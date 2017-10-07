Agents of SHIELD S5 premiere date, Natalia Cordova-Buckley upped to regular
#AgentsofSHIELD - Season 5 - Posters + Premiere Date https://t.co/smtSZcc6GL pic.twitter.com/Xu34s2mIrc— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) October 7, 2017
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 5 premieres Friday, December 1st with a double episode. From the press release:
'Last season, Agent Coulson and the team saved the world with the help of Ghost Rider. In a rare moment of celebration, the team's night off was interrupted by a mysterious man and an elite squad. The next thing we saw was Coulson onboard a ship ... in deep space! Together, they will have to discover where they are and how to get home while the clock ticks out on humanity. These secrets and mysteries are only the beginning for what is sure to be the most surprising and exhilarating S.H.I.E.L.D. adventure yet!'
‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Ups Natalia Cordova-Buckley To Series Regular For Season 5 – NY Comic-Con https://t.co/J8g72JIhRX pic.twitter.com/lyWsgRZHon— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 5, 2017
Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, has been upped to regular for S5.
And blooper reel for S4:
For the five still watching, anyone else excited for the show to return?
And Bobbi needs to make it to the movies.
Anyway, I love the blooper reel. Can't wait for this show to finally die and for Chloe to move on to something better.
And it's about time they promoted Natalia but surprised they could do it with the current budget.
i still believe this is part of the framework leaking into our reality tho.
Sure you do hun.
Especially with Inhumans being a mess, I don't think ABC has any incentive to keep the show around.
im happy its coming back, its a guilty pleasure and it helps me get my mind off things. and the post for it are generally a wild ride so yeah im looking forward to this! :)
Anyway I would love to see Iain de Caestecker in a good show after this, or in a good movie (poor him, AoS and that Ryan Gosling abomination).