Sky Ferreira reteams with The Jesus and Mary Chain

I was beginning to wonder where this person went, seemed like she disappeared.

i was so surprised when i found out she's dating my bb Elias Rønnenfelt, like what a random pairing. this being said i kinda hope they collab, i think their voices would go great together



loving her songs with TJ&MC <3

He looks her type, hopefully he's a better individual than DIIV.

not that the bar is set too high, but he is

im so jealous

aw they look qt together. i hope he's nice to her and not a dead weight piece of shit unlike her exes

ONTD used to have so many posts about her back in the day, it's what made me a fan!



I heard Lost in My Bedroom in Michael Kors today lol. Her popularity is growing!



"Video not available" :(



try changing youtube to youpak?

MY BAE IS BACK

hey! sorry i never replied to you in that other thread, but to answer your question i haven't seen her in several years now though i know she's got some one-off performances lined up for the remainder of the year. she's always great, though, even when she's emotionally messy (the last show of hers i went to was the infamous one where she wore archival ysl and cried thru a good chunk of the setlist) Reply

It's okay! I'll have to see when/where she's performing (like concerts or scheduled appearances other places). And omg, iconic. Was she on something, or she was just super emotional? Or we don't know?

edit: also I want to say sorry cause I'm always asking like a million questions lol



edit: also I want to say sorry cause I'm always asking like a million questions lol



Edited at 2017-10-07 10:59 pm (UTC)

don't sweat it! idt we'll ever know, but i think she def was overwhelmed by the fact that the show was sold out and everyone already knew the lyrics but she still needed them printed out for a few songs lol

Yikes, I didn't realize she ever struggled with performing. Poor Sky :(

The last time the Jesus and Mary Chain came here I was so sick I couldn't go. Didn't even had time to sell my tickets. Oh well. :(

Needs more distortion from J&MC

I have envy for that bedframe.

I miss her 😭

i'm just ITCHING for new music!

Lmfao

smh

tbh i completely forgot about her but absolutely loved her music back in the day. what was her come up again? that she was friends with Cory Kennedy? Reply

no, she was signed when she was v young after she reached out to bloodshy and avant/miike snow via myspace (she covered "animal" by the latter) and subsequently was treated like garbage by her label for years

damn that sucks :( i hope things are turning around for her!

they def did when she got her debut out, but it seems like now she's butting heads w her label again. her playboy spread was supposed to mark the beginning of promo for her new album, and well...

I have the night time my time green translucent vinyl and it might be my fave of my collection

My folks partied with them in the early 90s lol

Sky Ferreira's career taught me patience and for that I'm forever grateful.

I love it. It's very coming-of-age road trip movie soundtrack. Cute.

I love her and I'm so bitter that her label's been holding her back. Her insta is full of rude fans harassing her about not releasing stuff.

her fans are crazy, idk how she deals w them

her label are such fucking arseholes. she deserves better

it's been 84 years.gif waiting for masochism

