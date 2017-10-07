Revisiting The Weinstein Company's Biggest Flops



-Variety revisits The Weinstein Company's biggest flops in no particular order.

Highlights:
My Week with Marilyn starring Michelle Williams
Big Eyes starring Amy Adams
The Immigrant starring Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix
Jane Got a Gun starring Natalie Portman
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/916781115616014336

Have you ever enjoyed films produced by Harvey Weinstein?
