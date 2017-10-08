Justice League - Final Trailer
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
WHO IS IN CHARGE OF ALL THIS???
Also the music in this trailer is...
Edited at 2017-10-08 02:14 pm (UTC)
Ezra Miller is still such a bad Barry Allen! Ugh I hate it so much. I like him as an actor but this casting is horrible. Same with Amy Adams. She's a bad Lois Lane.
Also I lied. Leave Kara out of this.
I am kind of scared that Aquaman is really going to just be like Jason and nothing that really differentiates their personalities.
and i still love batfleck and if this is his final bow, i wanna see it.
Ezra looks punchable
Edited at 2017-10-08 02:00 pm (UTC)
Is Supes really dead in this movie?
It was amazing. The song is beautiful.
there's a slightly better clip on instagram at least.
but yeah that other clip is better. less whedon-y. sigh.