Lauren Jauregui Responds to People Questioning Her Latina Identity

do people question your identity, ontd?



they do, most people don't believe i'm from my native country and i've been getting 'you look foreign' comments since i was a child. it got even worse after i moved to another country, i literally get the remark at least once a week. it's annoying and borderline offensive since it's basically due to people's assumptions abt how a southern european should look like & more often than not it's said as a backhanded compliment, as if i'm lucky to have a northern european appearance instead of a southern one, and that's when you realize that european discrimination is alive and well. Reply

lol who gives a fuck about European discrimination. the most that it can do is annoy you. meanwhile other people are killed due to racial discrimination against them Reply

jfc calm down... Reply

go fuck yourself, along with your blatant ignorance. you clearly have no idea how eastern europeans and roma people are treated in western europe, the violence, abuse and systemic discrimination they face, or how southern european immigrants are treated like 2nd class citizens in central and northern europe. if you still think all these things are 'annoyances', you're even more stupid than i thought. Reply

lmao are you even european tho? Reply

It doesn't matter where you spend all your life. Your culture doesn't vanish. Reply

A) Nobody cares

B) You’re not Latina A) Nobody caresB) You’re not Latina Reply

Yes she is? Reply

Her parents are Cubans and she was raised as latina. I'm a latina and I'm telling you she is latina. Is this enough? Reply

Don’t bother with him. He’s a racist and a sexist but will start crying about homophobia the minute you point out his shit. Reply

Every single day. I was born and raised in the Middle East but I still get idiots who try to complement me by insinuating I don't have an 'Arab attitude', or that I look European, or that I speak perfect English, or, my favorite, and this is a direct quote; '...but you have such a nice white voice!' Reply

mte, i once had an old lady tell me "i'm lucky i don't look ~muslim" as if being muslim is a race of its own lmao Reply

Someone should tell her about Indonesia's Muslim population. It might break her brain. Reply

lol yes

the grossest "compliment" to these ppl is shit like "you don't LOOK middle eastern" said in a voice that's all impressed like looking middle eastern would be a curse Reply

a white lady once told me I was lucky I was east African because that made me pretty,,,, I was like,,, okay? I was 9 years old Reply

fucking hell, that so offensive. Reply

Maybe not my racial identity but maybe biological identity (idk if that's a thing). I'm the only non-white passing kid in the family, i'm the only one who looks distinctively Filipino (brown skin, flat nose, huge lips) and a lot people have been really rude to me about it. People have been questioning me if I was adopted or not because I don't have European features compared to my siblings. Reply

I'm the opposite. I'm not white passing but I also don't look like any other member of my family. My dad is Algerian and my mom was Japanese and everyone is tiny but I got a lot of my features from my very tall red-headed Irish great grandmother. I'm 6ft and look nothing like my brother who could pass for 100% Arab. It's obvious that I'm not white but no one ever guesses what I am. Sometimes they just think I'm Mediterranean-tan. Nevermind the almond-eyes or other identifiable features, if you're tall and don't have straight black hair and eyes you can't possibly be Arab or Asian. I genuinely thought I was adopted or my mom had had an affair until I was 16 and my dad showed me a picture of my great grandma. I used to straighten and dye my hair black. Reply

You just have to do some research to see Lauren is as connected to her Latino heritage as it gets... Bella is not as much, but it's not like she had many chances to connect with it.



So now there's just another chance for white/light-skinned Latinos/Latin Americans to let us know they're as white as milk and cannot tan for their lives and people always forget about them. Reply

No one believes I'm Polynesian. Everybody just thinks I'm a straight up white person. Reply

I am 1/8th Pacific Islander, a big chunk of my dad's side of the family have some degree of Polynesian heritage, and I have medium white skin and black hair/eyes. When I lived in the UK I easily passed for white and people would be surprised when I mentioned that I'm not 100% white. But when I recently moved back to NZ, a couple of people have asked if I had some Maori or Polynesian heritage. I find it a little weird. Reply

I'm anglo Indian.



And yes, I have a lot of people look at me and question my ethnicity. I mostly get South American. When I say I'm Indian they question me further, not believing me.



I legit had someone say to my face "How are you Indian? You're so white!"



Yuuuup. It's great being racially ambiguous. /sarcasm



Doesn't the term Latin@ usually refer to US Americans of Latin American origin and descent? I was under the impression it wasn't a term that's really used much in Latin American countries and was specifically coined to describe people like Lauren who might be 2nd or 3rd gen. Reply

you are right.



see also: "raizes" and "declarárlo" Reply

We mostly use latinoamerican@s but yeah, latin@ is mostly an USA thing. Reply

I really hate this sort of shit in the Latino community. I have one grandparent who is 100% Spanish, another who is Spanish/Mexican, another grandparent who is part French/part Spanish/part indigenous Mexican, and another who is likely a mix of Spanish/Italian/Mexican. ALL OF THEM GREW UP IN MEXICO. I grew up in Southern California, I grew up speaking Spanish, and I don't need to explain my heritage to any-fucking-body, and neither does she.



I have a white culture constantly telling me that I am worth less because my skin is tan and my own community that has a lot of bitches always trying to latino-police people. Like, damn y'all, living in a culture where white beauty ideals are preferred and you are invisible, or worse, a Carmen Miranda crazy Latina stereotype, is hard enough, why the fuck do we gotta be asking people for their brown people papers? Reply

im afrolatina but people are spectacular fools and say a variation of shit like "but youre black/black people dont speak spanish/you dont look latina" or forget there are non-spanish speaking latinamérican countries. Reply

Black people dont speak Spanish? What? Reply

They're pendejos and you remain flawless. ❤️😘 Reply

(i mean that you’re flawless not youre a pendejo lmfaoo rdffbgfbhfdv)



back at you bb 💖💕(i mean that you’re flawless not youre a pendejo lmfaoo rdffbgfbhfdv) Reply

My father is Persian, but my mother's side is a whole lotta white bread. I get SO much shit from Iranians along with my fam because I'm so pale, I don't speak Farsi fluently, and I'm not a 'traditional' Persian girl. I don't identify was middle eastern because of this, which is whack bc the culture can be v beautiful. Reply

iranians love pulling this shit. i'm iranian on both sides and speak farsi fluently but i'm 100% white passing and any time i start speaking in farsi @ work, i'm looked at like i have five heads.



the first question is always like "where did u learn farsi?" or "wow u must have an iranian husband!" or "which side are u iranian on? oh both! are u sure?" etc etc. once i got a "i've never seen an iranian who looks like YOU before...." like okay fam. i always assume these are the same idiots who don't know afro-iranians exist either.



don't let them stop you from learning about your culture! it's lovely and the language is so beautiful once u get the hang of it 🖤 Reply

I thought being pale/white is a good thing in Persian/middle eastern culture? Reply

it is imo. older iranians esp are super racist and lots consider themselves white. the younger gen is perhaps less so and see themselves as poc. (no one else in my fam is even remotely white passing.)



iranians also have a very distinct look. i'm probs going to sound nutty but i can tell if someone is iranian even before they speak and even if they've had a nose job because the persian look is v distinct. so if u don't fit the look then ppl will be baffled by u.



that said, ppl r initially baffled by me but no one is negative toward me because of my looks. it's more of a novelty. like oh u don't look iranian at all! etc. they're not necessarily referring to my paleness, just my fluke of a face. whereas afro-iranians are obviously 100% racially discriminated against.



sorry 4 the novel 😔 just wanted 2 explain Reply

I am just white. Reply

