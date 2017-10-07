Psych: The Movie will premiere on Dec 7th on USA 🍍🍍🍍
Psych: The Movie premiere date set, John Cena cameo confirmed https://t.co/hREFIHCnov— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 7, 2017
- During NYC Comic Con, Dulé Hill confirmed the December 7th date
- The holiday movie will feature the whole cast & some fan favorite guest stars
- John Cena will return as Evan O'Hara, Juliet's super spy brother
- Psych: The Movie will take place in San Francisco and the team face off against the Thin White Duke, played by Zachary Levi.
Fingers crossed for the return of ghost/angel Mary
Gus running away from things is my favourite image of all time
THIS DUDE HAS TAFFY
can't wait!
Timothy Omundson, who played Detective Carlton Lassiter and is currently recovering from a stroke, will make an appearance in the movie, too.
omg. I hope he's OK :(
(Same OP, re Mary)
I remember watching him on Psych and being meh about him but for some reason (lbr it was the singing) on Galavant he really did it for me. Hope hes ok and recovers quickly and fully.
Here are some gifs for the occasion....
