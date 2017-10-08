got | winter dany

Lauren Jauregui Responds to People Questioning Her Latina Identity




- a radio station on el mundo said that people are questioning the latina identity of celebrities like lauren jauregui and bella thorne, who according to some people on twitter are just claiming a latina identity because it's fashionable. the tweets highlighted make the argument that they were born and have lived all their lives in the united states, and accuse them of appropriation
- lauren jauregui addressed this on twitter, saying she was born in a latino family and grew up in the culture in the latino community in miami. she points out that her mother and all her grandparents were born in cuba
- she adds that no one can tell her what her roots are or stop her from identifying the way she does

source 1 2

do people question your identity, ontd?
