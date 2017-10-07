Revisiting The Weinstein Company's Biggest Flops

Chicago is my all-time favorite movie musical and it's produced by the Weinstein Bros </3 Reply

it is truly one of the best Reply

i hate it with a passion & still feel irritated when i remember it won best picture oscar above the pianist & the hours, lol Reply

i liked big eyes Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_The_Weinstein_Company_films they've made a lot of shitty movies Reply

So most of their good movies were with Miramax. Interesting Reply

imagine your first foray into production/distribution being derailed, lawd Reply

Me too Reply

same Reply

I know right Reply

i never watched it and i legit think i wouldn't have even heard of it if wasn't for the lana song Reply

I had no idea Jane Got a Gun actually got made. Reply

I actually didn’t hate it. Reply

I'm still salty over how he sabotaged the immigrant Reply

it really was great. Reply

same Reply

tulip fever was so fucking bad, i'm still not over it



not on the list (surprisingly) but i really liked suite française, i might be biased due to my desire for matthias schoenaerts to [redacted] my [redacted] but i had a p emotional response to it and didn't think it was as bad as the delays had me expecting it would be



Edited at 2017-10-08 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

.@realDonaldTrump says he has known Harvey Weinstein a long time, is not surprised — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 7, 2017

Reply

Sexual predators of feather flock together! Reply

I imagine his response would be different if Weinstein hadn't been such a prominent Democrat donor. Reply

Ofc Reply

The President told me that was "locker room talk" and then moved on the next question. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 7, 2017

Reply

haha I was just scrolling through their list of movies. They’ve made so many movies I love. jk I was scrolling through the Miramax list. There aren’t as many from TWC That I like.



Edited at 2017-10-08 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

Idek if it's technically out yet but the mess surrounding Amityville the Awakening has been even more hilarious than the Tulip Fever release Reply

lmao, I keep forgetting about that. I saw the trailer 900 years ago and forgot about it, oop. Reply

I think its straight to dvd now. At least i saw a dvd rip online the other day Reply

They forgot The Giver even though Weinstein didn't promote it well and people forgot that there's a movie version of The Giver. I'm just sad with the fact that the movie was Odeya Rush's chance in penetrating the mainstream scene. She's so pretty. Reply

she looks like someone morphed several actresses in photoshop and used a life-in-the-eyes removal tool Reply

That's a really mean thing to say.. Di ra ba ka gwapa pisteha ka ayaw intawn pangokray kay wala ra ka katunga sa iyang koko. Reply

I got major Mila Kunis vibes from the Goosebumps movie she was in Reply

Edited at 2017-10-08 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

i wish she had happened Reply

The Giver is like my favorite book from my childhood of all time (well the hobbit too) and I still can't make it through the movie :/ I had high hopes for it when Lois Lowry gave it her praise. She did say it was different than the book but she was ok with the changes they had made. ;_______; I felt betrayedddd Reply

no offense but she looks like this one pornstar that i like... Reply

what they did to the giver will never be forgiven imo Reply

woah massive picture is massive check the 500x500 lol crikey!

but she's very pretty Reply

They're co-producing Artemis Fowl with Disney.... Reply

this feels exploitative. Reply

I liked Big Eyes but it would have so much better if a) someone told Christoph Waltz he wasn't the villain in a comedy and b) Amy Adams was given a better wig Reply

lol, you nailed Waltz performance in this comment. Reply

“It’s the year 2000!” Reply

"How's the script?

It's terrible who cares!" Reply

The movie is fucking awful but hilarious at the same time. I watched it every October because it makes me laugh. Sex on a ceiling?! Good lord. Reply

Jane Got a Gun wasn't that interesting imo. I wanted to like it, but I kept zoning out. Reply

Was My Week with Marilyn really a flop though? I mean Michelle did get nominated for it. And I like The Hateful Eight (not the best Tarantino movie, but still good). The rest of these I don't even remember happening. Reply

