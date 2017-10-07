Halsey is Selling Jeep's®

I have a bicycle Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. American cars Reply

Thread

Link





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nissan-star-wars-rogue-one-suv-massive-letdown-210107865.html



That was bizarre, but if you can, why not. I actually saw someone with that Rogue One Nissan SUV, this oneThat was bizarre, but if you can, why not. Reply

Thread

Link

I would just assume someone with that on their bumper just bought the decal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tf did I just watch Reply

Thread

Link

A freaking piece of wood hit my car and caused over 1000 dollars in damage and I had a 400 dollar deductible and then I had to get an oil change cuz it was due so my car has made me sad and broke recently Reply

Thread

Link

i turned a corner too tight at the malls parking garage and side swiped my car against a pillar 😊 $500 deductible but my insurance will go from $260 a month to over $400 if i get it fixed thru a claim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc, thats high for insurance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sucks. since i wasn't at fault (it came off a truck on the freeway) my insurance won't go up. thank gawd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jeeps are cancelled! Reply

Thread

Link

lol that youtube still like some kind of walmart family portrait effect

i have a fiat 500 Reply

Thread

Link

How would Kurt feel knowing she’s a sell out? She grew up on him and biggie. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

He wasn't bothered by his sexually assaulting a girl with an intellectual disability so I don't think he'd be too upset. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, what? i never thought he was shit, but this is news to me



on another note, i finally started s2 of mr robot tonight and have context for your default icon lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait what? deets? this is the first time i'm hearing of this & i can't find anything myself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Literally, nobody actually knows who this person is, why does she keep trying it? Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

currently drive a 2011 mitsubishi lancer, i got it for a reaaaaaaal good price. so good i thought there was something wrong with it, so i got my dad to come with him, and he gave the car a full check and it was all clear Reply

Thread

Link

her base is full of people that can't drive or aren't old enough to buy cars, though? Reply

Thread

Link





I'm gonna pretend you also called them virgins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a Vw Jetta



It's a good little car but what I really want is a compact suv Reply

Thread

Link

"I've chosen to be loud, to be unique, to be authentic..."

Well, you're loud. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a Chevy Sonic but I want a Jeep sooooooooo bad! It's my next car purchase for sure. Reply

Thread

Link

FCA products are legit garbage made of snakes.



Go anywhere else for a car, really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Direct me to something similar! I am not a big car person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link