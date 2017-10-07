Ed - brows

'American Horror Story' Mass Shooting Scene Set to Air Tuesday



-Scene was shot in the O.C. last month

The scene is a political rally where[Spoiler (click to open)]Evan Peters' character is giving a campaign speech when the character played by Sarah Paulson begins firing. It appears Evan's character gets hit, as do people in the crowd.

-TMZ reached out to AHS crew to see if it will still air and got no comment.

SOURCE

Too soon?
Tagged: