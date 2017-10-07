Demi Lovato's Q&A with Rolling Stone

Queen Reply

"I had gotten to a place where I let my insecurities win – I wanted everyone to love me"



boy, do i relate to this. :( Reply

I saw they also only gave her album 3 stars and her stans were not having it Reply

if it was 3/4 I think that's right but 3/5 is kind of low, it's a good pop album I would give it 4/5 Reply

they did not come for album highlight "lonely"... Reply

I've only listened to about half the album so far, but 3/5 seems about right to me. It all sounds like background music at Marshalls. Nothing horrible, just consistently mediocre. Reply

I’m listening to “Lightweight” from Unbroken at work right now. lol Reply

i forgot about that song, lemme dl Reply

Lightweight is gorgeous, but Fix a Heart is my favorite from that album and my fave Demi song overall. Reply

i love how open she is about her struggles with bp and her eds. Reply

I'll always have a soft spot for demi Reply

She is truly a good person Reply

happy for her if she's feeling better at the moment. Reply

She learned "that it's better to use your voice and lose fans than to not say anything at all and people-please."



Oh damn, this is definitely just a general statement and not about anybody in particular 👀☕ Reply

She's been making a few of these very general statements on her press tour:

"There are still pop stars who seem perfect and I want to be one who seems real," Reply

I really want to know the details of why Demi tries to take shots at Taylor Swift every chance she gets. Like... is this entire feud based around losing Selena Gomez as a friend? Did Joe Jonas break up with Demi in a 27 second phone call and she's bittah Taylor got an extra second in her break-up phone call? Did Demi let Biebs do anal and Taylor found out so she told Selena? It's one thing for us ONTDers to being extra about Swifty, it's a whole other thing for Demi to do so in the public eye. Reply

The sense is I've gotten is that she resents Taylor for not doing as much as she does while benefitting way more from it and she thinks she's fake. She's a better singer than Taylor, but Taylor has a way more successful singing career. Taylor went on a whole press tour about being a feminist even though her definition of feminism is doing the bare minimum and she got hundreds of fawning headlines for it while Demi does a lot more with causes than she does but no one really cares. I also feel like their personalities just don't mesh well. Reply

She's been talking shit about her since 2008 tho Reply

I think it began with more petty teenage drama but resentment because of other stuff is why she never got over it. But also even in 2008, Taylor was more successful than Demi's ever been. Reply

That's so weird bc she got jealous of all of peers/Ex friends at some point in different stages lol Selena , Taylor and Miley . I'm glad she s the new Carly rae for the internet tho she deserves it Reply

Losing ur bff at that age is TOUGH . Life long grudge lol Reply

Yeah, that makes sense and it probably didn't help that it happened when Demi's life had spiraled (or was spiraling?) and she had to confront these very real limitations (I don't know if that's the right word here) that a lot of people never have to deal with. Though, obvs, it's probably misplaced anger/resentment - Taylor did nothing wrong - friendships end, especially at that age and in that industry. Reply

I think it has a lot to do with how successful Taylor career is, and on top of that: how little Taylor does politically. I remember in in her take it to capitol hill tweet she also said how she didn't grow up with money and doesn't have 250k to give like taylor Reply

I’ve been loving her this era. I’ve said it before but she may be extra and messy AF at times but I find it way more refreshing than pop stars with calculated images. The fact that she completely runs her social media and comments on random shit herself is extremely entertaining Reply

There's a lot to criticize her for, for sure, but I find her really likeable and I want good things for her despite how OTT she can be. Reply

it's better to use your voice and lose fans than to not say anything at all and people-please."



TELL HER DEMI! Reply

I love this gif. Reply

I knew she campaigned with Hillary at a stop, and was hardcore for her, but I didn't know she was at the Clinton campaign the night of the election. Man. Devastation was definitely the word of that night.



I'm still NAGL at RS's so-so review for TMYLM. Reply

she's a, how do you say, kwane? yas kwane! Reply

lol i evaluate myself when i want to be mean while I'm driving too. i live in LA so i really can't be getting worked up over shit drivers or i'll be miserable. Reply

something about her this era is just really working for me Reply

I love her freckles. Reply

Her and Miley s first week sales are embarrassing it makes Katy s numbers look good Reply

she looks so good in that pic/with minimal makeup like yas queen omg Reply

I am still addicted to this CD. Reply

She deserves more sales for this album tbh Reply

I'm hoping that it's going to continue to pick up steam since SNS is actually improving in the charts and she's got so many potential singles on this album. I'm hoping anyway. Reply

ooh if i did self-checks for my road rage i'd probably have to pull over and cry Reply

The album is her best so far, but still far from great imo. A few really good tracks tho like Ruin the Friendship. I still like Demi because as annoying and passive aggressive as she can be on social media - I think she has a good heart and has been very openly vulnerable and real with her issues. It's not easy to do that.



I'm glad social media wasn't so huge when I was in college. I'd just leave passive aggressive Fiona Apple song lyrics or Buffy quotes in my AIM away messages lol. RIP AIM. Reply

Sorry not sorry is a bop! I'm not familiar with her music, but I heard the song on the radio in the car a while ago and had to google it. Damn she has a good voice! Reply

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7MAuDVQLdwAi3R7W8Qsea1wgCcfmWdI4 I have a Demi Lovato playlist on youtube of some of my fave songs of hers, so if you're interested here are others of hers. Reply

this is her era. I'm so proud of ha! so excited for her doc Reply

Proud of her! Will always be a stan. Reply

