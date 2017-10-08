Book

Scifi and fantasy finally, slowly looking past Western mythology




- Author Nnedi Okorafor's 'Akata Warrior' came out this week (sequel in a series that's called "the Nigerian Harry Potter"), her repertoire is being viewed as groundbreaking in the genre

- Her novel 'Who Fears Death' has been optioned as a series by HBO, with George R. R. Martin signed on as an executive producer. [so I guess that's never happening, .red]

- N.K. Jemisin and Marlon James are others adding some necessary colour to the genre


Tweet source


Basically an excuse to talk about all the crazysexycool stories out there that aren't rooted in white, tbh. What are you reading right now, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,