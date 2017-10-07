'American Horror Story' Mass Shooting Scene Set to Air Tuesday

Ryan Murphy already said that they've edited the scene and wont air it in full. Reply

oh gosh



I don't like the school shooting in season 1. Reply

this is america tbh, you will never be too far removed from a recent mass shooting. the only way to avoid this is not use guns or gun violence in a show. Reply

Link





Source: MTE- there's a mass shooting (4 or more shot and/or killed, not including shooter) almost every single day. At some point we have to stop pretending this isn't our normal MO.Source: http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting Reply

Mteee

Mteee Reply

Link

its so strange to me how violence is so normal on american tv Reply

Link

That's not strange at all. TV is TV. It's fiction. It's strange that violence is so normal in American life. Reply

Link

Ooooooor... just avoid guns, like, in real life. Reply

Expand

Link

ia. "too soon" is bullshit. get in people's faces. force them to face reality. i am of the anthony jeselnik school of thought, which is that the victims of these tragedies aren't watching or reading or on social media, they've "got victim shit to do." the rest of us owe it to them to face this shit so it doesn't continue to happen. sometimes seeing it in the context of a storyline can hit home more than a sterilized news story. Reply

Link

This season is terrible Reply

Link

nooo, does anyone remember the horrible school shooting episode in glee. I do not trust ryan murphy with this Reply

Link

what? he put a fucking school shooting ep in glee??? tf, glad I stopped watching well before then.



He always fucks up his shows Reply

Link

yep it was in season 4. it was handled really badly especially because it was revealed the that becky (the girl that has downs syndrome) had brought the gun to school. Reply

Expand

Link

it wasn't even a real shooting. the characters and audience thought it was at the time, they just heard a gun shot or two, and spend like 15 minutes hiding in the choir room, but at the end of the episode it's revealed that becky brought the gun to school and it accidentally went off in sue's office



it was pretty close to sandy hook too, iirc Reply

Link

i'm so glad i jumped ship by then. reading about it afterwards though. what were they even thinking!? Reply

Link

ryan murphy is an opportunistic hack with not an ounce of talent or tact in his entire body Reply

Link

I don't want to see a mass shooting played out, but this is the reality of our America since conservative Americans don't give a shit about human beings getting shot consistently. But I still bet Fox News and their followers will find it offensive when done by the Hollywood elites. Reply

Link

They're editing out the scene. Reply

Link

i hope they are but that seems like a way too important scene to edit out Reply

Link

pretty sure theyre not editing it OUT, theyre just editing it down. Reply

Link

im glad he had the sense to edit his shit writing for once. this character growth! Reply

Link

i mean the stabbing they did live to the reporter was very insensitive. it was way too similar to the murder of the reporter live irl a couple of years ago. it was gross Reply

Link

i thought that was its inspiration in the first place? Reply

Link

I imagine but it was hella awful anyways. It is like the shooting, insensitive and gross 😔 Reply

Expand

Link

the fact that this is the most realistic ahs season yet... lol Reply

Link

goddamn it and this season has been pretty good Reply

Link

i agree Reply

Link

please, we all know who's more likely to get shot at any rally or protest. Reply

Link

I hate this season, cancel it tbh.



I'm bitter that Ivy is fine af and also a terrible person. And Ryan really needs to stop leaning on Sarah Paulson to carry the entire show. Reply

Link

sarah and evan pretty much carry this show :/ Reply

Link

this aside, should i watch this season? Reply

Link

it's the best season by far so far. they actually figured out what they were doing before just throwing shit at a wall this time Reply

Thread



Link

i think its absolutely terrible, worse than any of the prior seasons. i feel like the show is declining in quality.



but the only way to know for sure is to check it out yourself Reply

Thread



Link

screaming @ the juxtaposition of this comment and the one above Reply

Thread



Link

i feel like the first two replies sums up the AHS fandom. Reply

Thread



Link

which seasons have you liked the best? Reply

Thread



Link

worse than any of the prior seasons



NOT when Hotel and Freak Show exist. Reply

Thread



Link

This season is one of the worst imo. I was optimistic after Roanoke but it's been so boring and go-nowhere. Billy Eichner got basically his own episode though, and that was good. Reply

I love it



Link

I love it Reply

Thread



Link

Starts off dumb and gimmicky but it's starting to come together and get interesting. Haven't had any random side plots yet too Reply

Thread



Link

the first good season in years and years. it's actually coherent and relatively clever, but it's polarizing i suppose Reply

Thread



Link

i guess it depends on what you like. i watched murder house, struggled through asylum, watched coven, and then gave up on the rest until now. it's very, very tied to things that have happened in the US since the election. it feels more cohesive than other seasons (like, i can tell what they're going for rather than they're just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks), but sometimes it's TOO close and heavy handed. but i'm still interested after like 5 or so eps, and that's a rare thing for me and AHS so idk. Reply

Thread



Link

I think it's worth the watch Reply

Thread



Link