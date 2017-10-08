The 18 Most Gut Wrenching Movies Of All Time
Life Is Beautiful
About: In 1930s Italy, a carefree Jewish book keeper named Guido starts a fairy tale life by courting and marrying a lovely woman from a nearby city. Guido and his wife have a son and live happily together until the occupation of Italy by German forces. In an attempt to hold his family together and help his son survive the horrors of a Jewish Concentration Camp, Guido imagines that the Holocaust is a game and that the grand prize for winning is a tank.
Fruitvale Station
About: This is the true story of Oscar, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident who wakes up on the morning of December 31, 2008 and feels something in the air. Not sure what it is, he takes it as a sign to get a head start on his resolutions: being a better son to his mother, whose birthday falls on New Year's Eve, being a better partner to his girlfriend, who he hasn't been completely honest with as of late, and being a better father to T, their beautiful 4 year old daughter. He starts out well, but as the day goes on, he realizes that change is not going to come easy. He crosses paths with friends, family, and strangers, each exchange showing us that there is much more to Oscar than meets the eye. But it would be his final encounter of the day, with police officers at the Fruitvale BART station that would shake the Bay Area to its very core, and cause the entire nation to be witnesses to the story of Oscar Grant.
My Girl
About: Eleven-year-old Vada's (Anna Chlumsky) world is turned upside down when her widowed mortician father Harry (Dan Aykroyd) decides to marry cosmetologist Shelly (Jamie Lee Curtis). Vada is a small-town tomboy who spends most of her time playing with her best friend (Macaulay Culkin), and worrying that she has contracted the ailments of her father's most recent customers.
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
About: Three pets (Chance, a young dog unfamiliar with the world; Shadow, an aging, wise dog; and Sassy, a snobby cat) are left behind when their family goes on vacation. Unsure of what happened, the animals set out on a quest to find their family. This journey across America is very dangerous and the animals risk never seeing their masters again. The group of pets travel across forested mountains and areas of wide-open countryside, while their family searches for them in the same areas.
Ordinary People
About: Beth, Calvin, and their son Conrad are living in the aftermath of the death of the other son. Conrad is overcome by grief and misplaced guilt to the extent of a suicide attempt. He is in therapy. Beth had always preferred his brother and is having difficulty being supportive to Conrad. Calvin is trapped between the two trying to hold the family together.
What movie makes you cry??
Imitation of Life- the second version. Everytime the daughter shows up to the funeral and starts crying I cry. Its too late and she can't change it. Always gets me.
YOU DID THIS TO HER SELFISH!!!! YOU DIIIIID THISSSSS!!
it's good to know that 40,000 people would cheer George Wallace out of comity
Edited at 2017-10-08 12:34 am (UTC)
which movie makes me cry? sis, i cry all the times now.
I’ve never seen it
I'll probably rewatch it now that I'm older. Maybe I missed something
I liked it when I was a little kid and had to watch it in school multiple times, but I also didn't really realize it was about the shoah so a lot of the meaning was lost on me. I watched it again a few years ago, not fully remembering it, and flipped out kinda at how offensive it is.
I hadn't cried at a movie like that in a long time when I saw it. I'll never watch it again.
GIRL i laid down and cried for 30 minutes the first time i saw titanic. i think it was the poor mother and her children
When he... and the ending... with the shoe 😖😫
And Turner & Hooch. I learned to just stop when they’re both in the car at night, movie over, nothing else happens.
:(
I’m not going to look it up because it will make me sad.
The only thing that makes me cry is ‘The Hollow’ which is a television movie based on a book by agatha christie.
The treatment of a well meaning but nervous wife by her so called husband and friend make me sad because it reminds me of my own life :( They just make her more anxious when her problems are so minimal...
..I was also three when this movie came out so there's that..
The Elephant Man kills my ass