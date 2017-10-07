Frank Castle

Agents of SHIELD S5 premiere date, Natalia Cordova-Buckley upped to regular




Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 5 premieres Friday, December 1st with a double episode. From the press release:

'Last season, Agent Coulson and the team saved the world with the help of Ghost Rider. In a rare moment of celebration, the team's night off was interrupted by a mysterious man and an elite squad. The next thing we saw was Coulson onboard a ship ... in deep space! Together, they will have to discover where they are and how to get home while the clock ticks out on humanity. These secrets and mysteries are only the beginning for what is sure to be the most surprising and exhilarating S.H.I.E.L.D. adventure yet!'




Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, has been upped to regular for S5.

And blooper reel for S4:




For the five still watching, anyone else excited for the show to return?
