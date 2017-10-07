Variety Ranks Ryan Goslings 10 Best Films

List is invalid by putting Ta Ta Land in the top 5 Reply

I know it really should have been #1 :/ Reply

people here really hate a movie that was actually pretty decent. Reply

it was not badly acted but also nothing special and OH MY GOD Ryan's character was insufferable. Total hipster douche. Reply

Like, La La Land isn't the best move ever, but like people here are so OTT with it. It was decent Reply

Agreed - Ryan’s made many better movies than that. Reply

uhhh bladerunner deff shouldn't be #10 Reply

Lars and the Real Girl should be number one. I love that movie. Reply

I'm surprised that;s not in the top 5 tbh Reply

Such a good movie. Reply

yes! he was so endearing in that Reply

my heart melted for him that entire movie, I just wanted to hug his character Reply

Oh lol didn't know that was him! Reply

My fave, I adore that movie. Reply

Yes Reply

I first noticed him in that movie murder by numbers Reply

With Sandra Bullock? I really liked that movie. Reply

No Murder By Numbers? Reply

ia Reply

I like this gif. So cute. Can't stop 👀 Reply

lol he's adorable Reply

saving this fucking gif Reply

I will watch “The Notebook” every single time it’s on tv Reply

lars and the real girl and the place beyond the pines both should be in the top five



and i know i'm in the minority but if we're ranking his work w refn, only god forgives > drive Reply

SLWJSGFLF YOUR COMMENT RIGHT ABOVE MINE, ILY Reply

lmao soul sister tbh



i'm also surprised half nelson isn't on the list, i thought that was one of his most acclaimed roles even though it's not my favorite Reply

Place Beyond The Pines suffered by having at least one act too many.



It should have just focused on Gosling/Eva/Ali, with a side of Cooper's story, and skipped most of the sons' plot. Reply

2. La La Land



honey, no. also, any top 3 Gosling list that doesn't include The Place Beyond The Pines is automatically invalid.



and unpopular opinion, but Stay is an underrated masterpiece & Only God Forgives was actually good (only Peter Bradshaw is with me on this, smh). Reply

yes, this too. i knew i was forgetting one Reply

Holy shit! someone who likes Stay! I love it too! Reply

He is so innocent. I want to protect him from the evils of Hollywood.



Edited at 2017-10-07 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

is the place beyond the pines on the list. that movie was great Reply

no, but the big short is... variety ain't shit Reply

he's a nice chappy



his screen presence puts me into a coma tho Reply

The Place Beyond the Pines

Lars and the Real Girl

Drive

The Nice Guys

Half Nelson

Blue Valentine

Only God Forgives

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Ides of March

Song to Song

The Believer Reply

wish he was on peoples most sexiest. Reply

He's refused the title several times. Reply

La La Land was so absolutely horrible I'm still upset ~nostalgia~ took it all the way to the Oscars. Reply

same Reply

Lars, Blue Valentine, and the one where he was the teacher/crack addict stand out for me. Reply

Half nelson yeah? Same Reply

Yea that's it I was too lazy to look up the name lol Reply

Those 3 are also my favorite movies of his



Don't know how LLL made the top 5, okay performance in a okay film. Reply

Perfect taste! Reply

