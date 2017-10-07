Ranking Madonna's 35 best singles
#Madonna released her first single 35 years ago today! Ranking the 35 best singles of the Queen of Pop's career: https://t.co/izjvgReRrl pic.twitter.com/ploca1rQf0— EW Flashback (@EWFlashback) October 6, 2017
Yesterday, 35 years ago, Madonna released her first single "Everybody", in order to celebrate the Queen of Pop's journey, EW ranked her 35 best singles.
22. “Hung Up” (2005)
18. “Frozen” (1998)
17. “Live to Tell” (1986)
10. “Erotica” (1992)
1. “Like a Prayer” (1989)
What would be your top 5 Madonna songs ONTD?
2. Secret
3. Take A Bow
4. In This Life
5. What it Feels Like for a Girl
Honorable mention: Power of Goodbye, Forbidden Love(COADF) Into the Groove, Like a Prayer
1. Express Yourself
2. Like a Prayer
3. Vogue
4. Take a Bow
5. Material Girl
I just know the hits tbh
2. Secret
3. Take A Bow
4. Bedtime Story
5. is a two way tie with Into the Groove and Hung Up
Honorable mention goes to Who's That Girl.
Edited at 2017-10-07 10:35 pm (UTC)
2. Nothing Really Matters
3. I Don't Give A
4. Revolver
5. This Used to Be My Playground
2. Take a Bow
3. Frozen
4. Erotica
5. What It Feels Like for a Girl
2. Vogue
3. Take a Bow
4. Express Yourself
5. Frozen
ray of light is one of my favourite songs ever
The Power of Goodbye
Beautiful Stranger
Ray of Light
Die Another Day
Hung Up
Beautiful Stranger
Frozen
Like a Prayer
Don't Tell Me
Take a Bow
I'll Remember
Honorable mention to: this used to be my playground & love don't live here anymore
Also not technically hers but the Evita 1996 soundtrack is literally flawless and You Must Love Me is one the best things she's ever done.