Oscar Pistorius movie trailer
- Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer stars Andreas Damm as Oscar Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Reeva Steenkamp.
- Movie will depict the events leading up to the shooting on Valentines Day in 2013, aswell as the trial.
- Produced by Lifetime A&E, who have admitted that they did not seek endorsement from Pistorius or Steenkamps families.
- Pistorius family has threatened legal action against the producers.
- Steenkamps family released the following statement: "They are horrified and upset to read a report that 'the movie is told from Steenkamp and her mother's perspective'. June Steenkamp was not approached by Lifetime to participate, comment or be part of the making of the film, and did not give the producers any assistance. Any impression that is created that this is June’s view, or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect"
- Set to air in November.
Thoughts? Is the movie in poor taste and is it too soon?
The film is in piss poor taste. Making a cash grab at a family's misery, regardless of who's family here, is shameful.
As for Piss of Shit- I keep waiting to hear he's been shanked in prison. Still waiting.
Yes and yes.
Toni, I am disappointed with you.
I remember reading about Reeva's life and I get so mad that asshat did that to her.
...theres no such thing as a lifetime movie that was made in good taste
The actor who played Bobby Brady in the Brady Bunch films (where the "sure jan" gif comes from) plays Jodi Arias's victim in the Lifetime movie