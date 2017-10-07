Demi Lovato's Q&A with Rolling Stone
-She was really nervous singing the national anthem before the Mayweather/McGregor fight: "I was shaking so much that I had to hold the microphone with both hands."
-Doesn't put herself in situations where she has to deal with drugs and alcohol but finds herself doing inventories all the time: "If I want to flip somebody the bird while driving, I check with myself, like, 'Why do I want to do that? Why am I impatient right now?'"
-Proud to talk about her bipolar disorder so she can use her voice to help others
-On Daddy Issues: "I grew up having a strange relationship with my birth father. It caused relationship issues and certain behaviors in the future. I learned the reasoning behind those behaviors was because of my dad."
-Proud to have gotten involved in the election even with the risk of losing fans because she wanted to see a difference made. She learned "that it's better to use your voice and lose fans than to not say anything at all and people-please."
-Thinks the country has a lot of growing to do before a woman is president but is confident it'll happen
-On wanting to take a break from the industry: "I had gotten to a place where I let my insecurities win – I wanted everyone to love me" but now just wants to be a musician
