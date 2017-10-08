Janet Celebrates 20 Years of The Velvet Rope + Jenna Dewan Tatum Teases Upcoming Reunion??


The Velevet Rope was released on October 7, 1997. The groundbreaking album covered the themes of depression, body image, self-harm, and female sexuality. Janet celebrated the album by curating a Spotify playlist.
In other Janet news, Jenna Dewan Tatum (who danced for Janet on the All for You Tour) reunited with several generations of Janet dancers and teased something in the works. Any ideas of what it could be, ONTD?




What's your favorite track on The Velvet Rope and why is it interlude:speaker_phone.mp3?
