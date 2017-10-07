Halsey is Selling Jeep's®
The ad promotes FCA's Jeep® Renegade compact SUV.
"I’ve chosen to be loud, to be unique, to be authentic and unapologetically me. I’m good at it because I’m unafraid. Every time someone wants me to be quiet, I speak louder. I am Halsey. Renegade," says Halsey in the 30 second ad.
no thanks. i'll stick to my 98' Canyonero.
ONTD, what car do you currently own?
Source
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nissan-star-wars-rogue-one-suv-massive-letdown-210107865.html
That was bizarre, but if you can, why not.
i have a fiat 500
on another note, i finally started s2 of mr robot tonight and have context for your default icon lol
I'm gonna pretend you also called them virgins
It's a good little car but what I really want is a compact suv
Well, you're loud.
Go anywhere else for a car, really.