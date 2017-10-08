Janet Celebrates 20 Years of The Velvet Rope + Jenna Dewan Tatum Teases Upcoming Reunion??
The Velevet Rope was released on October 7, 1997. The groundbreaking album covered the themes of depression, body image, self-harm, and female sexuality. Janet celebrated the album by curating a Spotify playlist.
In other Janet news, Jenna Dewan Tatum (who danced for Janet on the All for You Tour) reunited with several generations of Janet dancers and teased something in the works. Any ideas of what it could be, ONTD?
What's your favorite track on The Velvet Rope and why is it interlude:speaker_phone.mp3?
Also dare I say Damita Jo is underrated?
The princess approves, too!
I was listening to I Want You (my favorite) and All Nite (Don't Stop) today at work. I think I can get through the whole album on a good day. I can't say I have a favorite album, but I didn't get introduced to her music until All for You. I like a few songs from here and there throughout her discography.
Such a fun, safe bop, but the shit happened and that faded into obscurity.
I can't say I have a favorite from Velvet Rope, but I LOVE:
Go Deep
Got Til It's Gone
Together Again
I Get So Lonely
What About
My Need (probably my favorite)
#JUSTICEforJANET2k18 #SuperBowlHalfTime2K18
+ All the 20th anniversaries of albums (Aquarium, Butterfly, Spice World, Ladies and Gentlemen, OK Computer) made me realize that was the TRUE last good year of pop music, pop music at its peak. I'm sorry for the generation that had only knowledge to the late 2000's edm rise era
This inspired 808s & Heartbreak TBH
Fav song off the album.
Also my favs on the velvet rope are together again, go deep, free xone and empty
Of course a white guy can't see how transformative a black woman who grew up in the music spotlight was for black women who grew up alongside her. FFS, the steep IGNORANCE of asshole white pop fans is.... exhausting.
*edited transformative
And YASS at this empty love!
A great MTV news video on the influence of this record:
lemme listed to I get so lonely.
also she looking snatched af in that vid. get it bih
So many good cuts.
My fav non-single was EMPTY.
I loove how the song builds up by slowly adding more instruments/sounds, and by the end its this fast organized mess of noise!
EVERY SMILE I SEE
I KNOW YOU ARE THERE
SMILING BACK AT ME
DANCING IN MOONLIGHT
I KNOW YOU ARE FREE
'CAUSE I CAN SEE YOUR STAR
SHINING DOWN ON ME~