Charlamagne Tha God Stands By His Reaction To Lil Duval's Violent Transphobic Comments




A follow up to this post, where Lil Duval "joked" about how if he hooked up with a trans woman and found out about it later, he'd want to get violent. Charlamagne pointed out that's a hate crime, you can't do that. But then brought up Janet Mock and said "tell me she ain't pretty," as though that is relevant.

Charlamagne was criticized for a lack of response. In a new interview with Buzzfeed (video at the source), he says that he feels he did push back against the comments, he's continuing to educate himself on the topic and he is evolving and growing as a person.

