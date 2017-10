Jeremy Lin has Dreadlocks Now and Writes About It

Jeremy Lin with the kindest comeback of all-time. pic.twitter.com/oRx6BLrpHw — PinPoint Sports (@SportsPinPoint) October 6, 2017

jlin7: So...about my hair! Link in bio!! @chap #dreaded [...] I’ll be honest:[...]I’ve felt how hurtful it is when people reduce us to stereotypes of Bruce Lee or “shrimp fried rice.” [...] And the full effect of them can make you feel like you’re worth less than others, and that your voice matters less than others.So of course, I never want to do that to another culture.Which brings me to the dreads. [...]A recent conversation I had with Savannah Hart, a Nets staff member who’s African-American, really resonated with me.Savannah introduced me to Nancy Moreau — from the All Hair Matters Salon in Rockland County — who did my hair when I first got to Brooklyn [...] And Nancy gave me another push to go for dreads.I took some time to think about it but still had reservations. I asked Rondae if he’d be willing to get dreads with me and he said, “Bro, I’ve been growing my hair out for you. Let’s do it.” So this weekend, Rondae and I got our hair dreaded — for eight hours straight.[...] I may be wrong here. Maybe one day I’ll look back and laugh at myself, or even cringe. I don’t have the answers. ButThis process started out about hair, but it’s turned into something more for me. [...] Over the course of the last few years and all these hairstyles, I’ve learned that there’s a difference between “not caring what other people think” and actually trying to walk around for a while in another person’s shoes. The conversations I had weren’t always very comfortable, and at times I know I didn’t say the right things. But I’m glad I had them — because I know as an Asian-American how rare it is for people to ask me about my heritage beyond a surface level.With all the division, political turmoil and senseless violence in our society right now, we need to talk to each other more than ever.To listen to the real concerns of someone from a different background — and not just their everyday, superficial experiences — that’s pretty uncomfortable [...] when it comes to more complicated topics — like racial discrimination, police brutality or the day-to-day difficulties of being a minority — sometimes people aren’t always as interested to go there.Taking the time and energy to ask about the things we don’t know may be messy — but we don’t really have a choice. We can’t let our divisions get worse.Again, I may not have gotten it right with my idea to get dreads. But I hope that this is a start, not an end, to more dialogue about our differences. We need more empathy, more compassion and less judgment. That takes actual work and communication. So let’s start now — please join me.Thank you so much for taking the time to read this … now I’d love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment or question on any of my social media platforms.---And he's been responding to people about it on IGsource: 1