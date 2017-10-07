The Broman-ing II: Nude Photos of 'Bromans' Contestant Richard Cull Surface
Swords and mandals are back in vogue! And apparently so is uploading your own nudes to the internet to try and get famous. Photos of fitness model Richard Cull now has his own his own X-rated image floating around the net.
The first person banished from Ancient Rome, Cull's naughty car pic joins Bromans co-star Brandon Myers' doodle on social media.
Speaking of Myers, he now claims he has the biggest 🍆 on telly, challenging Love Island’s Chris Hughes to a good ol' fashion Wang Off.
Story still developing.
