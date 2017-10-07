Info on Black Mirror's Upcoming Season




Black Mirror takes on Star Trek: Without giving away too many details, suffice to say that part of “U.S.S. Callister” is an extended riff on tropes and archetypes from the original Star Trek.

Jodie Foster is directing an episode this season.

Source: https://twitter.com/EW/status/916743039581933574
What is your fave episode of Black Mirror?
