Nelly Released w/No Charges and Claims He's Being Falsely Accused

I don't believe him.

me neither.

me neither

You never believe anyone tho

not one bit

yeah i don't believe him, especially after that weird video of him touching that little girl's hair

MTE

I can't believe he did that multiple times and no one pulled him aside to tell him how creepy it was.

Right?!? I saw the first video someone posted and it was gross. Then, I saw someone post another video and I was like how does nobody say anything to him? You can even hear people in the audience say "well thats creepy" in the videos.

ikr

There's a video? I didn't know that.

same

one of the creepiest things I've ever seen

just from people describing it i don't wanna watch it.

that was gross and so was everyone in the audience sitting there like "AWWWW"



i felt like i was watching some innocent child getting groomed Reply

What's even more disgusting is the audience's reaction in the 2nd video I saw. The crowd cheered and shit when he started flirting with a CHILD. I hate everyone

That was seriously the most disturbing thing. The poor girl looked uncomfortable as hell.

I would've pulled my daughter off the stage.

met...the fact that it seems to be a regular thing that he does is beyond disturbing

I just watched it and my mouth dropped open.

I don't believe him. And also, I didn't know he was 42.

i know that anyone is innocent until proven guilty but..this isnt a court room and we are "entitled" to spew our venom, so lets do this.



to me he has a creepy vibe, and i find it really hard to believe him. Reply

well. glad that's been cleared up...

Sure, that's always what they say.



That vid of him trying to ~flirt with a child shows something in the water ain't clean. Reply

i don't know what second degree rape is. im assuming it's the worst?

someone in the other post explained that its either sex with minors or handicapped people

It's also rape without a deadly weapon knocking someone unconscious (which is when it becomes first degree rape).

I don't know how degrees work in regards to criminal charges. is it like with burns?

Here is the legal definition in Washington where it took place.



http://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=9A.44.050 Reply

i see

so what are the odds that he'll be charged if he hasn't been already? does this mean it won't go to criminal court at this time?

According to Law and Order, you usually can only hold someone for so long and after that you either have to charge them with something or let's them go. Maybe that is what happened here--the police didn't have enough evidence yet to charge him so they had to release him, but I think they can re-arrest him and actually charge him at any time once they feel they have enough evidence to do so.

Another article I read said that the investigation is still ongoing.

it's way too early for them to have the physical evidence processed so charges wouldn't be filed for awhile. he has expensive lawyers that wouldn't just let him sit in jail without anything concrete yet. i'd guess that we'll hear more in about 2 weeks.

Liar

Edited at 2017-10-08 12:31 am (UTC) I dunno. Has he always been gross? After I saw those videos people were posting earlier with the little girls I'm suspicious.

Yeah I bet this "physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled" girl is just being vindictive and greedy. I actually fucking hate this world and all the men in it.

Wow..... I was a little on the "well we don't know what happened, so let's wait till new things come out."

.....but for some reason those tweets are making me feel some type of way. The way he's wording things is making me think he did some savage shit. Reply

