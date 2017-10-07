October 7th, 2017, 10:29 pm stewie_e Charlie Puth Drops A New Bop with Second Single "How Long" • Follow up to "Attention" and second single off his second album "Voice Notes."♪ How long has this been going on?You've been creeping 'round on me ♫these accusations rn.Sources: 1 | 2 Tagged: music / musician, new music post, nobody Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5656 comments Add comment
It's no Attention but I'm bopping
Edited at 2017-10-08 05:49 am (UTC)
Having said that though, I can never resist that bassline in Attention.
Anyways this song and Attention are actually catchy- so go awf troll!
Edited at 2017-10-08 06:14 am (UTC)
https://fotpforums.com/topic/140630-fotpexclusive-charlie-puth-exposed-as-a-little-trumpster/
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I really like this song tho.
Edited at 2017-10-08 07:02 am (UTC)
it's like i take a forget me shot every time i close a tab related to him