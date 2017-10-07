Rob James Collier says playing gay hurt his career
Has Downton Abbey actor Rob James-Collier been typecast for playing gay? https://t.co/vHvdkUluUP pic.twitter.com/YG0Pty0n5o— GSN (@gaystarnews) October 5, 2017
- Rob James-Collier thinks that his Downton Abbey role ended up typecasting him as an actor, missing out on various roles.
- Says it takes time to get cast as a heterosexual love interest.
(bonus bisexuality, i'm an inclusive kinda person)
add to the fact that he's not the greatest actor either and the market overcrowded for the type of roles he'd want and there you go.