Info on Black Mirror's Upcoming Season
New Black Mirror season will riff on Star Trek https://t.co/7T4fuCZsdd— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 7, 2017
Black Mirror takes on Star Trek: Without giving away too many details, suffice to say that part of “U.S.S. Callister” is an extended riff on tropes and archetypes from the original Star Trek.
Jodie Foster is directing an episode this season.
Source: https://twitter.com/EW/status/916743039581933574
What is your fave episode of Black Mirror?
i haven't seen San Junipero yet tho. and everyone says it's incredibly amazing.
San Junipero is my favorite but Nosedive as well as Shut Up And Dance are close second. Shut Up And Dance really messed me up after I watched it, I didn’t expect any of that to happen
+ san junipero
it would be cool if that happened but with trump voters
The one with Domnhall Gleeson bot, the instant replay memory one, and the bee drones one were all memorable and favs for me too.
Why didn't anybody make a post for it?
Yay!
I can't pick just one favorite. The most memorable to me are White Bear & 15 Million Merits and Nosedive & San Junipero from this past season. I need to rewatch everything before the new season comes out, though.