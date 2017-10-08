Lauren Jauregui Responds to People Questioning Her Latina Identity
October 6, 2017
- a radio station on el mundo said that people are questioning the latina identity of celebrities like lauren jauregui and bella thorne, who according to some people on twitter are just claiming a latina identity because it's fashionable. the tweets highlighted make the argument that they were born and have lived all their lives in the united states, and accuse them of appropriation
- lauren jauregui addressed this on twitter, saying she was born in a latino family and grew up in the culture in the latino community in miami. she points out that her mother and all her grandparents were born in cuba
- she adds that no one can tell her what her roots are or stop her from identifying the way she does
they do, most people don't believe i'm from my native country and i've been getting 'you look foreign' comments since i was a child. it got even worse after i moved to another country, i literally get the remark at least once a week. it's annoying and borderline offensive since it's basically due to people's assumptions abt how a southern european should look like & more often than not it's said as a backhanded compliment, as if i'm lucky to have a northern european appearance instead of a southern one, and that's when you realize that european discrimination is alive and well.
the grossest "compliment" to these ppl is shit like "you don't LOOK middle eastern" said in a voice that's all impressed like looking middle eastern would be a curse
So now there's just another chance for white/light-skinned Latinos/Latin Americans to let us know they're as white as milk and cannot tan for their lives and people always forget about them.
And yes, I have a lot of people look at me and question my ethnicity. I mostly get South American. When I say I'm Indian they question me further, not believing me.
I legit had someone say to my face "How are you Indian? You're so white!"
Yuuuup. It's great being racially ambiguous. /sarcasm
I have a white culture constantly telling me that I am worth less because my skin is tan and my own community that has a lot of bitches always trying to latino-police people. Like, damn y'all, living in a culture where white beauty ideals are preferred and you are invisible, or worse, a Carmen Miranda crazy Latina stereotype, is hard enough, why the fuck do we gotta be asking people for their brown people papers?
the first question is always like "where did u learn farsi?" or "wow u must have an iranian husband!" or "which side are u iranian on? oh both! are u sure?" etc etc. once i got a "i've never seen an iranian who looks like YOU before...." like okay fam. i always assume these are the same idiots who don't know afro-iranians exist either.
don't let them stop you from learning about your culture! it's lovely and the language is so beautiful once u get the hang of it 🖤
iranians also have a very distinct look. i'm probs going to sound nutty but i can tell if someone is iranian even before they speak and even if they've had a nose job because the persian look is v distinct. so if u don't fit the look then ppl will be baffled by u.
that said, ppl r initially baffled by me but no one is negative toward me because of my looks. it's more of a novelty. like oh u don't look iranian at all! etc. they're not necessarily referring to my paleness, just my fluke of a face. whereas afro-iranians are obviously 100% racially discriminated against.
sorry 4 the novel 😔 just wanted 2 explain