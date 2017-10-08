The 18 Most Gut Wrenching Movies Of All Time

Imitation of Life and Beaches for me Reply

Thread

Link

Imitation of Life- the second version. Everytime the daughter shows up to the funeral and starts crying I cry. Its too late and she can't change it. Always gets me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im always like

YOU DID THIS TO HER SELFISH!!!! YOU DIIIIID THISSSSS!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Nats in October: Parts I-IV Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, I saw the good Rep. Steve "David Duke without the drama" Scalise throwing out that first pitch the other day and it was all I could do to keep my eyeballs from rolling out of my head. Had I been there in person I would have found it very difficult not to boo him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone was cheering and I wanted to vomit



it's good to know that 40,000 people would cheer George Wallace out of comity



Edited at 2017-10-08 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao I was rooting for scalise to die, tbh. No mercy for the wicked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not today! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've only seen Homeward Bound from this list and I'm never watching it again lol Reply

Thread

Link

Life is Beautiful is so good though! The first half is really funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never managed to watch la vita e' bella (life is beautiful) entirely, i just cant? or dont want to, idk?



which movie makes me cry? sis, i cry all the times now. Reply

Thread

Link

My Girl was my first time crying in a movie. I couldnt stop. I was so young and it was so awful when she sees him in the funeral. Reply

Thread

Link

He can't see without his glasses 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why you had to remind me of that scene 😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a bee stung me in the face last month and of course i made a scene so my mom was all 'now imagine how the kid in my girl felt' and before i noticed i was crying lol that movie did a number on me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never cried when I was little and I watched that movie. Idk I think I couldn't unsee macauly as Kevin from Home Alone. But I did cry when I re-watched it as a teen lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend saw it once as a child at a neighbor's house. She ran away crying during the funeral scene and refused to ever try to watch it again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw that in the theatre and it was during a time when you didn't have spoilers on the internet. it was totally shocking to my young self and i sobbed. it's one of the few times in a theatre that i've literally cried (vs just a quick tearing up). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

life is beautiful is trash and insulting. remove it Reply

Thread

Link

MFTE. I detest that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do you say that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because in reality the kid would've just died like everyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte burn it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m curious to know why 👀

I’ve never seen it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

explain Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Please explain, I'm curious as to why. I remember loving the film as a kid Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

echoing the other curious replies, i've never seen it but remember a "woke" guy telling me it was one of the greatest films he'd ever seen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, I don't like it either. I just couldn't get past the terrible inaccuracies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok the only thing I can find is the movie made light of the holocaust. Which in my opinion isn't fair to judge the film on. The whole concept of the film is the father trying to lift his sons spirit and hide the awfulness and reality of the holocaust.

I'll probably rewatch it now that I'm older. Maybe I missed something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES.



I liked it when I was a little kid and had to watch it in school multiple times, but I also didn't really realize it was about the shoah so a lot of the meaning was lost on me. I watched it again a few years ago, not fully remembering it, and flipped out kinda at how offensive it is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dancer in the Dark. I couldn't handle that ending. Reply

Thread

Link

100%

I hadn't cried at a movie like that in a long time when I saw it. I'll never watch it again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that movie destroyed me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that movie. I could not control myself at the end. The entire thing felt like torture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man, that movie got me. That ending...ugh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive only ever read the wiki synopsis and that was enough... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cry too much at everything esp when i'm on my period so crying cannot be used as a metric to measure the worth of a movie. but the earliest one i remember was titanic. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't used to cry at movies, but I turned like 20 and broke. Like, I had seen Roman Holiday a bunch of times, but finally saw it on my period and broke down sobbing like WHY AM I A CLICHE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was me. I used to be stone cold. Then I hit 20 and started crying at commercials. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG is this a thing? I hit 20 and every little thing started making me tear up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im the same way.



GIRL i laid down and cried for 30 minutes the first time i saw titanic. i think it was the poor mother and her children Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I cry so easily during movies. I saw titanic when I was 7 with my parents, and I cried so much that my dad had to carry me out of the theater. I also thought Leo actually died in the movie, I was super shocked to see him doing an interview on tv a week later lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I was suppressing sobs during Moana. I didn't cry at movies when I was younger but you get me at the beginning of my period now and cute animals will make me cry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sassy from Homeward Bound is THAT BITCH <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Sassy is love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sally Field was so perfect as Sassy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s when I knew I was a cat person Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sassy is love, sassy is life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn’t see or even know about The Cure until later in life, but I watched the whole thing on yt a few years ago and it look me a little awhile to recover emotionally



When he... and the ending... with the shoe 😖😫



And Turner & Hooch. I learned to just stop when they’re both in the car at night, movie over, nothing else happens. Reply

Thread

Link

nothing sad happens in Turner & Hooch why did you even bring it up in this post.......



:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My admiration of Sassy from Homeward Bound was a pretty good warning sign that I was gay... Reply

Thread

Link

that was soooo good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

grave of the fireflies and the pianist Reply

Thread

Link

oh god grave of fireflies. that's up there with green mile on movies to NEVER watch again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grave of the Fireflies is SO FUCKING SAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god Grave of the Fireflies, that one is legit devastating, couldn't watch anything for a week after Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t remember Homeward Bound being a sad movie? Didn’t they all make it home or did i forget some huge dramatic twist.



I’m not going to look it up because it will make me sad.



The only thing that makes me cry is ‘The Hollow’ which is a television movie based on a book by agatha christie.



The treatment of a well meaning but nervous wife by her so called husband and friend make me sad because it reminds me of my own life :( They just make her more anxious when her problems are so minimal... Reply

Thread

Link

homeward bound isnt so much a sad cry but still a hard cry lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They do make it home but the worst part is that towards the end Shadow and Chance fall down a hole (or maybe just Chance and Shadow goes down to help him?) and Chance can get out but Shadow can't and he tells them to leave him and they DO AND YOU THINK HE DIES. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bawled like a baby when Sassy fell into that river.



..I was also three when this movie came out so there's that.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shadow falls, Chance goes after him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

homeward bound is sad at the end when the kid is all 'shadow was too old, he wouldn't make it' and you think maybe he's dead for a second. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fruitvale Station was tough. No one said anything in the theater when I watched it. I can't still @ 'he doesn't like to be alone'. Reply

Thread

Link

Ordinary People never fails to put me to sleep.



The Elephant Man kills my ass Reply

Thread

Link