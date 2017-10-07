Agents of SHIELD S5 premiere date, Natalia Cordova-Buckley upped to regular

i truly hope they're thinking this as the final season and wrap everything up... with a nice lead-out to Infinity War. And a cameo would be great too. Reply

It's high time that Coulson is revealed to The Avengers as being alive.



And Bobbi needs to make it to the movies.

ICYMI: The Kree Will Return In #AgentsofSHIELD Season 5 https://t.co/tFq7tRt8f8 pic.twitter.com/0ZHAJ5OVp4 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) October 7, 2017





Anyway, I love the blooper reel. Can't wait for this show to finally die and for Chloe to move on to something better.



And it's about time they promoted Natalia but surprised they could do it with the current budget. The Kree are set to make a returnAnyway, I love the blooper reel. Can't wait for this show to finally die and for Chloe to move on to something better.And it's about time they promoted Natalia but surprised they could do it with the current budget.

she needs to resurrect her music career.



Iconic.



i still believe this is part of the framework leaking into our reality tho.

Can't wait for this show to finally die and for Chloe to move on to something better.



Sure you do hun.

Hunter is also returning this season, wish Bobbi was too.

i bet she will once they cancel The Orville.

I don't think they'll cancel The Orville before May upfronts and by that time AoS will be cancelled too.

Obligatory i need to be in a Mack/Fitz sandwich comment.

The best moment of the gag reel

I would pay to see Mack rearrange Fitz's lower digestive system.

I came back the last half of last season and it was good. But I really want Bobbi back!

last season was actually good, probably my favorite season. I hope Robbie comes back. Yay yo-yo

Ugh. I feel like now is when they'll finally cancel the show, just when it's getting good and finding its stride.

Especially with Inhumans being a mess, I don't think ABC has any incentive to keep the show around.

I think they only think of this show to keep the MCU storyline connected (even if they never mention TvMarvel in the movies) so AoS will probably last until Avengers 4

I'm gonna watch it..., I definitely like the one episode I've seen on The Gifted more then all the seasons of this put together at this point.

Sounds about right.

Ah man, that means I actually have time to catch up after all. Should I bother, ONTD??

I'm so excited for this to come back. It's not prestige television, but it's fun and it makes me happy. And they do hit on some exciting stories now and again.

i actually liked last season! this show has potential, and at times it also has a good script, idk why y'all bitching over it so much, its a marvel tv show!!! what do you expect?!



im happy its coming back, its a guilty pleasure and it helps me get my mind off things. and the post for it are generally a wild ride so yeah im looking forward to this! :)

mte

I hope season 5 is as good as season 4 because it was the first time the show was actually good and I'll be disappointed if it goes back to being boring trash with never ending filler episodes.

Last season was really good. Bring back Ghost Rider, with his fine ass...

