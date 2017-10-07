Ranking Madonna's 35 best singles

I really loved Confessions on a Dance Floor. Reply

It's the last album by her that I really loved much less liked

Yeah, I think that's the last one I really liked too.

its an awesome album

1. Human Nature

2. Secret

3. Take A Bow

4. In This Life

5. What it Feels Like for a Girl



Honorable mention: Power of Goodbye, Forbidden Love(COADF) Into the Groove, Like a Prayer

Your top 3 is my top 3.

Great minds. Bedtime Stories is her best album IMO.

I love Human Nature

My top five would probably be:



1. Express Yourself

2. Like a Prayer

3. Vogue

4. Take a Bow

5. Material Girl

I'd swap out take a bow for hung up and then mine would like something like that



I just know the hits tbh

Me too bb lol.

1. Human Nature

2. Secret

3. Take A Bow

4. Bedtime Story

5. is a two way tie with Into the Groove and Hung Up



Honorable mention goes to Who's That Girl.



Edited at 2017-10-07 10:35 pm (UTC)

1. Swim

2. Nothing Really Matters

3. I Don't Give A

4. Revolver

5. This Used to Be My Playground

good list

1. Like a Prayer

2. Take a Bow

3. Frozen

4. Erotica

5. What It Feels Like for a Girl

I have so many fav Madonna songs I really can't rate them.

1. Ray of Light

2. Vogue

3. Take a Bow

4. Express Yourself

5. Frozen

what a perfect top 5!



ray of light is one of my favourite songs ever

Like a Prayer

The Power of Goodbye

Beautiful Stranger

Ray of Light

Die Another Day

In no particular order:



Hung Up

Beautiful Stranger

Frozen

Like a Prayer

Don't Tell Me

Take a Bow

I'll Remember



Honorable mention to: this used to be my playground & love don't live here anymore





Also not technically hers but the Evita 1996 soundtrack is literally flawless and You Must Love Me is one the best things she's ever done.

Yes! I love her Evita recordings

burning up, borderline, erotica, deeper and deeper, and nothing really matters are probably my favorite madonna sings

choosing a top 5 is impossible, her and her music have had such an impact on my life (granted, she has said some things that i do not agree with or condone)

I can't even rank them. I love so many. But Rain, Erotica, Take a Bow, Human Nature and This Used to be My Playground are definitely up there for me with classics like Vogue, Like a Prayer, Like a Virgin, Express Yourself and Papa Don't Preach. Whatever she's become today, there is no denying that we simply don't have pop stars these days with that kind of iconic discography.

MATERIAL GIRL 4VER, like a prayer, open your heart, till death do us part, express yourself

Thread

