mark ruffalo reveals another marvel secret

Wait, another? What other secret did he reveal?



edit: okay, I didn't see anyone new? why is this a big deal?



mark ruffalo always giving the people what they want Reply

Another video from today's HUGE @MarvelStudios photoshoot shows @ChrisEvans, @RobertDowneyJr, Scarlett Johansson, @EvangelineLilly and more! pic.twitter.com/OSPpHWDbTl — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 7, 2017



Falcon, Nick Fury, War Machine, Goliath, and Black Panther all together today at the @MarvelStudios MCU photo-shoot! pic.twitter.com/bjFDC3K6WM — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 7, 2017



They literally got everyone, like the kid from IM3 was there and I'm 95% sure he's never showing back up again.





When was Laurence Fishburne in a Marvel movie? What am I not remembering? Reply

He's in Ant-man 2 Reply

ahhh okay. I was concerned for my memory there for a sec. Reply

He's gonna be in Antman and the Wasp Reply

He's great so that's good. Reply

TBH Larry's character in Blackish does sooo many things for me, even though he's a POS. *sigh*



daddy issues, I guess Reply

Rip Chris Evans. His slicked back hair is a tragedy, yet he never learns

ikr? why wear it like that when can wear it like this:







It hides his hairline and looks way better. Reply

Yessss.



Also that beard helps hide that his top lip is thinner than his juicy lower lip.

I mean let's face it, the only reason I'd kick him out of bed would be to fuck him on the floor. Just saying he could make better decisions around his facial and cranial hair. Reply

His upper lip looks great from a lower angle, it's like magic Reply

yeah. that's true. When he does shoots and his head is slightly tilted back it's like magic. all well proportioned and stuff. Then you have those pap/candid/casual photos (like the ones of him coming out of the Chiltern Firehouse in London when they were doing Avengers 2) and they are tragic. Kinda makes you wonder what you would look like with a team dedicated to lighting you and primping you for photos.



The short shot of Scarlet in the vid does her no favours either whereas Evangeline looks pretty good. I'm going to go with the fact that this is quick and blurry and has done them wrong. Because otherwise... I too could be a movie star (other than I'm too tall for those fools) Reply

AHHHHHH lmao in the vid they showed you can clearly tell Robert is platform shoes, the way he walks and they hid his lower body behind a coach says it all Reply

ikr? His hair circa cap2 was the best. His weave for cap2 and avengers2 were good too, avengers2.5:iron man4 they followed his hairline into the sunset and it was nagl Reply

#JusticeForCoulson

#JusticeForDaisy

#JusticeForPeggy

#JusticeForJessicaJones

#JusticeForLockjaw



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:55 am (UTC) Where's The Defenders and SHIELD tho?

I'm so sorry Inhumans is such a mess cause Lockjaw is too fucking adorable. Even more sorry this is on TV. I would've loved to see Spiderman and Lockjaw together. Reply

He looks so cute. I want to see just his scenes tbh. Reply

Haley Atwell seems to have been there too if you check her Insta OP. I don't know how to link that

Hopefully Coulson's in it too. Reply

I think he's at NYCC. I think a lot of the TV people are there. it's a shame that the movie and Tv spheres don't interact more. I would have thought they'd at least include them in the Infinity Wars stuff because it makes NO SENSE that the situation would be happening and they wouldn't participate. Even if it's in the background where you can see them being busy and cool. They don't necessarily need to have speaking parts, because there is already a LOT of people in those movies but not having Quake or Coulson or ANY of the others show up even briefly? THAT stands out more. Reply

I see you, Taika.



Speaking of which, the Ragnarok social media embargo lifts at on Sunday in the US, so there's gonna be some reactions out there soon. I hope they're good. Reply

Sunday as in today? Reply

I'm not sure what time they can start posting stuff though.



And social-media embargo lifts this Sunday. But that's par for the course with Marvel, right? They've usually got it and flaunt it. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 7, 2017

Yeah, with the review embargo lifting on the 19th.I'm not sure what time they can start posting stuff though.

Oh okay. Yass. Reply

I'm kind nervous 'cause Taika, but I figure they wouldn't lift it so early unless they were getting good feedback, so fingers crossed. Reply

From what I understood there's a print embargo and a social media one? But I don't understand how they work. Tho I feel like I haven't seen ANY Thor press or talk about it Reply

Yeah, social media ends today, the actual review embargo ends on the 19th. So with the first one people are allowed to give their reactions via twitter, while full reviews can't be released on the latter date.



You'll probably hear a lot more about it this week since it's premiering on the 11th in L.A. Reply

Haha fluffalo



This picture is gonna be awesome 😍 Reply

I feel like such a corny fangirl for getting all emotional about this but it's cute and I will somehow buy ten copies of whatever magazine this is for please and thank you Reply

Wow, what a secret. Reply

hmm, the alt right did another march in Charlottesville tonight. Reply

Richard Spencer & all his Nazi followers are such scum. Charlottesville won't let them go unchecked. 😡 Reply

No more bearded Cap. Rude Marvel. And Mark has no chill. Reply

With Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Taika Waititi and some other people.





And with Louis D'Esposito one of the Marvel Executive Producers (and the dude who championed the Agent Carter series)



Source:

Hayley Atwell was also there. She posted these on her Instagram:With Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Taika Waititi and some other people.And with Louis D'Esposito one of the Marvel Executive Producers (and the dude who championed the Agent Carter series)Source: Hayley's instagram

God, she's beautiful inside and out. And I just... want... her boobs... Reply

