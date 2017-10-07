sza

Miley Week on Fallon Comes to An End


- Miley Cyrus looks back on her week-long residency at The Tonight Show and gives an inside look at how the Las Vegas shooting forced her plans for the week to adjust.
- The final predictions for her album sales +others are in:
1) Shania Twain "Now"- 134k
2) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "Greatest Hits"- 74k
3) Demi Lovato "Tell Me You Love Me"- 73k
4) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "The Bigger Artist"- 60k
5) Miley Cyrus "Younger Now"- 46k



To put it in perspective for you ONTD, she sold the same amount as 5H's last album...
