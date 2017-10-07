Psych: The Movie will premiere on Dec 7th on USA 🍍🍍🍍



- During NYC Comic Con, Dulé Hill confirmed the December 7th date
- The holiday movie will feature the whole cast & some fan favorite guest stars
- John Cena will return as Evan O'Hara, Juliet's super spy brother
- Psych: The Movie will take place in San Francisco and the team face off against the Thin White Duke, played by Zachary Levi.

Fingers crossed for the return of ghost/angel Mary

Source
