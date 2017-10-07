Miley Week on Fallon Comes to An End

Still can't believe A Boogie outsold her. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao that’s how you know she’s a certified flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope Liam leaves her again. Reply

Thread

Link

good lord, she is annoying Reply

Thread

Link

good Reply

Thread

Link

there were prob only two decent songs on it. she had to have expected it. like why abandon the bangerz sound when it's more popular than ever. why release this so many months later after malibu. why alienate your fanbase. Duh. Reply

Thread

Link

She should've put out the album when "Malibu" was doing well on the charts. I feel like the same thing happened with Bangerz where "We Can't Stop" came out and felt like 84 years til when the actual album appeared. Reply

Thread

Link

bangerz didn't feel that way to me because she also had wrecking ball before the album came out



at least if my memory serves me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah people were talking about her every day. So when Bangerz came out, it sold really well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

plus Bangerz had her whole controversy with the VMAS and whatnot right beforehand Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"1) Shania Twain "Now"- 134k"



:) Reply

Thread

Link

The most relevant comment in this post. <3

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Tom Petty coming in like a wrecking ball. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh is this why there were so many clips of her on fallon? lol



Anyway it's dumb to change your image so drastically each time you release new music... what did she expect to happen?



I like the two singles, might listen to the album at some point I guess :P Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, how can expect to maintain a fanbase when you change as often as she does? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daaaaammmnnnn, that's hilarious but also not because it's just going to reinforce to her that the more cultures she appropriates and OTT messiness she creates will sell albums. Reply

Thread

Link

I genuinely wish nothing but the worst for her in all facets of life. Reply

Thread

Link

Like, if Miley did this sound but didn't say those comments about hip hop she woulda sold at least another 20k. She alienated a lot of hip hop fans who stood by her thru her "hood" phase cuz she was a cute white girl. But insulting hip hop as a whole was the final straw Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she also alienated a lot of fans who swore that she was genuine and even defended her racism... only for her to be like "Lol ya'll so dumb! THIS is the real me!" I mean, this is their fault for being that gullible, but I'm sure many of them pissed out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can’t stand her Reply

Thread

Link

Younger Now was disappointing. I really liked Adore You, I Get So Scared and Space Bootz so I was hoping that Miley and Oren Yoel would deliver but nothing on the album really measures up.



I haven't listened to Debbie's album yet, people are hyping it up but I have a feeling that's because of low expectations. Hopefully it has some bops.



I like Shania a lot, but they really should change the Billboard rules about the tour bundles. She's pulling a Witness and it's kind of lame that they can inflate their numbers like that.



Reply

Thread

Link

I think almost all of the bigger albums this year besides Drake, Kendrick, and Ed Sheeran, have had tour bundles. I'm guessing if anything, things are going to go the opposite direction and they'll just become standard. If people are getting physical copies with tickets, it doesn't really bother me because people who are buying tickets for the tour are the people who are interested enough in the music that they'd be buying an album anyway, but I think it would be more fair if everyone was doing it.



Edited at 2017-10-07 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know, I wish they at least required that you have to offer the tickets without the album for like $3.99 cheaper (or whatever the minimum price of an album Billboard counts). With streaming a bunch of people don't buy albums anymore and wouldn't buy them even if they did buy tour tickets. Also a lot of people are buying Shania tickets because she's a legacy act at this point and have little to no interest in her new material. I get that album sales are declining, but you can hardly compare Shania's numbers here with Demi's or Miley's without the bundle. It's not really an accurate representation of the popularity of the albums respective to each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link