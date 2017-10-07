Simona Halep is the new WTA world number one!
"It's very emotional - I think the first time I have cried on court... but it's my special day!" - @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/Cne19M4cx9— WTA (@WTA) October 7, 2017
- Halep defeated Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a rematch of their Roland-Garros final to reach the final in Beijingsource
- with Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova out, Halep needed to reach the Beijing final to replace Mugurza in the rankings
- Halep is the fifth WTA #1 this year (Serena, Kerber, Ka. Pliskova, Muguruza, Halep)
So after series of heartbreaks, Simo finally did it.
Halep is a great player when she is in form, but i'll be more impressed if she actually keeps the number one spot for a long period of time.
slamless nr 1 is always eh for me