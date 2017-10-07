Revisiting The Weinstein Company's Biggest Flops
-Variety revisits The Weinstein Company's biggest flops in no particular order.
Highlights:
My Week with Marilyn starring Michelle Williams
Big Eyes starring Amy Adams
The Immigrant starring Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix
Jane Got a Gun starring Natalie Portman
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy
Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/916781115616014336
Have you ever enjoyed films produced by Harvey Weinstein?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_The_Weinstein_Company_films
not on the list (surprisingly) but i really liked suite française, i might be biased due to my desire for matthias schoenaerts to [redacted] my [redacted] but i had a p emotional response to it and didn't think it was as bad as the delays had me expecting it would be
