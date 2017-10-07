Oscar Pistorius movie trailer



  • Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer stars Andreas Damm as Oscar Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Reeva Steenkamp.

  • Movie will depict the events leading up to the shooting on Valentines Day in 2013, aswell as the trial.

  • Produced by Lifetime A&E, who have admitted that they did not seek endorsement from Pistorius or Steenkamps families.

  • Pistorius family has threatened legal action against the producers.

  • Steenkamps family released the following statement: "They are horrified and upset to read a report that 'the movie is told from Steenkamp and her mother's perspective'. June Steenkamp was not approached by Lifetime to participate, comment or be part of the making of the film, and did not give the producers any assistance. Any impression that is created that this is June’s view, or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect"

  • Set to air in November.


Source 1 2

Thoughts? Is the movie in poor taste and is it too soon?
