Charlamagne Tha God Stands By His Reaction To Lil Duval's Violent Transphobic Comments
A follow up to this post, where Lil Duval "joked" about how if he hooked up with a trans woman and found out about it later, he'd want to get violent. Charlamagne pointed out that's a hate crime, you can't do that. But then brought up Janet Mock and said "tell me she ain't pretty," as though that is relevant.
Charlamagne was criticized for a lack of response. In a new interview with Buzzfeed (video at the source), he says that he feels he did push back against the comments, he's continuing to educate himself on the topic and he is evolving and growing as a person.
Source
Like you cannot declare yourself an ally to the LGBTQ community and be ok with everything short of murder to trans women of color, ESPECIALLY since it is a very real threat they face daily and then be mad that people 'took it seriously' or aren't accepting your quarter assed apology.
Ok sis
This gif! Her jaw looks like its about to unhinge and eat Kris whole.
and op what do u get out of making these posts honestly its bizarre to see a straight woman so obsessed with this shit, and u making a post about hate crimes/anti lgbt violence especially weirds me out like what kinda wank do u want or expect to get from this.
and yeah I think I saw some comments that they had had Janet on before and were rude
n for gods sakes stop bringing lesbians up pls, aside from the harm it does my blood pressure when ppl take ur bait n try to argue that yes lesbians not liking dick is wrong, its weird n annoying to see a straight women to use my sexuality so much in internet fights.
like i dont want what makes my pussy wet being used to validate OR invalidate someones identity esp not their identity as a woman thx.
right like peddlestools saying that transmen aren't female...they literally ARE. if they weren't, why would they transition in the first place? these idiots claim to have such enlightenment on sex and gender (and sex vs. gender), but they reveal themselves as so stupid and as such blind followers the second they actually try to engage. biological sex is a simple scientific reality. it's not a judgment, it's not an ~identity~, it's not some vague spectrum on which we all lie at some various point, etc. it's just a scientific fact, a statement. ffs these people are dumber than elementary school children
But she is pretty, what's wrong with this comment?