Oscar Pistorius movie trailer

how tf are they getting away w the 'blade runner' bit?

that was actually the guy's nickname so idk if they can legally contest the usage? like i legit have no idea

Yeah it was his nickname during the olympics so that's probably how they'll explain the title

I always called him Tink Tink

Wow, the fuck. This looks so exploitative of Reeva's story. Like his non-sentence isn't enough of a joke. :-(

that being said, if Toni can act I wouldn't mind her having a movie career

lmao of course it's a lifetime movie.

Thoughts? Is the movie in poor taste and is it too soon?

The film is in piss poor taste. Making a cash grab at a family's misery, regardless of who's family here, is shameful.

After reading about the horrific Kim Wall case today and then seeing shit like this it just only makes me disgusted with men more. Pistorious was never sorry. Fuck him and his fake tears.

Why is everyone talking about Kim Wall today? Is it because they found her head and it's back in the news? This case has been going on for at least two months and suddenly people around me are acting brand new.



Did you know about her disappearance/death before today or did you just find out? I'm trying to figure out what's going on.



As for Piss of Shit- I keep waiting to hear he's been shanked in prison. Still waiting.

But will they depict his bullshit defense that he was "scared" of a robber or will they show the thought out and orchestrated murder/murder cover-up of Reeva? Actually, I don't want to know.

Is the movie in poor taste and is it too soon?



Yes and yes.

I still find unauthorized biopics funny. I can't believe people like making them.



Toni, I am disappointed with you.



I remember reading about Reeva's life and I get so mad that asshat did that to her.



oscar pistorius is proof that the hot ones are always crazy

I still don't understand how he got out so soon

white + male + rich

I remember reading that you only need to serve 1/6th of your sentence in jail in sa and I just wonder what the rationale is there. It's low.

Last I heard the State were appealing his sentence to be stretched to 15 years instead of 5 years.

k

First the Bobbie Kristina movie, now this? Lifetime stays exploiting. This is in such bad taste.

The BK movie is on TVOne

Is the movie in poor taste?



...theres no such thing as a lifetime movie that was made in good taste

lmao /post

excuse you She's Too Young is a classic masterpiece

forever my fave

Accurate

No thanks

I'm still recovering from my shock at discovering that Bobby Brady from the Brady Bunch films played Travis Alexander in the Jodi Arias movie

