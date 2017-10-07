Miley Week on Fallon Comes to An End
- Miley Cyrus looks back on her week-long residency at The Tonight Show and gives an inside look at how the Las Vegas shooting forced her plans for the week to adjust.
- The final predictions for her album sales +others are in:
1) Shania Twain "Now"- 134k
2) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "Greatest Hits"- 74k
3) Demi Lovato "Tell Me You Love Me"- 73k
4) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "The Bigger Artist"- 60k
5) Miley Cyrus "Younger Now"- 46k
Source 1 2 3 4
To put it in perspective for you ONTD, she sold the same amount as 5H's last album...
at least if my memory serves me
:)
Anyway it's dumb to change your image so drastically each time you release new music... what did she expect to happen?
I like the two singles, might listen to the album at some point I guess :P
I haven't listened to Debbie's album yet, people are hyping it up but I have a feeling that's because of low expectations. Hopefully it has some bops.
I like Shania a lot, but they really should change the Billboard rules about the tour bundles. She's pulling a Witness and it's kind of lame that they can inflate their numbers like that.
