bflow2

Halsey is Selling Jeep's®



The ad promotes FCA's Jeep® Renegade compact SUV.

"I’ve chosen to be loud, to be unique, to be authentic and unapologetically me. I’m good at it because I’m unafraid. Every time someone wants me to be quiet, I speak louder. I am Halsey. Renegade," says Halsey in the 30 second ad.


no thanks. i'll stick to my 98' Canyonero.

ONTD, what car do you currently own?

Source
Tagged: , ,