood books and was looking forward to starting this series :( Reply

i liked the dreamblood books too. most people don't really seem to care or be bothered by it, so you might enjoy it all the same, but i obviously hated it. Reply

