Faceslam

Nelly Released w/No Charges and Claims He's Being Falsely Accused



-He's not making his Saturday show

-Was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, indicating force was used or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled.

-Lawyer pulls out the "victim is just greedy and vindictive" card and that they might look into defamation charges

---

He's since tweeted about "false allegations" and his innocence










source:1/2/3/4
Tagged: , , ,