Shannen Doherty no longer interested in Charmed "reboot"

Well, given it survived without her the first time she left...





Not that I think it will be a success either way. Reply

Thread

Link

completely agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unless they make the sisters women of color no dice. I didn't notice before but their world in general was REALLY white Reply

Thread

Link

It was definitely the usual 90s tv show but they had some prominent poc, moreso then other WB shows I feel like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right. The only poc was the police friend right? And that one evil demon lady back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, he was the partner/BFF of Prue's childhood(?) love interest and then secret keeper and then was phased out? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Darryl, his wife, John Cho (as Pipers love interest for an ep), The Seer, Chris's gf, and other various characters who did episode arcs throughout the years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesssss looking back as an adult, it's like....yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You'd think it was present day SF lmao



POC sisters would be dooope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give me back Body of Proof, damnit. Cancelled way too soon and the network regrets it so. Give me it, and get it to guest star all her friends like Annette O'Toole and Marcia Cross. #bitter Reply

Thread

Link

The proof is IN the body! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She done with Holly. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this is the reason she is against going back to the show if there was ever interest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where she and Holly close and now not so much? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were bffs for over 20 years with Shannen helping Holly get hired on the show. They fell out shortly after Shannen was diagnosed with cancer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i wouldn't want to be around someone like that, either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe they had a falling out but i don't believe it's because holly decided shannen was a party pooper due to having cancer.



it's more likely over something political given the timing and that holly is very pro dem while shannen voted for Agent Orange.



anyway, right after shannen gave that interview to chelsea handler, holly made a few cryptic tweets with one that said that was a load of crap or something similar. eg, meaning that whatever reason they parted ways wasn't what shannen claimed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The show was never fantastic, but when Cole was taken over by the Source, I couldn't stand it any longer. They did him bad.



Plus the sisters turned into hateful bitches. Reply

Thread

Link

The show was so bad towards the end. I pretty much just stopped watching when kaley cuoco came in. I hated her character and and her sister. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I applaud you for lasting so long. I think I stopped watching the show as a fan around the time Kerr Smith was on. After that, I watched for the sake of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god i forgot she was one the show and now im mad that i remember. her character ruined it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i’m watching the show on netflix and am currently at this storyline and it’s so boring Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was just so annoying b/c it was clear he was being taken over against his will and the sisters had all been turned evil like 20 times even by that point lol, it was so hypocritical to act like it was all his fault or because he always had evil inside him or w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charmed, I'm (not so) sure Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg is this a case of making promises because you think you are dying, then you live and have to backtrack? Happens to the best of us, I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

Lol she was interested before she was diagnosed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have this problem all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't mind a spin-off about Chris sucking magical dick or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Would they ejaculate whitelighter orbs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don´t mind as long as i can swallow it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBQH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love both the houses/interior design in Charmed and Practical magic but they don't have many similarities apart from witches who are sisters. Reply

Thread

Link

Can we please get a reboot with new cast and a twist? Like I love supernatural shows and I'm still waiting for someone to make a show about mexican witches that focuses on brujeria. I think that would be so dope. Growing up my white friends thought my family were witches because they healed me with eggs in water and chants when I had a cold. haha Reply

Thread

Link

I would love a better done show in the same universe of charmed, with different characters as the stars... Reply

Thread

Link

that would be better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif :( That part where Piper is losing it and screaming at Prue's grave always makes me cry. Reply

Thread

Link





i'm just here to post this gif Reply

Thread

Link

Kaleys use of showing off her telekinesis annoyed the hell out of me. I was always like "why is she trying to freeze/blow people up!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this shouldn't make me laugh AND YET Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rose's head shake is KILLING me lmaoooo omg. All their reactions are gold Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whats going on in this gif? is this her first time killing, was that her mother? evil sister? wut. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this gif lol. all of their eyebrows - except Alyssa's - are janky. who was doing their facials? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is killing me lmao. I stuck with Charmed until the beginning of S8 but Kaley and her sister were just too shitty to keep going. I only watched the very last episode of the show to see what happened but I can't really remember now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmmm nah. Imo the show was mediocre and I don't really care for her. She was always so problematic, on 90210 and Charmed. I'm glad she won her lawsuit and it's awful she's been fighting cancer and I'm glad she seems to be on the mend. But still nope. Reply

Thread

Link