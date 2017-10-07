mark ruffalo reveals another marvel secret
Marvel Studios is currently doing a massive photoshoot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mark Ruffalo is giving everyone a behind-the-scenes look.
Apparently the photos will feature most (if not all) of the actors that have appeared in the movies as well as every director so far.
edit: okay, I didn't see anyone new? why is this a big deal?
They literally got everyone, like the kid from IM3 was there and I'm 95% sure he's never showing back up again.
Lol. Same!
daddy issues, I guess
It hides his hairline and looks way better.
Also that beard helps hide that his top lip is thinner than his juicy lower lip.
I mean let's face it, the only reason I'd kick him out of bed would be to fuck him on the floor. Just saying he could make better decisions around his facial and cranial hair.
The short shot of Scarlet in the vid does her no favours either whereas Evangeline looks pretty good. I'm going to go with the fact that this is quick and blurry and has done them wrong. Because otherwise... I too could be a movie star (other than I'm too tall for those fools)
#JusticeForCoulson
#JusticeForDaisy
#JusticeForPeggy
#JusticeForJessicaJones
#JusticeForLockjaw
Speaking of which, the Ragnarok social media embargo lifts at on Sunday in the US, so there's gonna be some reactions out there soon. I hope they're good.
I'm not sure what time they can start posting stuff though.
You'll probably hear a lot more about it this week since it's premiering on the 11th in L.A.
This picture is gonna be awesome 😍
With Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Taika Waititi and some other people.
And with Louis D'Esposito one of the Marvel Executive Producers (and the dude who championed the Agent Carter series)
