Justice League - Final Trailer

it's really red Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they should tone it down. Visually it looks awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

red and flat 🤢 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um this is a horrible trailer lol Reply

Thread

Link

and that cover of heroes is awful omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. then again, there has never been a single good cover of that song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s really sad how this was all fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still have no idea what the film is about or the stakes other than im assuming the world is at risk.



WHO IS IN CHARGE OF ALL THIS??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really shows how out of place Ben Affleck is as Bruce Wayne. Dear God.



Also the music in this trailer is... Reply

Thread

Link

His face keeps changing shot to shot, it's distracting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This, why is his face changing? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his face looks so... soft? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His face keeps changing because of the horrid retouch job they're doing to him. In some shots of the trailers it looks like they cut pieces of his face off lol. They hired a older batman just let him look the way he does because the retouching is too obvious and distracting.



Edited at 2017-10-08 02:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know the DCEU hasn’t been great for most people but god I can’t help but get excited. I just love these characters so much. Reply

Thread

Link

same bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree! Can't wait to get my tickets. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! Don't let these marvel cronies get you down. They will all go see it anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so tired of this universe saying "the world needs Superman". The world they set up is actually so much better without him. It's so hard to take seriously.



Ezra Miller is still such a bad Barry Allen! Ugh I hate it so much. I like him as an actor but this casting is horrible. Same with Amy Adams. She's a bad Lois Lane.



Also I lied. Leave Kara out of this. Reply

Thread

Link

Ngl that last scene of The Flash looking at the bat signal felt so forced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've made Wonder Woman into everything they think their Superman is. Like, who needs him? We have her. She is the brightest light in the whole Cinematic universe, but somehow Supes is hope here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can she fly and shoot laser from her eyes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are not wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched both MoS and BvS recently, and I'm just like what hope did he bring? There's one montage where you can be like: that's Superman. Everything else is pure destruction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, I don't know shit about DC or comics, but Man of Steel did nothing to set up Superman as a leader, I supposed I should care about him bc he's Superman, but that's not enough tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his barry is soooo awful. I hate it as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it's that Amy Adams is a bad Lois Lane, it's that they've written Lois so badly (as opposed to Kate Bosworth was a bad Lois Lane who made horrible acting choices trying to be Katherine Hepburn). Every time I watch Man of Steel I can't figure out the choices they made writing LL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was ok but it felt very one note.



I am kind of scared that Aquaman is really going to just be like Jason and nothing that really differentiates their personalities. Reply

Thread

Link

Flash and Cyborg look terrible/useless Reply

Thread

Link

idgaf, aquaman, cyborg and the flash are GIVING ME LIFEEEEE



and i still love batfleck and if this is his final bow, i wanna see it. Reply

Thread

Link

you better still love batfleck! i hope he gets healthy and happy (primarily for his own sake and for his family) and feels up for the reeves bat trilogy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yass bb! tbh i'm not sure he'll come back, and if this whole thing is too stressful for him then he should totally do what's best for him, but i'd forever lament the fact we never got a real solo batfleck film. he was such a great choice and he did so much with it :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let us pray Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sad he is at a dark place rn. I still think he's perfect as an older Batman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your delusion is REAL in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He’s a great Batman. I hope he can get his life together and get healthy for himself though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yas at this comment. i still don't understand that people dislike batfleck. imo the trinity casting is 100% on point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'll see it but it looks a bit plastic... Reply

Thread

Link

Why does this look like it’s made for an early 2000 release



Ezra looks punchable



Edited at 2017-10-08 02:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

because whedon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. it hurts me when i remember that i am about to willingly endure what will essentially be a whedon film :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm here for momoa, wonder woman and superman's eventual return. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks cool. I'm so excited to see more of Wonder Woman <3

Is Supes really dead in this movie? Reply

Thread

Link

It was amazing. The song is beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link





there's a slightly better clip on fucking ugly. compare this trailer to the first official one zack cut and weep. sad times ahead.there's a slightly better clip on instagram at least. Reply

Thread

Link

ita. that first trailer gave me chills.



but yeah that other clip is better. less whedon-y. sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link