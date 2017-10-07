Psych: The Movie will premiere on Dec 7th on USA 🍍🍍🍍

Yayyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link

Yasss I miss Gus. Dule on Suits did not do it for me. Reply

Thread

Link

My body is ready. Reply

Thread

Link

I was watching this on Netflix for the first time and never got to fucking finish (like, literally on the last season) because they took it off. I am infurrrriated.



Gus running away from things is my favourite image of all time Reply

Thread

Link

I still need to watch the final season. Reply

Thread

Link





That's awesome, I didn't even know this was happening. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show - there were moments where I was in tears over it, like when the Blueberry straight up split in half or like literally all of Last Night Gus



THIS DUDE HAS TAFFY Reply

Thread

Link

I legit gasped out fucking loud Reply

Thread

Link

<3 yay Reply

Thread

Link

Man I remember I could never get into Jules & Shawn -I always liked Shawn/Lassie or Shawn/Gus lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

I went to the source to find out why Lassie wasn't in the photo and found this:



Timothy Omundson, who played Detective Carlton Lassiter and is currently recovering from a stroke, will make an appearance in the movie, too.



omg. I hope he's OK :(



(Same OP, re Mary)



Edited at 2017-10-08 03:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OH NO that's awful :(((((((((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been going through his Twitter and he appears to be doing well and in good spirits <3 Apparently it happened in April just as the filming on the movie was ramping up, so his appearance will be greatly reduced. Thankfully reports say it was a minor stroke.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's good... I looked and apparently he is only 48. That seems so young to be having any kind of stroke :(((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow!

I remember watching him on Psych and being meh about him but for some reason (lbr it was the singing) on Galavant he really did it for me. Hope hes ok and recovers quickly and fully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Here are some gifs for the occasion....





YES!!!!!Here are some gifs for the occasion.... Reply

Thread

Link

Love Mummy man! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link