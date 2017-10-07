Info on Black Mirror's Upcoming Season

I think my favorite episode is Nosedive Reply

Nosedive was amazing. SUAD gave me such an anxiety that i felt bad for the lead until that final twist.



i haven't seen San Junipero yet tho. and everyone says it's incredibly amazing.



san junipero was the first episode of bm that i saw and i legit cried after watching it, lol. Reply

nosedive is my fav too. i love her acting in this episode and i know its BM, but i love the optimistic (?) ending (optimistic for this show lol) Reply

shut up and dance fucked me up Reply

i can't with that episode. it made me cover my laptop cam. Reply

i told my friend to watch it and the next day she came in with all of her phone/laptop cams covered lmao Reply

Yeah, the main actor in that one was excellent. Reply

I love that one but it really fucked me up Reply

Same Reply

Ia Reply

yessss. best episode by far Reply

San Junipero obviously. Reply

I’ve never seen an episode of Star Trek so yay I guess, idc just bring black mirror back lol



San Junipero is my favorite but Nosedive as well as Shut Up And Dance are close second. Shut Up And Dance really messed me up after I watched it, I didn’t expect any of that to happen

shut up and dance. soooooo fucked up. Reply

Shut Up and Dance was ruthless making us turn against the main character right at the end, a true snatch Reply

yes! throughout the entire thing i was like "why the fuck does he care so much about people knowing he jacks off, everyone does it, this is so dumb" and then at the end GODDAMN! Reply

mte and then you remember the little girl at the restaurant at the beginning UUUUUUUGGGGGHHHH Reply

I loved that they planted the seeds with the little girl at the restaurant...I was like ??? but I let it go...gud9gjefosd Reply

San Junipero 110% Reply

My fav might be that one with the woman who's husband died and then there's this technology that "brings him back".



Be Right Back? omg that one destroyed me Reply

+ san junipero + san junipero Reply

Almost comment twins! Reply

Ewww no, that robot boyfriend one was so fucking creepy. Should have jumped off the cliff. Reply

lol mte Reply

Domhall looked his best with no hair on his face. Reply

I feel crazy because I did like the pig one lol. I mean it makes me feel absolutely sick to my stomach when I think about it and when I watched it for the first time, I felt just fucking absolute horror and dread. But I liked it lol. Reply

I loved the bee episode



it would be cool if that happened but with trump voters Reply

I'd keep Domhnall as well. Reply

Adding to the San Junipero lovefest, but really, watching it for the first time was like, whoa--this is excellent television!



The one with Domnhall Gleeson bot, the instant replay memory one, and the bee drones one were all memorable and favs for me too. Reply

San Junipero still has me shaking and crying, literally the best thing I've ever seen on Netflix.



Why didn't anybody make a post for it? Reply

Ontd hates lesbians! Reply

i think there was a post when it won an emmy Reply

ikrrrr. it's also bm's only "happy" (ish) episode Reply

San Junipero melted my cold evil heart.



lol for real though Reply

Shut Up and Dance Reply

Playtest, I think. Reply

