SMG/SH

Shannen Doherty no longer interested in Charmed "reboot"




-Shannen Doherty doesn't see a Charmed reboot/continuation happening anytime soon

-Thinks they should just let the series RIP

-Calls Charmed practically a reboot of Practical Magic

-In the past Shannen was interested in bringing the show and had become a regular at Charmed conventions

-Is ready to get back to acting

Source
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Would you want to see the show come back for one last spell?
Tagged: , ,