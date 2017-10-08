Janet Celebrates 20 Years of The Velvet Rope + Jenna Dewan Tatum Teases Upcoming Reunion??

I wish I was on my computer so I could post the pic ha shooting a music video. We’re not worthy of more new Janet music! Reply

Thread

Link

iconic album Reply

Thread

Link

I like Velvet Rope but Rhythm Nation is my fav Janet album.



Also dare I say Damita Jo is underrated? Reply

Thread

Link

It is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Strawberry Bounce and All Nite (Don’t Stop) are my jams. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The princess approves, too!



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





I was listening to I Want You (my favorite) and All Nite (Don't Stop) today at work. I think I can get through the whole album on a good day. I can't say I have a favorite album, but I didn't get introduced to her music until All for You. I like a few songs from here and there throughout her discography. YAS, DAMITA JO IS SO UNDERRATED! Unfortunately, wasn't this around the time she got thrown under the bus by a white guy?The princess approves, too!I was listening to I Want You (my favorite) and All Nite (Don't Stop) today at work. I think I can get through the whole album on a good day. I can't say I have a favorite album, but I didn't get introduced to her music until All for You. I like a few songs from here and there throughout her discography. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes — damn JT :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate that JUST A LITTLE WHILE basically got cancelled in the states for promo.

Such a fun, safe bop, but the shit happened and that faded into obscurity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I listen to Damita Jo at least once a week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damita Jo is absolutely underrated for sure. I love that she is performing a few of the underrated gems from that record on the State Of the World tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rhythm Nation is still my fav of hers too. Still listen to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to be obsessed with the All Nite MV. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love I WANT YOU so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damita Jo is amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was jamming to Janet today at work. Shit, I've been just singing, "Can you B-A-C-K-I-T-U-P, Boy, U-P, Boy," from 2.0. I'd so go to see Janet, and I joined a contest to win (don't expect much, but it didn't hurt), but recent events have me so tense and paranoid. I'm jealous my supervisor is going to see her in Chicago, but I think she got them because fans were able to receive tickets after she cancelled the Unbreakable Tour. She was so impressed with my knowledge in her music. Basically, I befriended my supervisor. haha



I can't say I have a favorite from Velvet Rope, but I LOVE:

Go Deep

Got Til It's Gone

Together Again

I Get So Lonely

What About

My Need (probably my favorite) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope you get to see her! She's an incredible performer. I got to see her during Unbreakable before she postponed and then I scored 3rd row tickets to State of the World. If she keeps touring, I'll keep going! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



#JUSTICEforJANET2k18 #SuperBowlHalfTime2K18



+ All the 20th anniversaries of albums (Aquarium, Butterfly, Spice World, Ladies and Gentlemen, OK Computer) made me realize that was the TRUE last good year of pop music, pop music at its peak. I'm sorry for the generation that had only knowledge to the late 2000's edm rise era







I'm surprised by the appreciation over the years since Control and RN are her more well-known staples, but it's never too late for even FAKE FANS to appreciate the genius that is TVR+ All the 20th anniversaries of albums (Aquarium, Butterfly, Spice World, Ladies and Gentlemen, OK Computer) made me realize that was the TRUE last good year of pop music, pop music at its peak. I'm sorry for the generation that had only knowledge to the late 2000's edm rise era Reply

Thread

Link

I just remember watching the tour on HBO and being mesmerized as a young one. Reply

Thread

Link





This inspired 808s & Heartbreak TBH Reply

Thread

Link

Scream this from the rooftops! Empty is such an underrated yet influential gem!! One of my fave songs of hers ever. And still so fresh sounding twenty years later! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup! I stumbled a band on Soundcloud years back and I'm sure they took notes from Impactnet



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oops, i missed this and posted it down below, hah.

Fav song off the album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to drag a yt gay/fellow Madonna Stan on Twitter for saying Janet isn’t groundbreaking or important to the industry In Regards to this album and in general. Like I get people have their favs, but are people that fucking stupid?!



Also my favs on the velvet rope are together again, go deep, free xone and empty



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they sound like they were born in 1999 or some shit.



Of course a white guy can't see how transformative a black woman who grew up in the music spotlight was for black women who grew up alongside her. FFS, the steep IGNORANCE of asshole white pop fans is.... exhausting.



*edited transformative



Edited at 2017-10-08 06:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also - go deep is getting glam jam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously! You were doing the Lords work! Just because you have a fave doesn't mean you should disregard the achievements of other artists.



And YASS at this empty love! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just got back from her concert tonight in SD. She still puts on one hell of a show. Reply

Thread

Link

Together Again was one of the first pop songs I remember listening to outside of what my parents played, and I watched the video so much I learned most of the choreography, so I guess I would say it's my favorite. I love What About, Got Till It's Gone, You, and Velvet Rope too though. Reply

Thread

Link

This is my favorite album ever and it's been so much fun seeing people actually appreciate it today. I love the big songs from the album obviously (My fave of which is probably I Get Lonely although the All For You tour version of Together Again is perfection) but I really love the less popular songs like her epic self drag set to music "You" or her serving us understated sensuality on "Anything" or her LGBT staples like "Free Zone" and "Tonight's the night" and honestly "Empty" blows my mind every time.mp3 I listen to it. The production is amazing, the sadness in her voice, the yearning...It's a song that is an experience that will never tire of.



A great MTV news video on the influence of this record:





Edited at 2017-10-08 06:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My fav when I was a kid. Janet's so underrated imo. Reply

Thread

Link

my fav album of hers.



lemme listed to I get so lonely.



also she looking snatched af in that vid. get it bih Reply

Thread

Link

Did she get a huge settlement from that billionare in their divorce? Reply

Thread

Link

Velvet Rope is my sheeeit.

So many good cuts.

My fav non-single was EMPTY.

I loove how the song builds up by slowly adding more instruments/sounds, and by the end its this fast organized mess of noise!



Reply

Thread

Link



EVERY SMILE I SEE

I KNOW YOU ARE THERE

SMILING BACK AT ME

DANCING IN MOONLIGHT

I KNOW YOU ARE FREE

'CAUSE I CAN SEE YOUR STAR

SHINING DOWN ON ME~



EVERYWHERE I GOEVERY SMILE I SEEI KNOW YOU ARE THERESMILING BACK AT MEDANCING IN MOONLIGHTI KNOW YOU ARE FREE'CAUSE I CAN SEE YOUR STARSHINING DOWN ON ME~ Reply

Thread

Link

I hate her speaking voice. Reply

Thread

Link

Which I guess would double as her “singing” voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we get it, u hate black people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You is my favorite song off TVR but I love go deep too Reply

Thread

Link

Janet is a legend and TVR is a classic. I really want to go to her show in LA today. Reply

Thread

Link