Shannen Doherty no longer interested in Charmed "reboot"
Shannen Doherty on a possible 'Charmed' reboot https://t.co/kCdrVjdMNB— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 6, 2017
-Shannen Doherty doesn't see a Charmed reboot/continuation happening anytime soon
-Thinks they should just let the series RIP
-Calls Charmed practically a reboot of Practical Magic
-In the past Shannen was interested in bringing the show and had become a regular at Charmed conventions
-Is ready to get back to acting
Would you want to see the show come back for one last spell?
Not that I think it will be a success either way.
POC sisters would be dooope
it's more likely over something political given the timing and that holly is very pro dem while shannen voted for Agent Orange.
anyway, right after shannen gave that interview to chelsea handler, holly made a few cryptic tweets with one that said that was a load of crap or something similar. eg, meaning that whatever reason they parted ways wasn't what shannen claimed.
Plus the sisters turned into hateful bitches.