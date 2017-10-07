Variety Ranks Ryan Goslings 10 Best Films
Get in the mood for #BladeRunner2049 with our ranking of @RyanGosling's 10 best films https://t.co/0WoNHIVwns pic.twitter.com/BulEysRoLG— Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2017
-Variety ranked the star of the recent flop Blade Runner 2046 10 best films.
1. Drive
2. La La Land
3. The Nice Guys
4. The Ides of March
5. The Notebook
Do you agree with this list?
List is invalid by putting Ta Ta Land in the top 5
and i know i'm in the minority but if we're ranking his work w refn, only god forgives > drive
i'm also surprised half nelson isn't on the list, i thought that was one of his most acclaimed roles even though it's not my favorite
It should have just focused on Gosling/Eva/Ali, with a side of Cooper's story, and skipped most of the sons' plot.
honey, no. also, any top 3 Gosling list that doesn't include The Place Beyond The Pines is automatically invalid.
and unpopular opinion, but Stay is an underrated masterpiece & Only God Forgives was actually good (only Peter Bradshaw is with me on this, smh).
his screen presence puts me into a coma tho
Lars and the Real Girl
Drive
The Nice Guys
Half Nelson
Blue Valentine
Only God Forgives
Crazy, Stupid, Love
The Ides of March
Song to Song
The Believer
Don't know how LLL made the top 5, okay performance in a okay film.