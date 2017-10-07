Rob James Collier says playing gay hurt his career

lmfaooooo Reply

maybe you're just a shitty actor bro. Reply

If your white cis straight ass can't get more jobs that's on you boo. Reply

In my head, I heard season 1 Glee Jane Lynch's voice saying, "You think that's hard? Try being an openly gay man and getting straight romantic lead roles!" Reply

he was gay for like two episodes Reply

mte they didn't really even concentrate on it at all after the first couple episodes. Reply

So.. homosexuality is going to be the theme for tonight? Reply

Hmm, thought we had more gay posts on the front page. Reply

is this a challenge? Reply

homosexuality? on my ontd? Reply

I mean, ONTD is obsessed with gays so... Reply

Link

















(bonus bisexuality, i'm an inclusive kinda person) you called?(bonus bisexuality, i'm an inclusive kinda person) Reply

lol Reply

thank you for this classic post, op Reply

cheers babe Reply

ok Reply

Or maybe you're just Reply

LOL someone's on a roll Reply

a PAPER TOWEL roll even! Reply

pretty sure you’re not getting any roles because you’re so fucking old, grandpa Reply

ageism is NAGL sis! Reply

Mad u didn't get to post it first? Reply

poor heterosexual white man :(((((((((( Reply

#ComeThruONTD Yaaaaaas all these gay wank post! Reply

Trash str8 Reply

Ya flop bitch. Reply

ok i'm going to indulge this wank post and answer srsly: if he doesn't get cast as a love interest bc of his downton abbey role, it's bc his character was an evil asshole... his sexuality barely even mattered beyond giving him some flimsy back story, it's not like thomas was ever allowed to have an actual love interest lol (ugh i hated how the show treated the topic.)



add to the fact that he's not the greatest actor either and the market overcrowded for the type of roles he'd want and there you go. Reply

right? I wish they had given Thomas more. It was the only thing that made him interesting to me. I mean, I don't even remember why he was such a jerk, so the show flopped at the one thing it seemed to care about re him. Reply

I was always really disappointed they didn't do more with Thomas, he was such an unrepentant asshole and then that's just it -- no real redemption, he doesn't retire to run a farm with his "cousin" Reply

