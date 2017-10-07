I found him likeable enough until that recent interview where he talked about expecting sex from women and now I'm majorly turned off so bye. Reply

Thread

Link

Whaaaat? All I know about him is 1 song and this post, and I assumed he was gay bc of the gif the OP posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, the guy in the gif op posted is shawn mendes not charlie puth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel lots of shame and embarrassment for loving the Attention song Reply

Thread

Link

i really like that song too, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? There's a part where he does the weird "high" voice thing but overall it's sooo catchy and good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I like it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's a good song tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really can't stand the weird high-pitched shudders he does at the beginning of all of his songs Reply

Thread

Link

Idek why but I always picture this gay singing Charlie's songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



they're workout buddies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did he get a nose job? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





For a sec I thought that cover was a tribute to Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand JA anymore but "you're still a mystery" is such a good song omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charlie should've taken his shoes off too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









It's no Attention but I'm bopping



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:49 am (UTC) I meanIt's no Attention but I'm bopping Reply

Thread

Link

are they doing the macarena Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are all of his songs about how he's been wronged by a girl? Maybe it's you, boo-boo.



Having said that though, I can never resist that bassline in Attention. Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor taught ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol ia but I think he's actually in the wrong in this song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop @ me only paying attention to the chorus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That shawn gif kills me everytime, thanks OP. Reply

Thread

Link

Loving your gifs op Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes a massive douchebag Reply

Thread

Link

he's so ugly but has the arrogance of an attractive person- BOY I hate nothing more than ugly people with attitudes that indicate otherwise. You're already ugly AF- the struggle you live with has been chosen. His interviews make me hate him



Anyways this song and Attention are actually catchy- so go awf troll!



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hate this turd's voice Reply

Thread

Link





https://fotpforums.com/topic/140630-fotpexclusive-charlie-puth-exposed-as-a-little-trumpster/ Fuck this Trump supporter. Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes! Taylor taught ha x2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated this ugly dickhead for 60% shallow reason- namely he revolts me appearance wise- but now I have an even more legitimate reason to hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I read that this is supposed to be Attention part 2. I always imagined Attention to be about Bella Thorne but didn't they date for like 2 weeks? He talks about being sooo wronged by this girl but like, how much damage did she do in those few weeks.



I really like this song tho.



Edited at 2017-10-08 07:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link