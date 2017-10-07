Zionist trash Reply

I was not expecting this as the first comment. Wow Reply

homegirl chill Reply

the responses you got lol. how quickly her racist past has been normalized just because WW was a success Reply

eat shit Reply

Do you think Ben will show up? Justice League spoof? Reply

He flew into NYC last night. I don't think he's handcuffed to the rehab center. Reply

Maybe one of the others will stop in to say hi. Or Chris Pine or w/e. Reply

He's in NYC but it could just be to visit his gf. Maybe, though. He's hosted SNL a bunch of times and seems to enjoy participating. Reply

i hope she is good. she has a lot of natural charm and charisma but her english isn't great and idk how she does with funny Reply

mte Reply

i can't imagine this being a good episode. i'm only here for kate. lol Reply

sam smith looks terrible Reply

he always does Reply

I hope Sam performs Writing on the Wall like he did at the Oscars two (?) years ago.



That was one of the funniest thing i've ever seen. Reply

I'm not feeling too well and I'm pretty tired, so I may have to skip this one and watch it later. Reply

yay @ Gal

nay @ Sam Reply

I made eye contact with Sam today on the LES. That's all I've got to add, lol. Reply

i'm so sorry Reply

i just ... dislike her for some reason. Reply

oh there's reasons. She blamed Hamas for the IDF killing Palestinian children (saying that Hamas was "hiding behind them") Reply

I’m mad that boring Sam Smith has had more success as a solo act than the much more interesting Adam Lambert.



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

kate is the only thing bringing me back every week Reply

She's the saving grace of the show. Reply

softcup has been a success. until removal. Reply

i'm not able to watch SNL but by coincidence i FINALLY saw Wonder Woman tonight and i just want to say i'm totally stanning her and ♥ Chris Pine, I ugly cried at "I can save today, but you can save the world..... I love you" that was a really fun movie and made me feel good. Reply

I watched it tonight too finally - it was really good! Reply

i had no idea she was tall! Reply

god shes so stunning Reply

If she did that to me I might faint 😩 Reply

gal gadot is stunning. she is my queen and i unironically stan for her. Reply

Put me down as scared and horny.gif Reply

She really is tall :) Reply

Sam lost a lot of weight Reply

