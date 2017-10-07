Sky Ferreira reteams with The Jesus and Mary Chain
Sky Ferreira's second collaboration with Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain, a rerecording of the band's song "The Two of Us," hit iTunes nearly a month ago, reinforcing the pop underdog's status as one of the most slept on acts in contemporary music herstory. Ferreira previously appeared on "Black and Blues," a track off the band's March-released album Damage and Joy.
These duets, along with a recent Commodores cover for the Baby Driver soundtrack, mark Ferreira's first musical offerings since 2013's critically lauded and notoriously delayed debut LP Night Time, My Time, the follow-up to which was first announced in 2015 and has yet to see release.
YouTube
Do you think we will ever hear "Guardian" in full, ONTD?
loving her songs with TJ&MC <3
I heard Lost in My Bedroom in Michael Kors today lol. Her popularity is growing!
"Video not available" :(
edit: also I want to say sorry cause I'm always asking like a million questions lol
Sky Ferreira's career taught me patience and for that I'm forever grateful.