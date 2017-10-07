Nelly Released w/No Charges and Claims He's Being Falsely Accused
UPDATE: Rapper Nelly has been booked and released without being charged, his lawyer and manager tell USA TODAY https://t.co/0mi3X5AGyq— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 7, 2017
-He's not making his Saturday show
-Was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, indicating force was used or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled.
-Lawyer pulls out the "victim is just greedy and vindictive" card and that they might look into defamation charges
---
He's since tweeted about "false allegations" and his innocence
Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
source:1/2/3/4
There's a video? I didn't know that.
i felt like i was watching some innocent child getting groomed
to me he has a creepy vibe, and i find it really hard to believe him.
That vid of him trying to ~flirt with a child shows something in the water ain't clean.
http://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=9A.44.050
Edited at 2017-10-08 12:31 am (UTC)
Wow..... I was a little on the "well we don't know what happened, so let's wait till new things come out."
.....but for some reason those tweets are making me feel some type of way. The way he's wording things is making me think he did some savage shit.